The Top 10 Austin Restaurants According to the Chronicle Food Editor

Jessi Cape names her favorite eateries of 2019

By Jessi Cape, Fri., June 14, 2019


Home Slice North Loop (Photo by John Anderson)

1) Home Slice North Loop

2) Suerte

3) Eldorado Cafe

4) L'oca d'oro

5) Il Brutto

6) Habesha Restaurant and Bar

7) Carpenters Hall

8) Easy Tiger at the Linc

9) Himalaya Kosheli

10) Garbo's Fresh Maine Lobster

