Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 20

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out the CM Cooking School for a full slate of classes covering everything from savories to sweets, from paella to pork to pomegranate au gratin. Always a good idea to schedule a class and learn new skills and tips from this hometown bastion of instructional gastronomy. (We’re especially looking forward to Sushi 101, taught by Central Market’s April Gutierrez on April 19.) Daily. Weekdays, 6:30pm; Sun., 5:30pm; Sat., times vary Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed up with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

WINEMAKER SERGIO CUADRA OF FALL CREEK VINEYARDS Enjoy a guided tasting and bottle signing with the man himself. Thu., June 20, 5:30-7pm. (2019) Twin Liquors Marketplace Galleria, 12528 Hwy. 71, Bee Cave, 512/402-0060. www.fcv.com

Friday 21

LAZARUS GETS LICKED We can barely count all the local craft-beer venues ’round these here parts nowadays (although check this out), but we reckon there’s only one – Lazarus Brewing Company on East Sixth – that’s got the Barb scoop truck from Lick Honest Ice Creams parked at its venue all summer long. The Lick crew will be there from noon ’til at least 9pm every day but Tuesday, dishing up a flotilla of new flavors (we’re especially gaga over that blackberry, lime, and basil concoction) to accompany all those lovely Lazarus brews. Fri., June 21 - Thu., Aug. 1, Lazarus Brewing Co., 1902 E. Sixth, 512/394-7620. www.ilikelick.com/austin

TEJAS SESSIONS: SUMMER SOLSTICE PARTY Ah, you’d think we were transported to Summerisle. Manor Road’s beloved bastion of bready and brew-forward goodness joins up with KOOP Radio and Aural Canyon to throw a party on the actual damned solstice, tyvm, with the release of new beers from the Batch Brewhouse, an Austintatious art market, and a fine slate of live music a-rockin’ into the night. Fri., June 21, 6-11pm. (2019) Batch Craft Beer + Kolaches, 3220 Manor Rd., 512/401-3025. Free. www.batchatx.com

TRACE: SECRET GARDEN EARLY HAPPY HOUR That downtown restaurant in the W Hotel is giving you a place to start your weekends early by transforming its lush outdoor lounge and offering happy hour specials on light garden bites and drinks, including their boozy sno-cones. Through July 26. Fridays, 3-9pm Trace at the W Hotel, 200 Lavaca, 512/542-3660. www.traceaustin.com/secretgardenatx

Saturday 22

CIDER RELEASE W/ THE CAPITOL, THE HOLY CHILD Check out the “very limited release” of this collaboration between Texas Keeper and Zilker Brewing, and take “a trip on the magic hop carpet ride.” Sat., June 22, 2-8pm. (2019) Texas Keeper Cidery, 12521 Twin Creeks Rd., Manchaca. www.texaskeeper.com

FARM TO FORT FARMERS’ MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall’s Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

LALA’S LITTLE NUGGET: HALF CHRISTMAS PARTY Don your best ugly sweater and head over to this North Austin neighborhood bar where it’s never not Christmas. This weekend is time to celebrate, with an evening that includes a special appearance by Santa Claus himself – no, for real, it’s Santa Claus! – and, sure as reindeer can fly, special Jingle Juice cocktails and a raft of holiday-themed tiki mugs. Sat., June 22, 11-2am Lala's, 2207 Justin, 512/487-5297. www.fb.com/lalaslittlenugget

SOUR SOLSTICE VOL. 2 W/ CLYDE, STRAHAN & THE GOOD NEIGHBORS, THE HENS, THE GIN RACERS Celebrate the start of summer with over 20 sour (and sour-influenced) beers. Check Facebook for musical set times and a growing list of participating drafts. Sat., June 22, noon-2am Craft Pride, 61 Rainey, 512/428-5571. Free. www.craftprideaustin.com

TREATY OAK DISTILLING: FISH TALES & COCKTAILS One of our favorite adult-yet-family-friendly wonderlands out in the Hill Country teams up with outdoor apparel company Duck Camp to offer a fine afternoon of fishing and cocktails that’ll benefit the Texas Coastal Conservation Association. But it’s not just about fishing. There’s also a cooking class and lunch that’ll show you how to properly clean and prepare a fish, a fly-fishing beginner class (with a map of the best places to fly-fish in Central Texas), and a whiskey tasting of all three Treaty Oak expressions (Ghost Hill Texas Bourbon, Red Handed Bourbon, and Red Handed Rye). Yeah, these guys are serious, as we've said; but, lest you think they’re too serious, we’re obliged to tell you that the day’s special cocktail comes with a garnish of Swedish Fish. Sat., June 22, 12:30-3pm. (2019) Treaty Oak Distilling, 16604 Fitzhugh Rd., Dripping Springs. $55-110. www.treatyoakdistilling.com

Sunday 23

EMMER & RYE: AMERICAN DINER BRUNCH Follow the argument along with us. 1) Emmer & Rye is one of the best restaurants in this city. 2) Brunch there is always @%#! incredible. 3) The newest brunch menu – because they change it every three months – features their version of classic American diner fare, resulting in such delectables as the patty melt, with Texas Black Angus, caramelized onion, Thousand Island dressing, American cheese, and romaine, on rye; Say When, Hun, with yeasted waffles, chocolate shavings, whipped cultured cream, and fruit; and more. And 4) The staff will be decked out in uniforms that match the theme. Thus, the logical conclusion: Not something you wanna miss out on, n'est-ce pas, citizen? Sundays, through Sept. 29 Emmer & Rye, 51 Rainey #110, 512/366-5530. www.emmerandrye.com

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET AT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

Monday 24

Tuesday 25

CTBA BLUEGRASS SERIES Tue., June 25 - Tue., Aug. 6, 6:30pm. Sour Duck Market, 1814 E. MLK, 512/394-5776. www.sourduckmarket.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com