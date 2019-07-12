Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 11

BARLEY SWINE: SUMMER TASTING MENU Of course this tasting menu changes all year long, depending on what's freshest and tastiest locally, but what's really different is the discount: Throughout the summer, this spectacular sampler of Barley Swine's nonpareil culinary skills goes for $65 per seating from 5-6pm, Sunday through Thursday. Why, that's – *does math* – 30 bucks less than its regular price. We dare say: Whoa. And that's not even considering their bright new lineup of accompanying mocktails, oh my. Barley Swine, 6555 Burnet Rd. #400, 512/394-8150. www.barleyswine.com

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

COVER 3: SUMMER WINE DINNER The original COVER 3 location on Anderson hosts this five-course summer wine dinner, a collaboration between Jordan Winery and Vintage Wine Estates, featuring top-notch tipples and a sumptuous feast of a meal by chef Justin Manzi. Thu., July 11, 6:30pm. (2019) Cover 3, 2700 W. Anderson #202, 512/374-1121. $80. www.cover-3.com

LAZARUS GETS LICKED We can barely count all the local craft-beer venues ’round these here parts nowadays (although check this out), but we reckon there’s only one – Lazarus Brewing Company on East Sixth – that’s got the Barb scoop truck from Lick Honest Ice Creams parked at its venue all summer long. The Lick crew will be there from noon ’til at least 9pm every day but Tuesday, dishing up a flotilla of new flavors (we’re especially gaga over that blackberry, lime, and basil concoction) to accompany all those lovely Lazarus brews. Fri., June 21 - Thu., Sept. 5, Lazarus Brewing Co., 1902 E. Sixth, 512/394-7620. www.ilikelick.com/austin

LICK: THE SCOOP SOCIETY Lick Honest Ice Creams is, of course, celebrating National Ice Cream Month throughout July. One of the ways they're celebrating is by offering membership in a club that comes with perks like exclusive flavor previews, opportunities for free ice cream, and more. Get yourself a members-only keychain online or at any Lick scoop shop and keep things cold & creamy the whole year long. $25. www.ilikelick.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed up with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

W AUSTIN: SOUND STAGE POP-UP BAR X SECRET BAR A little bit Krueger, a little bit Voorhees? The Secret Bar up in that snazzy Downtown hotel has gone and thematized itself with your favorite screen screams from the Eighties and Nineties, citizen. But don't worry, you can "survive the fear," they say, "with a killer cocktail and signature bites." July 10-13 W Austin, 200 Lavaca, 512/542-3600.

Friday 12

CENTRAL MARKET: WINE PAIRING CLASSES FOR SUMMER Did you see our own Central Market taking top honors in the latest Consumer Reports roundup of grocery stores with the best service, product selection, and cleanliness in the nation? It's true! And, this month, a bevy of Cooking School classes will provide insights into Central Market’s 2,500 wine labels, and how to create each wine’s perfect pairing, with two featured winemakers from Oregon’s Willamette Valley region showcasing menus to accompany their crisp drinkables. ROCO Winery highlights their Pinot Noir, rosé, and Chardonnay grapes, complementing four courses of Mediterranean treats (July 12); Ponzi Vineyards takes the stage with their Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, and Pinot Noir, with dishes that transition from brunch to a light dinner (July 14); and then, the Rosé and Roses class shares knowledge of one of the oldest known types of wine – accompanied by flower-arranging tips, with everyone taking home a fresh floral arrangement (July 19). Fri., July 12 - Fri., July 19, Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com

SUPPER FRIENDS: FAMILY-STYLE TACO DINNER You know these Supper Friends folks make the most memorable meals, and your taste buds won't soon forget this culinary elevation of the humble taco, with achiote shrimp, beef barbacoa, wild mushrooms, chicken pibil, and more among the night's excellent, salad-accompanied, dessert-finished offerings on homemade blue corn tortillas. Fri., July 12, 7pm. Swoop House, 3012 Gonzales, 512/467-6600. $50. www.2dine4.com

TRACE: SECRET GARDEN EARLY HAPPY HOUR That downtown restaurant in the W Hotel is giving you a place to start your weekends early by transforming its lush outdoor lounge and offering happy hour specials on light garden bites and drinks, including their boozy sno-cones. Through July 26. Fridays, 3-9pm Trace at the W Hotel, 200 Lavaca, 512/542-3660. www.traceaustin.com/secretgardenatx

Saturday 13

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall’s Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

Sunday 14

EMMER & RYE: AMERICAN DINER BRUNCH Follow the argument along with us: 1) Emmer & Rye is one of the best restaurants in this city; 2) brunch there is always @%#! incredible; 3) the newest brunch menu – because they change it every three months – features their version of classic American diner fare, resulting in such delectables as the patty melt (with Texas Black Angus, caramelized onion, Thousand Island dressing, American cheese, and romaine on rye), the Say When, Hun (yeasted waffles, chocolate shavings, whipped cultured cream, and fruit), and more; and 4) the staff will be decked out in uniforms that match the theme. Thus, the logical conclusion: Not something you wanna miss out on, n’est-ce pas, citizen? Sundays through Sept. 29 Emmer & Rye, 51 Rainey #110, 512/366-5530. www.emmerandrye.com

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall’s Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET AT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

Monday 15

Tuesday 16

SFC: HOMEMADE GELATO WITH DOLCE NEVE Learning the secrets of making traditional Italian gelato using fresh, local ingredients is another good way to celebrate National Ice Cream Month – and this class with Dolce Neve's Marco Silvestrini at the Sustainable Food Center's Happy Kitchen will show you how. Tue., July 16, 6:30-8pm. Sustainable Food Center, 2921-C E. 17th, 512/236-0074. $60. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org

SOUR DUCK MARKET: SUMMER BLUEGRASS SERIES Bryce Gilmore’s excellent casual Eastside eatery has teamed up with the Central Texas Bluegrass Association to present free concerts on Tuesdays on their mist-cooled patio throughout this hot, hot July. Through July 23. Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30pm Sour Duck Market, 1814 E. MLK, 512/394-5776. Free. www.sourduckmarket.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com