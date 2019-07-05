Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Wednesday 3

LAZARUS GETS LICKED We can barely count all the local craft-beer venues ’round these here parts nowadays (although check this out), but we reckon there’s only one – Lazarus Brewing Company on East Sixth – that’s got the Barb scoop truck from Lick Honest Ice Creams parked at its venue all summer long. The Lick crew will be there from noon ’til at least 9pm every day but Tuesday, dishing up a flotilla of new flavors (we’re especially gaga over that blackberry, lime, and basil concoction) to accompany all those lovely Lazarus brews. Fri., June 21 - Thu., Aug. 1, Lazarus Brewing Co., 1902 E. Sixth, 512/394-7620. www.ilikelick.com/austin

SOUR DUCK FARMER’S MARKET You know Sour Duck? You know farmers’ markets? Imagine: the two of them, together. Every Wednesday. Come support your local farmers and get some fresh-picked produce and goods. Bonus: Happy hour runs from 2-6pm. Wednesdays, 4-7pm Sour Duck Market, 1814 E. MLK, 512/394-5776. www.sourduckmarket.com

Thursday 4

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out the CM Cooking School for a full slate of classes covering everything from savories to sweets, from paella to pork to pomegranate au gratin. Always a good idea to schedule a class and learn new skills and tips from this hometown bastion of instructional gastronomy. Daily. Weekdays, 6:30pm; Sun., 5:30pm; Sat., times vary Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school

FOURTH OF JULY CORN DOG EATING CONTEST How many corn dogs can you eat in eight minutes? Last year’s winner ate 11. Beat out this year’s mouth-shovelers and walk away with the $250 cash prize. Entry fees and a portion of sales benefit Lucky Lab Rescue & Adoption. Thu., July 4, 2-5pm. Black Sheep Lodge, 2108 S. Lamar, 512/707-2744. $20 entry fee. events@blacksheeplodge.com, www.blacksheeplodge.com

FOURTH OF JULY PICKLED EGG EATING CONTEST Forget hot dogs. Take your Fourth of July eating contest to the next level and see how many habanero house-pickled eggs you can eat in five minutes. Winner walks away with a $250 cash prize and bragging rights, and all entry fees plus a portion of sales will benefit Helping Hand Home for Children. Thu., July 4, 3-5pm. Haymaker, 2310 Manor Rd., 512/243-6702. $20 entry fee. www.haymakeraustin.com

JULY 4TH W/ AIN'T WASTIN TIME (ALLMAN BROTHERS TRIBUTE) Thu., July 4, 4pm. Oskar Blues Brewery Austin, 10420 Metric, 512/243-7054.

PRE-FIREWORKS PARTY W/ V5 Thu., July 4, 3pm. Juliet Italian Kitchen, 1500 Barton Springs Rd., 512/479-1800. www.juliet-austin.com

RED, WHITE, & BLUE OWL INDOOR PICNIC In honor of the Fourth, those Eastside sour beer purveyors are tapping red, white, and blue Independence Day beers: Red Cherry Sour, White Peach Sour, and Blue Blueberry Sour. Games kick off with a watermelon eating contest, followed by a water balloon toss and a Putt-Putt challenge. Thu., July 4, noon-10pm. Blue Owl Brewing, 2400 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/593-1262. www.blueowlbrewing.com

RED, WHITE, AND VIEWS: ROOFTOP PARTY AT THE AUSTIN CENTRAL LIBRARY Soak in the fireworks show over Lady Bird Lake with front row views from the Central Library’s rooftop. Ticket includes a backyard cookout buffet organized by that ELM Restaurant Group, complimentary drinks, wine & spirits tasting stations, lawn games, and more; plus, $5 of each sale benefits Austin Pets Alive! 21+ only. Thu., July 4, 7:30-10:30pm. Central Library, 710 W. Cesar Chavez, 512/974-7400. $75. www.library.austintexas.gov/central-library

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed up with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

[SOLD OUT] CARPENTER HOTEL LUAU [SOLD OUT] You know the lovely Carpenter Hotel that’s nestled in the century-old pecan grove at the edge of Zilker Park, right? And that it’s the home of the acclaimed Carpenters Hall restaurant? For this luscious luau on July Fourth, there’ll be live entertainment, pool festivities, and an exclusive menu of tiki cocktails and food (kalua pork, huli huli chicken, Spam musubi, shaved ice, and more), making it the perfect launching pad before walking out to watch the fireworks at Vic Mathias Shores. Thu., July 4, 3-7pm. Carpenters Hall, 400 Josephine St., 512/675-5020. $35. www.carpenterhotel.com

Friday 5

MESSINA HOF TOUR & TASTING Join Messina Hof at their Hill Country location for an hourlong tour and tasting featuring food pairings, the history of the winery, and an introduction to tasting techniques. July 5-6. Fri., noon & 3pm; Sat., noon Messina Hof Hill Country Winery, 9996 U.S. 290 E., Fredericksburg, 830/990-4653. $25. www.messinahof.com/hillcountry

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed up with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

TRACE: SECRET GARDEN EARLY HAPPY HOUR That downtown restaurant in the W Hotel is giving you a place to start your weekends early by transforming its lush outdoor lounge and offering happy hour specials on light garden bites and drinks, including their boozy sno-cones. Through July 26. Fridays, 3-9pm Trace at the W Hotel, 200 Lavaca, 512/542-3660. www.traceaustin.com/secretgardenatx

Saturday 6

CRUSHABLE W/ JAMES MCMURTRY, ISRAEL NASH, JOHN FULLBRIGHT, SCOTT DANBOM, & MORE Americana songwriters loom large at Oasis’ all-day live music marathon. Oklahoma songman John Fullbright, lyrical wordsmith James McMurtry, and indie/roots rocker Israel Nash headline the three-stage blowout, running noon to 11pm at the hillside brewery overlooking Lake Travis. Other notables on the deep bill include Black Angels guitarist Christian Bland leading his combo the Revelators, plus Southwestern rock & rollers Altamesa, and a solo outing from Centro-matic keyboardist Scott Danbom. Sat., July 6, noon-11pm. Oasis Brewing, 6550 Comanche Trl. #301, 512/284-9407. www.crush-able.com

FARM TO FORT FARMERS’ MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

FISCHER & WIESER 50TH ANNIVERSARY Yup, the Fredericksburg-based culinary provocateurs who make that extraordinary Roasted Raspberry Chipotle Sauce (and about 150 other fine comestibles) are celebrating half a century this weekend! Take a day trip and join them for an evening filled with live music by the Trey Shoots Trio, fireworks over the pond, Bakery Joju’s pizza food truck, vendors, wine specials, and pastries. Sat., July 6, 5-9pm. Das Peach House, 1406 U.S. 87 S., Fredericksburg. Free. www.jelly.com

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall’s Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

MESSINA HOF TOUR & TASTING Join Messina Hof at their Hill Country location for an hourlong tour and tasting featuring food pairings, the history of the winery, and an introduction to tasting techniques. July 5-6. Fri., noon & 3pm; Sat., noon Messina Hof Hill Country Winery, 9996 U.S. 290 E., Fredericksburg. $25. www.messinahof.com/hillcountry

PUNCH BOWL SOCIAL: CHICKEN & WAFFLES Every day must have it's, uh, day. Or so it seems – because today is National Fried Chicken Day, FFS. But we reckon such foodie lunacy is at least partly validated by what the fun-friendly folks at Punch Bowl Social have in store for that date: A golden brown chicken-and-waffle combo that's drizzled with chipotle-citrus maple syrup and topped with fresh strawberries. Yeah, look at that photo. Your mouth's watering already, isn't it? You want to eat that. You crave that mineral. Sat., July 6 Punch Bowl Social, 11310 Domain Dr., 512/368-9070. www.punchbowlsocial.com

SPAMARAMA 2019 It began in 1978; it’s been on hiatus since 2007; and now, a dozen years later, it’s time for the return of this wild and Hormel-infused Austin tradition that celebrates canned pork products and live music. Spam Cook-offs! Spamalympics! Unfettered fun and much merry mafficking all the livelong day! Whoa, man, it’s almost like Les Amis and Inner Sanctum are still around. Sat., July 6, 11am-10pm. Moontower Saloon, 10212 Manchaca Rd., 512/712-5661. $10-25. www.spamarama.net

Sunday 7

EMMER & RYE: AMERICAN DINER BRUNCH Follow the argument along with us: 1) Emmer & Rye is one of the best restaurants in this city; 2) brunch there is always @%#! incredible; 3) the newest brunch menu – because they change it every three months – features their version of classic American diner fare, resulting in such delectables as the patty melt (with Texas Black Angus, caramelized onion, Thousand Island dressing, American cheese, and romaine on rye), the Say When, Hun (yeasted waffles, chocolate shavings, whipped cultured cream, and fruit), and more; and 4) the staff will be decked out in uniforms that match the theme. Thus, the logical conclusion: Not something you wanna miss out on, n’est-ce pas, citizen? Sundays through Sept. 29 Emmer & Rye, 51 Rainey #110, 512/366-5530. www.emmerandrye.com

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall’s Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET AT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

VINOVIUM RED, WINE, & BLUE FESTIVAL 2019 Taste local wines, enjoy food from local vendors, listen to live music, and support the next generation of great Texas winemakers. Sun., July 7, noon-7pm. Vinovium Winery, 214 Edmonds Ave., Johnson City. $45, single GA ticket ($65, VIP); $85, couples GA ticket ($120, VIP). www.vinovium.wine

Monday 8

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com