Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 6

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out the CM Cooking School for a full slate of classes covering everything from savories to sweets, from paella to pork to pomegranate au gratin. Always a good idea to schedule a class and learn new skills and tips from this hometown bastion of instructional gastronomy. (We’re especially looking forward to Sushi 101, taught by Central Market’s April Gutierrez on April 19.) Daily. Weekdays, 6:30pm; Sun., 5:30pm; Sat., times vary Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school

MAUDIE'S MOONLIGHT MARGARITA RUN This is the 16th year for the event, sponsored by Maudie’s Tex-Mex to benefit The Trail Foundation. The 5K run begins at the Seaholm Power Plant and travels along the streets surrounding Lady Bird Lake. Participants receive a run T-shirt and admission to one big party featuring Maudie’s snacks and a margarita – and there'll be music, sponsor lounges, vendors, and more. Thu., June 6, 8pm. (2019) Seaholm Power Plant, 214 West Ave., 512/477-4747. $50. www.thetrailfoundation.org

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed up with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

Friday 7

AUSTIN JAVA AT THE AIRPORT This sixth location, right there where the big silver birds take to the sky, features coffee drinks made with beans sourced from South America and roasted daily in Dripping Springs. But, also: coffee cocktails. Of which our favorite is the Delayed Delight, made with Grand Marnier, honey, sweet condensed milk, and espresso. And of course there's the usual yum Austin Java pastries and breakfast bowls and lunch and dinner options and, yeah, the whole expansive, Lilianne Steckel-designed Landing joint is a welcome addition to the local-proud airport offerings. Note: Friday's opening party features swag giveaways, 99-cent breakfast bowls (until 10am), and free drip coffee all day with any purchase. Fri., June 7, 7:30-9:30am. Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, 3600 Presidential, 512/369-6600. www.austinjava.com

DANDY BUBBLES RELEASE PARTY Welcome the sunny season at Kitty Cohen's with Rae Wilson and Austin's pinkest bubbly in this fun evening of glasses, bottles, and cocktails with special food pairings from Mama Kong Cambodian Soul Food. Bonus: Poolside DJ and Dandy beach towels. Fri., June 7, 4-8pm. Kitty Cohen's, 2211 Webberville Rd.. www.kittycohens.com

Saturday 8

FARM TO FORT FARMERS’ MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall’s Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

ROSÉ DAY AT EASY TIGER We mean the Easy Tiger that's Downtown, specifically, yes. They're celebrating National Rosé Day with $10 Texas wine flights, tunes by GirlFriend ATX, vintage clothing pop-up by She Is A Hawk, and flower crowns by Love Leigh's Jessica Lassin. Sat., June 8, 1-6pm. Easy Tiger, 709 E. Sixth, 512/614-4972. www.easytigerusa.com

SAINT ARNOLD BREWING 25TH B-DAY Sat., June 8, Craft Pride, 61 Rainey, 512/428-5571. www.craftprideaustin.com

VELOURIA: GRAND OPENING This new South Congress cocktail bar celebrates their official opening tonight, featuring specials on frozen espresso martinis and frozen mai tais. Also, DJ tunes, and free beer and pizza until they run out. Mmmmm: frozen espresso martinis … Sat., June 8 - Sun., June 9, 8pm-2am. Velouria, 3801 S. Congress #116, 512/898-9096. www.velouria.bar

VISTA BREWING: DESTINATION BREW FEST This boutique beer festival out in Driftwood benefits the Texas Brewshed Alliance and features some of the best lagers and farmhouse-style ales from Texas and beyond. Dive deep into the story and history behind these beers with brewery representatives, in a fun and informative afternoon that includes a flight of at least eight three-ounce pours, a YETI Base Camp (with products rarely seen in the wild) and Rolling Refreshment's draft beer system that's built inside a 1976 International Scout. Sat., June 8, 1-6pm. Vista Brewing, 13551 FM 150, Driftwood, 512/766-1842. $45-125. www.vistabrewingtx.com

Sunday 9

BUZZ MILL’S BRUNCH ON RIVERSIDE The Chronicle’s Jessi Cape told you about Buzz Mill’s whole Lumber Society initiative a few months ago, and now we’re telling you about this latest bit of Buzz Mill buzz: B-R-U-N-C-H. Yes, the coffee-forward, beer-brandishing bastion of culinary delights (and outdoorsy acumen) is now rocking a new Sunday-breakfast sitch, with a full Bloody Mary bar, Snooze Booze mimosas, Plow Burger’s vegetarian breakfast burgers, a variety of barbecue (definitely for carnivores) from Sky’s Catering, and more. Sundays, 10am-2pm Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET AT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

Monday 10

ESPORÃO: NATIONAL PORTUGAL DAY WITH EVAN GOLDSTEIN Central Market's acclaimed cooking school joins with Esporão, one of Portugal’s leading wineries, to celebrate this day with a cooking and pairing class, hosted by cookbook author and Master Sommelier Evan Goldstein. As you learn, you'll be feasting on goat cheese with honey, white gazpacho with crab salad, grilled shrimp, beef kebabs, custard tarts, and more – paired with a selection of delightful wines from Portugal. Mon., June 10, 6:30pm. Central Market North, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1000. $65. www.centralmarket.com

SUGAR PINE: GRAND OPENING Hello from North Austin! This new venue serving Asian fusion and Japanese fare celebrates their first day by offering free homemade mini ice-cream cones while supplies last. Mon., June 10, 11am-10pm. Sugar Pine, 8578 Research, 512/520-9046. https://www.fb.com/sugarpineatx

Tuesday 11

"222" NIGHTS AT THE LOCAL POST In which the popular watering hole partners with Los Cazadores Tequila (on the second Tuesday of each month) for a night featuring free tacos and liquor specials. Tue., June 12, 7-9pm The Local Post Pub, 7113 Burnet Rd., 512/375-5599.

SOUR DUCK MARKET: ANNIVERSARY PARTY It's been a year since Bryce Gilmore's excellent new neighborhood spot opened, and they're inviting everybody out for a night of passed bites, drinks, and bluegrass. You know the food's gonna be exquisite, as ever – and the live music will launch the market's bluegrass music series, featuring local artists who'll fill the space with weekly tunes throughout the summer. Tue., June 11, 6-10pm. Sour Duck Market, 1814 E. MLK, 512/394-5776. $25. www.sourduckmarket.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com