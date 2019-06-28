Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 27

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out the CM Cooking School for a full slate of classes covering everything from savories to sweets, from paella to pork to pomegranate au gratin. Always a good idea to schedule a class and learn new skills and tips from this hometown bastion of instructional gastronomy. Daily. Weekdays, 6:30pm; Sun., 5:30pm; Sat., times vary Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school

DOMO ALLEY-GATO DJ NIGHT W/ RYAN FUSON Thu., June 27, 10pm. (2019) Domo Alley-Gato, 1600-B E. Sixth, 512/893-5561. Free. info@tatsu-ya.com, https://domo-tatsuya.com/

L'OCA D'ORO: THIRD BIRTHDAY PARTY That extraordinary Italian restaurant in Mueller celebrates with an evening of small plates by local chefs Fiore Tedesco (L'Oca d'Oro), Michael Fojtasek (Olamaie), Sarah Heard and Nathan Lemley (Foreign & Domestic), Fermín Núñez (Suerte), and Mari Soto (Sweet Ritual). Note: The price includes an open bar with special birthday cocktails, and the whole night's a fundraiser for Good Work Austin, the socially responsible community of local businesses. Thu., June 27, 6-11pm. (2019) L'oca d'oro, 1900 Simond, 737/212-1876. $75. www.locadoroaustin.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed up with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

THE ROOSEVELT ROOM: CASINO ROYALE PARTY Step back in time to the 1950s as the already swanky Roosevelt is transformed into Austin’s most lavish casino, with craps, roulette, blackjack, and poker tables by Full House Casino Events. Buy-ins for the action start at $20, and the top five chip leaders at midnight will win big prizes. Note: All proceeds are donated to the Austin Children’s Shelter. Thu., June 27 - Fri., June 28, 5pm-2am. (2019) Roosevelt Room, 307 W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.therooseveltroomatx.com

Friday 28

TRACE: SECRET GARDEN EARLY HAPPY HOUR That downtown restaurant in the W Hotel is giving you a place to start your weekends early by transforming its lush outdoor lounge and offering happy hour specials on light garden bites and drinks, including their boozy sno-cones. Through July 26. Fridays, 3-9pm Trace at the W Hotel, 200 Lavaca, 512/542-3660. www.traceaustin.com/secretgardenatx

Saturday 29

FARM TO FORT FARMERS’ MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall’s Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

Sunday 30

EBERLY: ROSÉ SOIRÉE They're insisting that this third annual gig is "the rosé festival of the season," and since we're accustomed to trusting those event wizards at Eberly and they're featuring more than 40 still and sparkling rosés throughout the venue, we'll drink a hearty concurrence to that. Especially since the afternoon includes house-made noms, frosé, complimentary photo booth and nail art, yard games, and sets from DJ Gatsby. Sun., June 30, noon-5pm Eberly, 615 S. Lamar, 512/916-9000. $50. www.eberlyaustin.com

EMMER & RYE: AMERICAN DINER BRUNCH Follow the argument along with us. 1) Emmer & Rye is one of the best restaurants in this city. 2) Brunch there is always @%#! incredible. 3) The newest brunch menu – because they change it every three months – features their version of classic American diner fare, resulting in such delectables as the patty melt, with Texas Black Angus, caramelized onion, Thousand Island dressing, American cheese, and romaine, on rye; Say When, Hun, with yeasted waffles, chocolate shavings, whipped cultured cream, and fruit; and more. And 4) The staff will be decked out in uniforms that match the theme. Thus, the logical conclusion: Not something you wanna miss out on, n'est-ce pas, citizen? Sundays, through Sept. 29 Emmer & Rye, 51 Rainey #110, 512/366-5530. www.emmerandrye.com

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall’s Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET AT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

LONGHORN MEAT MARKET: 50TH ANNIVERSARY PARTY This party celebrates the longtime market's 50 years in its current East Austin location, with an array of freshly smoked barbecue, including brisket, chicken, house-made sausages, and more – prepared by pitmaster Jimmy Ho of The Smoking Ho. This family-friendly event will also have lawn games, face painters, local farm and ranch vendors, live music, and a table featuring Longhorn’s dog food and custom-cut dog bones, so be sure to bring your pups! Sun., June 30, 4-8pm. Longhorn Meat Market, 2411 E. MLK, 512/476-5223. $15-20. www.longhornmeatmarket.com

SFC: WHOLE HOG BUTCHERY Join Julia Poplawsky, professional butcher and co-founder of the Central Texas Meat Collective, and learn how to break down a whole hog – transforming it into roasts, chops, ribs, pork belly, and more. Bonus: Charcuterie and wine will fortify you during this excellent learning experience from Austin's Sustainable Food Center. Sun., June 30, 1-4pm. Sustainable Food Center, 2921-C E. 17th, 512/236-0074. $50 (observer), $200 (hands-on). www.sustainablefoodcenter.org

Monday 1

Tuesday 2

CTBA BLUEGRASS SERIES Tue., June 25 - Tue., Aug. 6, 6:30pm. Sour Duck Market, 1814 E. MLK, 512/394-5776. www.sourduckmarket.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com