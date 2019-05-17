Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 16

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out the CM Cooking School for a full slate of classes covering everything from savories to sweets, from paella to pork to pomegranate au gratin. Always a good idea to schedule a class and learn new skills and tips from this hometown bastion of instructional gastronomy. (We’re especially looking forward to Sushi 101, taught by Central Market’s April Gutierrez on April 19.) Daily. Weekdays, 6:30pm; Sun., 5:30pm; Sat., times vary Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school

EMO TIKI NIGHT The Cavalier is for lovers at this month's Tiki Night installment, lover, with Gus (from Shangri-La and King Bee) bringing his moodiest tropical delights for your sipping pleasure. There will be boys for Pele, we imagine – and who are the girls for? Thu., May 16, 7:30-12mid The Cavalier, 2400 Webberville, 512/524-0064. www.thecavalieratx.com

PERRY'S STEAKHOUSE: OPENING AT THE DOMAIN Yes, that popular steakhouse – the Texas-based one famous for its Pork Chop Fridays, but also known for seafood and steaks that can make taste buds swoon – is opening a venue in the Domain today. But it's not just more of the (successful) same ol' same ol' in a different location. No, this Perry's is part of the company's new design initiative, with a different look and feel that offers an engaging view from every angle of the main dining room – including a view of what's going on in the kitchen and glimpses of their Bar 79 through a towering wall of wine. Thing is, we were already sufficiently impressed with the food and looks of the usual Perry's experience; reckon local diners are in for even more of a treat with this newest arrival. Thu., May 16, 4-10pm. (2019) Perry's Steakhouse, 11801 Domain Blvd. www.perryssteakhouse.com

PINTS & PINZ: AUSTIN BEERWORKS TASTING Pinballz presents a night of free beer from those celebrated local brewmasters. And, amid all that happy swilling, there's a live TAPPER tournament to decide, once and for all, who's the beer-slingingest bartender in town. Could it be … you? Thu., May 16, 7-9pm. (2019) Pinballz Arcade, 8940 Research #100, 512/420-8458. www.pinballzarcade.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed up with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

SHAKE SHACK: DRAGONGLASS SHAKES That's right: Everyone's favorite imported-from-NYC burgertorium has, just like the rest of the world – tyvm, GRRM – come down with a case of Game of Thrones tie-in fever. So now you can get this "prime example of the Wall-to-Table movement. Custard is frozen with packed snow harvested beyond the Wall and hand-churned by members of the Night’s Watch. Final prep occurs in Winterfell, where the shake is topped with shards of Dragonglass imported from the caves of Dragonstone. Please note that supplies are limited as the Wall is currently undergoing major renovations." Unquote. Q'pla! (Oh, wait – sorry, wrong fandom.) Ongoing, until (probably) Arya dies Shake Shack, 1100 S. Lamar #2100, 512/717-0430. www.shakeshack.com

WALTON'S FANCY AND STAPLE: 10 YEARS OF SWEET SUCCESS This iconic Sixth Street deli marks 10 years of sweet success with a weeklong celebration, offering complimentary mini golden eggs – nutmeg-infused yellow cake dipped in melted butter and coated with cinnamon sugar. Also, free house-made doggie treats will be available for the pups, honoring the anniversary’s beneficiary: Austin Pets Alive! Through May 17 Walton's Fancy and Staple, 609 W. Sixth, 512/542-3380. www.waltonsfancyandstaple.com

Friday 17

Saturday 18

FARM TO FORT FARMERS’ MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall’s Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

WHISKEY PEAK What does it take to craft a successful American Single Malt Whiskey? The grain-conjuring wizards of Stranahan's out of Colorado will show you with an evening of tastings from their premier distillery, as paired with excellent noms from EastSide Tavern. Bonus (as if you needed anything beyond such tantalizing tipple): live music by David Ramirez, swag from Odin Leather Goods, and demos of expert cooperage and barrel-charring. And, listen, all of tonight's imbibable goodness benefits the Austin Parks Foundation. Sat., May 18, 5-10pm. 1102 E. Cesar Chavez. $15-30.

Sunday 19

BUZZ MILL’S BRUNCH ON RIVERSIDE The Chronicle’s Jessi Cape told you about Buzz Mill’s whole Lumber Society initiative a few months ago, and now we’re telling you about this latest bit of Buzz Mill buzz: B-R-U-N-C-H. Yes, the coffee-forward, beer-brandishing bastion of culinary delights (and outdoorsy acumen) is now rocking a new Sunday-breakfast sitch, with a full Bloody Mary bar, Snooze Booze mimosas, Plow Burger’s vegetarian breakfast burgers, a variety of barbecue (definitely for carnivores) from Sky’s Catering, and more. Sundays, 10am-2pm Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

CANNON + BELLE: HERMAN MARSHALL WHISKEY DINNER This whiskey-themed dinner features Potlikker Soup to start, signature cocktails with each course, and a veritable feast of fried quail, peach bourbon pork chops, bourbon and cherry duck skewers, fried green tomatoes, Roquefort mashed potatoes, butter-flake dinner rolls, and dessert. And just half of that dessert? Bacon ice cream, topped with bourbon-chocolate syrup. Yes, we agree: WHOA! Sun., May 19, 6-9pm. Cannon & Belle, 500 E. Fourth, 512/493-4900. $56. www.cannonandbelle.com

CRAWFISH BOIL W/ BOSS STREET BRASS BAND Sun., May 19, 4pm. Rustic Tap, 613 W. Sixth, 512/662-4121.

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET AT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SASSY'S SUNDAY SINGER-SONGWRITER SERIES W/ BARRETT SIMMS, MARSHALL LARDON, SCOOTER HOLIDAY, HAYDON HOODOO Sun., May 19, 4pm. Sassy's Vegetarian Soul Food, 1819 E. 12th, 214/703-6617.

Monday 20

Tuesday 21

BOURBON WOMEN ASSOCIATION: BOURBON 101 The Bourbon Women Association officially launches a Texas branch with this celebratory event, where bourbon-loving women (and men) will enjoy a variety of tastings from Garrison Brothers, Ranger Creek, Treaty Oak, and Still Austin. Bonus: tasty noms from Jack Allen’s Kitchen. Tue., May 21, 5:30-8:30pm. Jack Allen’s Kitchen, 3010 W. Anderson, 512/428-6944. $25. www.jackallenskitchen.com

LAZARUS + LICK: ICE CREAM MAKING WORKSHOP There's not much that's more enticing, foodwise, than an evening in which those ice cream wizards of Lick join with the celebrated beer sorcerers of Lazarus Brewing to show you how to conjure up some Cilantro Lime, Dark Chocolate, and more cold-and-creamy delights while sipping on craft beers. Mmmmm, what a great idea, and right before the coming summer starts a-sweltering! Bonus: Proceeds benefit the Sustainable Food Center. Tue., May 21, 6-8pm. Lazarus Brewing Co., 1902 E. Sixth, 512/394-7620. $45. www.lazarusbrewing.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com