Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 23

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out the CM Cooking School for a full slate of classes covering everything from savories to sweets, from paella to pork to pomegranate au gratin. Always a good idea to schedule a class and learn new skills and tips from this hometown bastion of instructional gastronomy. (We’re especially looking forward to Sushi 101, taught by Central Market’s April Gutierrez on April 19.) Daily. Weekdays, 6:30pm; Sun., 5:30pm; Sat., times vary Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school

CENTRAL MARKET: BIG TASTES OF TEXAS You know how Central Market likes to do those occasional festivals, where they feature a culinary region from somewhere around this big ol' planet of ours, decking out their already excellent store with new products and free samples and so on, right? Well, for this fest they're featuring tasty delights from our own Lone Star state. We mean, fine comestibles from the likes of Picnik, Teo Gelato, Rowdy Rooster Salsa, Delysia Chocolatier, Roam Ranch Bison, SoCo Ginger Beer, and a whole lot more – at both Central Market locations. (And – bonus – they've got some Texas-themed classes at their upstairs Cooking School on North Lamar as well. Because who doesn't want to, for instance, learn how to butcher a boar with Jesse Griffiths?) Through May 28 TIE: Central Market North; Central Market South, Central Market North, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1000; Central Market South, 4477 S. Lamar, 512/899-4300. www.centralmarket.com

DINING OUT FOR LIFE We all gotta eat, so take yerself, your boo, your grandma, your poppop, your gaggle, your squad out on the town cuz dozens of local restaurants are donating a portion of today’s funds to AIDS Services of Austin. Participating places include Amy’s Ice Creams, Lick, Contigo, Garbo’s, Güero’s, Mother’s, Via 313, and more. Come hungry, leave satisfied. See the full list online, and read about 2018’s festivities here too! Thu., May 23, 6am-11:59pm. (2019) All around town. www.diningoutforlife.com/city/austin

DRIPPING WITH TASTE TRAIL There are new wineries, breweries, and distilleries popping up all over the Hill Country and it can be tough to keep up-to-date on the newest destinations. Not to mention that the cost of visiting all those places can really add up, right? So here's the spirited folks of Dripping Springs and Driftwood with a special Passport to help you discover all of the booze-y destinations without burning too big a hole in your pocket, get you into tastings everywhere, make for a fine trail of untoppable tippling throughout the month of May. (Call us biased if you must, but that Treaty Oak Distillery is at the top of our Always & Forever list.) Through May 31 $50 (or $90 per couple). www.destinationdrippingsprings.com

HOT LUCK: GIDDYUP WELCOME PARTY In which Canada’s Matty Matheson will be collaborating with Austin's own Aaron Franklin, joined by Callie Speer, Chad Dolezal, and Yoshi Okai for an industry shindig with tunes furnished by Texas Piano Man Robert Ellis and friends. "Eat, drink and hoot with the chefs and culinary nerds behind this whole prandial extravagance." Note: This event is only available via the Whole Enchilada pass. Thu., May 23, 7pm Mohawk, 912 Red River, 512/666-0877. www.hotluckfest.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed up with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

TURTLEMANIA: DAY OF THE TURTLE You know this barbecue restaurant sits on Bull Creek, right off Lake Austin, where turtles are so numerous that the Turtle Survival Alliance’s North American Freshwater Turtle Research Group has done research there for the past three years, right? And today the public is invited to watch the scientists and volunteers in action as they capture the turtles, tag new ones with a microchip, see how the previously tagged ones are doing, and then release 'em all back into the lake (9:30am-5:30pm,) And, for you, beer specials – and proceeds going to that TSA (5:30-8pm.) Thu., May 23 County Line on the Lake, 5204 FM 2222, 512/346-3664. www.turtlesurvival.org

Friday 24

HOT LUCK: HI, HOW ARE YOU? Celebrate the festival kickoff and all things Austin at this Eastside backyard party featuring head honcho Aaron Franklin, plus Chris Shepherd, Elias Cairo, Fiore Tedesco, Gabriel Rucker, Ivana & Yamila Maldonado, Rebecca Masson, Sarah McIntosh, and even more fierce chefs – with music by DJ Freedom Rock. Fri., May 24, 7-10pm. (2019) Franklin Barbecue, 900 E. 11th, 512/653-1187. www.hotluckfest.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed up with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

Saturday 25

BEATZ & BUGZ CRAWFISH BOIL W/ PHAMSTAR, MISS GENAFIRE, DEEPAUS, DOSEPH Sat., May 25, 2pm. (2019) Nook, 309 E. Sixth, 512/709-1551.

FARM TO FORT FARMERS’ MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall’s Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

HOT LUCK: AL FUEGO This is Hot Luck’s main event: a live-action, flame-fueled celebration of open-air cooking styles from Texas to Thailand, with chefs cooking up what they might for friends in their own backyards. Featuring the best meats, the coldest beer, and mayyyyybe even a specialty cooker built by Aaron Franklin. It's a night of the obsessively prepared, passionately executed, inspiring food that chefs love to eat – right out there in nearby Manchaca! Sat., May 25, 7pm. (2019) Wild Onion Ranch, 12112 Old San Antonio Rd., Manchaca. $215. www.hotluckfest.com

YOUR CBD STORE GRAND OPENING Your CBD Store is celebrating its arrival to Austin with free samples of CBD, aka cannabidiol, products. The national chain offers everything from gummies & hard candies to flavored tinctures and dog treats. Sat., May 25, 10am-7pm. (2019) Your CBD Store, 2124 E. Sixth #106. Free. www.cbdrx4u.com

Sunday 26

BUZZ MILL’S BRUNCH ON RIVERSIDE The Chronicle’s Jessi Cape told you about Buzz Mill’s whole Lumber Society initiative a few months ago, and now we’re telling you about this latest bit of Buzz Mill buzz: B-R-U-N-C-H. Yes, the coffee-forward, beer-brandishing bastion of culinary delights (and outdoorsy acumen) is now rocking a new Sunday-breakfast sitch, with a full Bloody Mary bar, Snooze Booze mimosas, Plow Burger’s vegetarian breakfast burgers, a variety of barbecue (definitely for carnivores) from Sky’s Catering, and more. Sundays, 10am-2pm Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

FALL CREEK VINEYARDS: OYSTERS & LIVE ZYDECO MEMORIAL SUNDAY Quality Seafood is bringing their Oyster Bar and fresh Shrimp Boil to the beautiful Fall Creek backyard in Driftwood so you and your friends can enjoy the freshest seafood in town while sipping that excellent chilled wine and listening to the vibrant zydeco tunes of Dickie Lee Erwin (noon-3pm) on the patio. Sun., May 26, noon-5pm Fall Creek Vineyards, 18059A FM 1826. www.fcv.com/events

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall’s Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

HOT LUCK: COUPE DE GRILLE Meet for this autobrunch at your host's favorite vintage garage shop in Austin and you won't ever wanna wake up anywhere else. "Whether you roll slow and low, drift furiously, or are insured through Lloyds of London, prepare yourself for a gleaming spectacle of magnificent Motorcraft and meticulous morsels, ZZ Tapas style." Featuring the hottest rods, the mouthwateringest food, the best way to jump-start your Sunday batteries after Saturday night's revelries. Sun., May 26, 11am. (2019) Austin Speed Shop, 3507 Chapman, 512/693-7277. $125. www.hotluckfest.com

HOT LUCK: POK POK-UP Chef Andy Ricker of Pok Pok in Portland, Oregon, and Aaron Franklin are joining forces for a "Pok Pok-Up." In celebration of Ricker’s new book, Pok Pok Noodles: Recipes from Thailand and Beyond, guests will enjoy a collaborative menu created by Ricker and Franklin. Part Pok Pok, part Franklin experience, all guests, including those with tickets, will wait in the famed Franklin line for this dinner. Sun., May 26, (2019) Franklin Barbecue, 900 E. 11th, 512/653-1187. www.hotluckfest.com

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET AT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

Monday 27

Tuesday 28

PUNCH BOWL SOCIAL: NATIONAL BURGER DAY They say every hot dog must have its day, so why shouldn't that be true for burgers, too? Today it is – because it's National Burger Day, citizen! – and your crafty crew of camaraderie at Punch Bowl Social is celebrating by offering something called the Knockoff Burger, featuring two grass-fed hormone-free beef patties topped with American cheese, house-made comeback sauce, pickled onion, and shredded lettuce – between two sesame-seed buns, with a side of rosemary fries. (Pro tip: Wash it down with a Malted Maple Royale milkshake composed of maple whiskey, malted milk, vanilla ice cream, nutmeg, and candied bacon.) Tuesday, May 28 Punch Bowl Social, 11310 Domain Dr., 512/368-9070. www.punchbowlsocial.com

TEXAS MEATS CANADA Taster’s Table Club brings a fierce trio of Vancouver-based chefs to Austin for a night of incredible dining as Intero's chef Ian Thurwachter and chocolatier Krystal Craig team up with Tim Schulte of Bauhaus Restaurant and Tushar Tondvalkar of Mumbai Local and personal chef Brockton Lane, resulting in a five-course dinner focused on Texas-sourced meat – with each course featuring an amuse bouche and meat dish – and the whole feast finished off with a wild boar bacon dessert(!). Note: One night only, but two seatings. Bonus: This event helps support the Central Texas Meals on Wheels program. Recommended? Are you kidding – doubly recommended, and not out of any Canadian politeness! Tue., May 28, 6 & 8:30pm Intero, 2612 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/599-4052. $80. austin.tasterstableclub.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com