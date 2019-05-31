Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 30

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out the CM Cooking School for a full slate of classes covering everything from savories to sweets, from paella to pork to pomegranate au gratin. Always a good idea to schedule a class and learn new skills and tips from this hometown bastion of instructional gastronomy. (We’re especially looking forward to Sushi 101, taught by Central Market’s April Gutierrez on April 19.) Daily. Weekdays, 6:30pm; Sun., 5:30pm; Sat., times vary Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school

DRIPPING WITH TASTE TRAIL There are new wineries, breweries, and distilleries popping up all over the Hill Country and it can be tough to keep up-to-date on the newest destinations. Not to mention that the cost of visiting all those places can really add up, right? So here's the spirited folks of Dripping Springs and Driftwood with a special Passport to help you discover all of the booze-y destinations without burning too big a hole in your pocket, get you into tastings everywhere, make for a fine trail of untoppable tippling throughout the month of May. (Call us biased if you must, but that Treaty Oak Distillery is at the top of our Always & Forever list.) Through May 31 $50 (or $90 per couple). www.destinationdrippingsprings.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed up with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

Friday 31

POKE-POKE GRAND OPENING It's a brand-new store, so there's good deals to celebrate with. The whole Poke-Poke crew-crew will be serving up that Hawaiian poke at 30% off, offering $3 beers to wash it down with, and passing out a whole heapin' mess of swag. Suggestion: Go the full aloha, baby, and enter their Hawaiian Shirt Contest. See link for details! Fri., May 31, 5-9pm. (2019) Poke-Poke, 9911 Brodie #800, 512/291-6126. www.poke-poke.com

WINE IN HISTORY: MASTER PAIRING DINNER Those canny somms of Uncorked Vintage Academia are presenting this night of well-feducation at Fleming's Steakhouse on Second, so you know there's going to be all manner of savory food – lamb, veal, salmon, eggplant rolls, buffalo steaks – and chef Daniel Nemec's textures of chocolate for dessert – to accompany the excellent journey-through-wine-history pairings. Fri., May 31, 6:30-9:30pm. (2019) Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, 320 E. Second, 512/457-1500. $95. www.flemingssteakhouse.com

Saturday 1

AUSTIN PIE FEST This means pies of all kinds – dessert pies, savory pies, Frito pies, you name it. (As if everyone in the city were suddenly clones of Gabrielle Faust!) This family-friendly event features open-to-the-public contests in all of those nommable categories, and – because it's presented by the Austin Bar Association, y'see – a chance to pie some lawyer right in the face. Bonus: live music, adult beverages. Sat., June 1, 10am-2pm. (2019) 712 W. 16th. $25-2000. www.austinbar.org

FARM TO FORT FARMERS’ MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall’s Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

MUSHROOM CULTIVATION SKILLS CLINIC Wanna get the most fun out of fungi? Learn about mushrooms with instructor Daniel Reyes of the Central Texas Mycological Society in a two-day class that combines theory and skills for growing common edible and medicinal mushrooms and provides a framework to integrate this knowledge into a home, garden, or farm. Note: Registration also gets you class notes and slides, mushroom cultivation supplies, and spawn blocks from HiFi Mycology. June 1-2. Sat.-Sun., 10am-4pm Whole Life Learning Center, 10801 Old San Antonio Rd, 512/676-5898. $50-150. www.wholelifelearningcenter.com

Sunday 2

BUZZ MILL’S BRUNCH ON RIVERSIDE The Chronicle’s Jessi Cape told you about Buzz Mill’s whole Lumber Society initiative a few months ago, and now we’re telling you about this latest bit of Buzz Mill buzz: B-R-U-N-C-H. Yes, the coffee-forward, beer-brandishing bastion of culinary delights (and outdoorsy acumen) is now rocking a new Sunday-breakfast sitch, with a full Bloody Mary bar, Snooze Booze mimosas, Plow Burger’s vegetarian breakfast burgers, a variety of barbecue (definitely for carnivores) from Sky’s Catering, and more. Sundays, 10am-2pm Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

CRAWFISH BOIL W/ BOSS STREET BRASS BAND Sun., June 2, 4pm. Rustic Tap, 613 W. Sixth, 512/662-4121.

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET AT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SUNDAY SCHOOL CRAWFISH BOIL W/ STUPID DRAMA, THREE33, ROC HOLIDAY, DEANNA WHEELER, 99 CRIMES, BLACKTOP SYNDICATE, AUSTIN SCHOOL OF ROCK Sun., June 2, 2pm. Texas Mist, 1115 Bastrop Hwy., 512/385-3553. $10.

THE YARD: VEGAN FOOD & DRINK CRAWL Ah, St. Elmo Road, you used to be nowheresville back in the day – but now you're a beloved foodie destination, what with Still Austin and the Austin Winery and Soursop and Spokesman Coffee and St. Elmo Brewing Company supercharging The Yard and its burgeoning neighborhood. And today Trucklandia is hosting a four-course vegan food & drink crawl of those very places, further enhanced with noms from Rebel Cheese and Pairings and ATX Food Co. and, this is such a good time to check it all out – before the scene gets too popular, right? Sun., June 2, 1:30-4:30pm. The Yard, 902 E. Cesar Chavez. $46.65.

Monday 3

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com