Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 13

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out the CM Cooking School for a full slate of classes covering everything from savories to sweets, from paella to pork to pomegranate au gratin. Always a good idea to schedule a class and learn new skills and tips from this hometown bastion of instructional gastronomy. (We’re especially looking forward to Sushi 101, taught by Central Market’s April Gutierrez on April 19.) Daily. Weekdays, 6:30pm; Sun., 5:30pm; Sat., times vary Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed up with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

Friday 14

GERALDINE’S DAD-CATION W/ HEAVY MELLOW Give dad what he really wants for Father’s Day: bourbon, steak, and a break. Featuring relaxation-inducing sounds by Austin’s smoothest yacht-rockers, Heavy Mellow. Fri., June 14, 6pm-12mid Geraldine's, 605 Davis, 512/476-4755. www.geraldinesaustin.com

TRACE: SECRET GARDEN EARLY HAPPY HOUR That downtown restaurant in the W Hotel is giving you a place to start your weekends early by transforming its lush outdoor lounge and offering happy hour specials on light garden bites and drinks, including their boozy sno-cones. Fridays, 3-9pm Trace at the W Hotel, 200 Lavaca, 512/542-3660. www.traceaustin.com/secretgardenatx

UTOPIAN SHIFT: COMPLIMENTARY WINE & CHEESE TASTING Your perspective will shift toward the utopian, all right, during this afternoon in which you can sample several delicious wines paired with cheeses (basil pesto Gouda, Toscano Syrah-soaked cheese, Brie, and more) and discover a fun new way to buy wine. June 14-16. Fri., 4-7pm; Sat. & Sun., 1-5pm Utopian Shift, 2521 Rutland #600. Free. www.utopianshift.com

Saturday 15

FARM TO FORT FARMERS’ MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

FIFTH ANNIVERSARY PARTY W/ CALLIOPE MUSICALS (ALBUM RELEASE), MAGNA CARDA, SIR WOMAN, RATTLESNAKE MILK RCB’s five-year throwdown doubles as an album christening for Calliope Musicals, whose new platter, Color/Sweat, finds the exuberant live band shifting to an impressively tight strain of glammy art-pop. Grooved-out hip-hop duo Magna Carda, new Kelsey Wilson project Sir Woman, and indie/cowpunk asskickers Rattlesnake Milk also rock the free all-day party. Sat., June 15, 4pm-1am Radio Coffee & Beer, 4204 Manchaca Rd., 512/394-7844. www.radiocoffeeandbeer.com

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall’s Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

ROUSTABOUTS RECORDING PARTY “If you ever wanted to be in a music video, this is your chance!” The Roustabouts will be recording live video and audio at 512 Brewing, and audience participation is highly encouraged. Sat., June 15, 7-10pm. 512 Brewing, 407 Radam, 512/707-2337. $5. www.512brewing.com

SECOND ANNUAL FISH FRY W/ JOSH PEARSON GOES PHISH This free, family- and dog-friendly event serves up plates of fried catfish with waffle fries, coleslaw, and hush puppies. Plus, get your jam on with Josh Pearson’s Phish tribute. Sat., June 15, noon-5pm. Scholz Garten, 1607 San Jacinto, 512/474-1958. Free to attend, $9 to eat. www.scholzgarten.com

SEVEN GRAND’S SECOND ANNIVERSARY PARTY W/ MATTHEW BRODNAX & THE BLUES SHERPAS Celebrate Seven Grand’s second anniversary and third annual Whiskey Emporium with over 70 whisk(e)ys, tunes by Matthew Brodnax & the Blues Sherpas, and complimentary bites from Asador. Sat., June 15. Anniversary party: 5pm-close; Whiskey Emporium: 5-8pm Seven Grand, 405 E. Seventh, 512/520-4582. $35. www.sevengrandbars.com/austin

SOUTH AUSTIN BEER GARDEN: GRAND OPENING It’s still kinda newski as a place to quaff a brewski, but the SABG is calling it official with this weekend’s celebration. There’ll be plenty of beer specials – well, duh – plus live music, food available from Cluck-N-Burger, Austin Lost Pets on-site with some fine adoptable hounds, and more, so check out this latest addition to Austin’s burgeoning beer scene. Sat.-Sun., June 15-16, noon-2am South Austin Beer Garden, 10700 Manchaca Rd, 512/669-5763. www.southaustinbeergarden.com

Sunday 16

“FATHERS, WE SALUTE YOU” SHOW W/ PASSING STRANGERS Signature cocktails, live covers of the Eighties and Nineties’ hottest tunes, plus Gus’s Fried Chicken next door? Trust us, your dad’s gonna love it. Sun., June 16, 5-8pm. Penny Lane Street Bar, 115-B San Jacinto. www.pennylanestreetbar.com

DESERT DOOR DISTILLERY: FINE SOUTHERN FATHER’S DAY Families, friends, and pets are welcome for a good time in the name of dads, with local BBQ, live music, Texas sotol, and the eclectic wares of Texas haberdashery. This event is free, but barbecue (chopped brisket sandwiches, bison chili dogs, and more) from the Salt Lick will only be available for purchase until sold out. Sun., June 16, 1:30-5:30pm. Desert Door Sotol, 211 Darden Hill Rd. Ste. 200-A, Driftwood, 512/829-6129. Free to attend, $11 to eat. www.desertdoor.com

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET AT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

RAD DAD LAGERFEST W/ THE FERAL FOUR, OSCAR ORNELAS, BIG BRITCHES Featuring live music and a “Dad Jokes” competition. Sun., June 16, noon-12mid Craft Pride, 61 Rainey, 512/428-5571. Sales ended. www.craftprideaustin.com

STAR BAR: HAIL MARY RETURNS It’s been voted one of the top ten Bloody Marys in America, and now Star Bar’s Hail Mary is back on the third Sunday of each month. The heaping cocktail is a collab with new on-site food trailer Schaller’s Stube and features one of three main toppings – Classic Bratwurst, German Soft Pretzel, or “Horndog” – plus mini sausages, cheese, powdered donuts, chocolate donuts, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, and olives. You know what that is? That’s a meal in a glass, tell you what. This gig is usually sold out like whoa, though, so better make DM reservations via Star Bar’s Facebook or Instagram. Sun., June 16 - Mon., Aug. 19, 11-2am. Star Bar, 600 W. Sixth, 512/477-8550. $30. www.starbartexas.com

STEINS & BURGERS: VISTA BREWING FATHER’S DAY Make your dad so glad with a laid-back afternoon at Vista, where they’re releasing a new beer in honor of the day: Padre Pale Ale, a crisp summer beer bursting with tropical and citrus hoppy notes, the perfect accompaniment to the day’s burger specials. Hell, maybe your paterfamilias will want to try that Steinholding Contest. Bonus: Live music from Grupo Massa starts at 5pm. Sun., June 16, 11am-9pm. Vista Brewing, 13551 FM 150, Driftwood, 512/766-1842. howdy@vistabrewingtx.com, www.vistabrewingtx.com

Monday 17

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com