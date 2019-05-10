Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 9

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out the CM Cooking School for a full slate of classes covering everything from savories to sweets, from paella to pork to pomegranate au gratin. Always a good idea to schedule a class and learn new skills and tips from this hometown bastion of instructional gastronomy. (We’re especially looking forward to Sushi 101, taught by Central Market’s April Gutierrez on April 19.) Daily. Weekdays, 6:30pm; Sun., 5:30pm; Sat., times vary Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school

MAY WINE WALK AT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA Shop the eclectic mix of retailers in the Galleria while discovering great wines from all over the world! Start at Twin Liquors to pick up your Wine Walk map, which serves as your ticket for each stop. Thu., May 9, 5-9pm. (2019) Hill Country Galleria, 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave, 512/263-0001. Free. www.hillcountrygalleria.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed up with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

SHAKE SHACK: DRAGONGLASS SHAKES That's right: Everyone's favorite imported-from-NYC burgertorium has, just like the rest of the world – tyvm, GRRM – come down with a case of Game of Thrones tie-in fever. So now you can get this "prime example of the Wall-to-Table movement. Custard is frozen with packed snow harvested beyond the Wall and hand-churned by members of the Night’s Watch. Final prep occurs in Winterfell, where the shake is topped with shards of Dragonglass imported from the caves of Dragonstone. Please note that supplies are limited as the Wall is currently undergoing major renovations." Unquote. Q'pla! (Oh, wait – sorry, wrong fandom.) Ongoing, until (probably) Arya dies Shake Shack, 1100 S. Lamar #2100, 512/717-0430. www.shakeshack.com

THE SUSTAINABLE FOOD CENTER’S FARM-TO-PLATE SOIREE This 12th annual sip-and-stroll event, simultaneously posh and earthy, features more than 30 chefs representing the best Austin restaurants as they serve up seasonal, locally sourced, sustainably grown food; plus artisan cocktails and local wine, beer, and spirits, right there on the grounds of the lovely Barr Mansion. Mingle with the local food community and enjoy live portrait painting, a DJ and violinist, a photo booth, and more. Thu., May 9, 6-9:30pm. (2019) Barr Mansion, 10463 Sprinkle, 512/926-6907. $300-500. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org

Friday 10

BLAIR HOUSE INN: MOTHER'S DAY GETAWAY Anyone who really loves their mother would, if they could, set her up for a rejuvenating weekend stay out in the Hill Country, right? And what better place than this elegant bed-and-breakfast venue situated among the live-oak-studded landscape of Wimberley? If only such an excellent lodging choice as the Blair House also had a spa, then – oh, look: It does have a spa! And what a lucky mother you have. Blair House, 100 W. Spoke Hill Dr., Wimberley, 512/847-1111. www.blairhouseinn.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed up with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

SHAKE SHACK: DRAGONGLASS SHAKES That's right: Everyone's favorite imported-from-NYC burgertorium has, just like the rest of the world – tyvm, GRRM – come down with a case of Game of Thrones tie-in fever. So now you can get this "prime example of the Wall-to-Table movement. Custard is frozen with packed snow harvested beyond the Wall and hand-churned by members of the Night’s Watch. Final prep occurs in Winterfell, where the shake is topped with shards of Dragonglass imported from the caves of Dragonstone. Please note that supplies are limited as the Wall is currently undergoing major renovations." Unquote. Q'pla! (Oh, wait – sorry, wrong fandom.) Ongoing, until (probably) Arya dies Shake Shack, 1100 S. Lamar #2100, 512/717-0430. www.shakeshack.com

WELCOME WINEMAKER ANNA ESPELT TO TWIN! Join Anna Espelt at Twin Liquors Marketplace for a guided tasting of her wonderful Spanish wines. Stick around afterward for a meet-and-greet and bottle signing, starting at 7pm. Fri., May 10, 6-8pm. (2019) Twin Liquors Marketplace, 4001-A S. Lamar, 512/442-6575. Free, but RSVP. www.twinliquors.com

WIZARDS & WITCHES BEER FESTIVAL Here's a party that's, you might say, totes dumble-adorable: The Fair Market Downtown is transformed into "a wizarding world of wonders complete with magic, debauchery, and mischief," with tastings of more than 20 beers and eldritch photo ops in Wizards Alley and the Adult Butterscotch Beer Tavern and other magical places. Also, plenty of food, live music from the Sorceress Sisters, and more. Fri., May 10, 6:30-10pm. (2019) Fair Market, 1100 E. Fifth, 512/494-9093. $39 and up. www.rockstarbeer.com

Saturday 11

BLAIR HOUSE INN: MOTHER'S DAY GETAWAY Anyone who really loves their mother would, if they could, set her up for a rejuvenating weekend stay out in the Hill Country, right? And what better place than this elegant bed-and-breakfast venue situated among the live-oak-studded landscape of Wimberley? If only such an excellent lodging choice as the Blair House also had a spa, then – oh, look: It does have a spa! And what a lucky mother you have. Blair House, 100 W. Spoke Hill Dr., Wimberley, 512/847-1111. www.blairhouseinn.com

ERIC SILVERSTEIN: THE PEACHED TORTILLA That celebrated Peached Tortilla maestro presents his first cookbook of "Modern Asian Comfort Food from Tokyo to Texas" and we reckon that, if you've ever eaten any of the off-the-charts delicious food that his various venues have served to the public, you'll be front and center at this event. Sat., May 11, 2-4pm Barnes & Noble Arboretum, 10000 Research #158, 512/418-8985. www.thepeachedtortilla.com

FARM TO FORT FARMERS’ MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall’s Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

MOTHER'S DAY: HIGH TEA FOR TWO This event for two people includes an owner-guided tour of Nutty Brown Flower Farm, followed by a flower-arrangement demonstration (your mom gets a bouquet for herself!) and then it's time for high tea with delicate finger sandwiches, cakes, and other sweet treats while you customize a wooden box to hold those gorgeous flowers. Sat., May 11, 10am-1:30pm. (2019) Austin Craft Lounge, 12919 Nutty Brown Rd.. $125 for two. www.austincraftlounge.com

PALEO CRAWFISH BOIL This fierce bastion of culinary goodness is serving up hot Louisiana-style crawfish with potatoes, green beans, mushrooms, and Pederson’s Old World Kielbasa. Each guest also gets complimentary Tito’s lemonade and Fairweather cider or KTonic Kombucha. Bonus: Mammoth Creameries is providing keto ice cream. Is this how paleolithic peoples ate? Ah, tell you what: They shoulda been so lucky! Sat., May 11, 2-6pm. (2019) Picnik Austin, 1700 S. Lamar Ste. 400-B, 512/293-6118. $25-30. www.picnikaustin.com

SHAKE SHACK: DRAGONGLASS SHAKES That's right: Everyone's favorite imported-from-NYC burgertorium has, just like the rest of the world – tyvm, GRRM – come down with a case of Game of Thrones tie-in fever. So now you can get this "prime example of the Wall-to-Table movement. Custard is frozen with packed snow harvested beyond the Wall and hand-churned by members of the Night’s Watch. Final prep occurs in Winterfell, where the shake is topped with shards of Dragonglass imported from the caves of Dragonstone. Please note that supplies are limited as the Wall is currently undergoing major renovations." Unquote. Q'pla! (Oh, wait – sorry, wrong fandom.) Ongoing, until (probably) Arya dies Shake Shack, 1100 S. Lamar #2100, 512/717-0430. www.shakeshack.com

TEXAS CIDER FEST Here's some apples for ya, citizen, as all five Austin cideries converge on one fantastic site for a day of revelry seldom seen in these parts. Argus Cidery, Austin Eastciders, Fairweather Cider, Moontower Cider, and Texas Keeper will be bringing all the thirst-slaking goodness of their delicious industry so you can meet the producers and taste some of the fundamental brews and special releases – all enhanced with live music from Big Cedar Fever and Light Horse Harry. Bonus: Traditional barbecue and vegan barbecue available! Sat., May 11, 2-6pm. (2019) Texas Keeper Cidery, 12521 Twin Creeks Rd., Manchaca. $15. www.texaskeeper.com

Sunday 12

BAKERY LORRAINE: MOTHER'S DAY Moms can indulge in a sweet treat while their loved ones enjoy the spring weather and the updated savory menu at this Domain-based home of tasty noms. Especially, baked up just in time for this maternal holiday, that Raspberry Rose Japonaise! Sun., May 12, 7am-8pm. (2019) Bakery Lorraine, 11600 Rock Rose #110. www.bakerylorraine.com

BLAIR HOUSE INN: MOTHER'S DAY GETAWAY Anyone who really loves their mother would, if they could, set her up for a rejuvenating weekend stay out in the Hill Country, right? And what better place than this elegant bed-and-breakfast venue situated among the live-oak-studded landscape of Wimberley? If only such an excellent lodging choice as the Blair House also had a spa, then – oh, look: It does have a spa! And what a lucky mother you have. Blair House, 100 W. Spoke Hill Dr., Wimberley, 512/847-1111. www.blairhouseinn.com

BLOOMS AND BUBBLES FOR YOUR MAMA Every mother gets a complimentary Blooms and Bubbles Bar with their brunch service at Cover 3 today. And what, precisely, is that? Listen: The Bubbles Bar is a station featuring four make-your-own mimosa options with cranberry, orange, grapefruit, peach nectar, and pomegranate flavors – as well as fresh fruit and juices. Healthy and refreshing and perfect as a brunch accompaniment for Mom! Sun., May 12, 10am-3pm. (2019) Cover 3, 2700 W. Anderson #202, 512/374-1121. www.cover-3.com

BRENTWOOD SOCIAL HOUSE: MOTHER'S DAY TEA We reckon there's no better place in town for a traditional afternoon British tea – complete with scones and tiny cakes and clotted cream and so on accompanying the perfect cuppa – no better place, we say, than this homey yet elegant little cafe in Brentwood. Recommended for cherished moms of any kind, of course, but especially moms who are fans of that Great British Bake Off show. Sun., May 12, 3pm. (2019) Brentwood Social House, 1601 W. Koenig, 512/362-8656. $45. www.brentwoodsocial.com

BUZZ MILL’S BRUNCH ON RIVERSIDE The Chronicle’s Jessi Cape told you about Buzz Mill’s whole Lumber Society initiative a few months ago, and now we’re telling you about this latest bit of Buzz Mill buzz: B-R-U-N-C-H. Yes, the coffee-forward, beer-brandishing bastion of culinary delights (and outdoorsy acumen) is now rocking a new Sunday-breakfast sitch, with a full Bloody Mary bar, Snooze Booze mimosas, Plow Burger’s vegetarian breakfast burgers, a variety of barbecue (definitely for carnivores) from Sky’s Catering, and more. Sundays, 10am-2pm Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

CAFE JOSIE: MOTHER'S DAY BRUNCH Brunch at this lovely venue along West Sixth includes unlimited plates of espresso mascarpone banana bread, buttermilk pancakes with praline syrup, grilled pork belly with noodles, Korean fried chicken, and more. Bonus: $3 mimosas! Sun., May 12, 10:30am-2pm. (2019) Cafe Josie, 1200-B W. Sixth, 512/322-9226. $30. www.cafejosie.com

CARPENTERS HALL BRUNCH For Mother’s Day, Carpenters Hall is offering special menu items in addition to their regular brunch offerings (you know, like those heart-shaped waffles that mom already loves). Featuring a blue crab omelet, spaghetti carbonara, tomato toast, and other such delicacies – and, of course, plenty of mimosas to wash it all down with. Sun., May 12, 10am-3pm. (2019) Carpenters Hall, 400 Josephine St., 512/675-5020. www.carpenterhotel.com

CHEZ ZEE: MOTHER'S DAY Yes, the regular brunch menu will be served, BUT – there's also gonna be special just-today bites, and a variety of treats throughout the morning, afternoon, and early evening – with face painting from Miss Jelly Bean, shiny fun with April the Glitter Girl, tableside magic from the famed illusionist (and collector extraordinaire) Brad Henderson, pianist Rich DeMarco plinking out delights on that red baby grand, and more. Sun., May 12, 8am-7pm. (2019) Chez Zee, 5406 Balcones Dr., 512/454-2666. www.chez-zee.com

CRAWFISH BOIL W/ THE TAILGATORS Sun., May 12, 4pm. (2019) Rustic Tap, 613 W. Sixth, 512/662-4121.

EASY TIGER LINC: PINK BOOTS SOCIETY TAP TAKEOVER Toast your mom with a tasty local beer brewed by the all-female members of the Pink Boots Society. Earlier this spring, these industry pros participated in the annual Pink Boots Collaboration Brew Day, brewing a beer of their choice with the YCH Hops Pink Boots Blend, and today the Tiger features six of those tasty concoctions during brunch and beyond: St. Elmo Dolly (apricot blonde), Real Ale Cherry DeLux – (barrel-aged sour ale), Vista Zwickled Pink (dry-hopped pils), Hops & Grain Everybody Wins (pale ale), Middleton Brewing Ruth's Resistance (pale ale), and The Brewtorium Nāmaka (coconut IPA). Bonus: Live music from Much 2 Much. Sun., May 12, 10am-11pm. (2019) Easy Tiger, The Linc, 6406 N. I-35. www.easytigerusa.com

EMMER & RYE This excellent venue will be closed for dinner, but that's only because their brunch is going to be so off-the-charts good in an island-vacation sort of way, with a special Caribbean brunch menu featuring unlimited mimosas, starters, choice of entree, and dessert. (Also, there'll be a separate menu for kids, so everybody eats happy.) Sun., May 12, 10am-3:30pm. (2019) Emmer & Rye, 51 Rainey #110, 512/366-5530. www.emmerandrye.com

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall’s Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

HOTEL ELLA: MOTHER'S DAY BRUNCH Hotel Ella is hosting a brunch buffet featuring lobster quiche, crab claws, and homemade pastries. And! moms are also treated to manicures and a complimentary mimosa. Ah, a mother's hands … isn't there some song about that? Sun., May 12, 10am-4pm. (2019) Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/495-1800. $72 ($25, kids). www.goodallskitchen.com

JUNIPER: MOTHER'S DAY BRUNCH Juniper's bringing back its popular brunch with a menu of dishes celebrating Mother’s Day, featuring a prix fixe menu offering three courses – including options to “ball out” or “Treat Yo’ Self” in each. Beet salad, puffy potatoes, avocado bruschetta, grilled and chilled garlic shrimp, breakfast gnocchi, Mandy's Cadillac Pancakes, tenderloin steak, white sturgeon caviar, and – oh, a lot more to choose among. And a drink menu that's got sparkling rosés, cocktails, negronis, and other such tantalizing tipples. Sun., May 12, 10am-3pm. (2019) Juniper, 2400 E. Cesar Chavez #304, 512/220-9421. $45. www.juniperaustin.com

L'OCA D'ORO: ITALIAN MOTHER'S DAY BRUNCH Well, maybe, y'know? Because this place is such a wonderful spot for brunch already, and they've got fresh-squeezed mimosas and heirloom tomato & mozzarella caprese and strawberry & cream zeppole and grilled short rib confit and spaghetti alla carbonara, and more, and the whole thing is enhanced with live jazz from the Lucky Strikes, and, well, we'd have to have the best mom in the whole world to bring her to L'oca d'oro on a day like today. You do, though, right? Have the best mom in the whole world? Ah, then your course of action this Sunday is clear. Sun., May 12, 10am-3pm. (2019) L'oca d'oro, 1900 Simond, 737/212-1876. $45 ($25, ages 2-12). www.locadoroaustin.com

LE POLITIQUE: MOTHER'S DAY BRUNCH The elegantly appointed room will be filled with light dishes like cheese and fruit boards, salad, crudité, followed by signature French assortments: a crêpe station, prime rib, croque monsieur, green beans almondine, and more. And treat your sweet tooth to chocolate croissants, frangipane tarts, fresh-baked macarons, and surprises. Sun., May 12, 10:30am-3pm. (2019) Le Politique, 110 San Antonio St., 512/580-7651. $55 ($25, kids). www.lepolitiqueaustin.com

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET AT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

MOMS DESERVE A FREE DRINK! This Downtown hotspot of a hotel has one of the best patios in town, complete with cool libations, tasty noms, and an excellent view of Congress Avenue, the State Capitol, and that historic Paramount Theatre. It’s a perfect setting for your mom an' all, especially since the Terrace Bar is offering a complimentary cocktail – their signature Ladybird Martini, no less – for all mothers on this day. Stephen F. Austin Intercontinental Hotel, 701 Congress, 512/457-8800. www.austin.intercontinental.com

MOTHER'S DAY AT PIONEER FARMS Two special programs at Pioneer Farms will honor Texas moms past and present today: From 11am-4pm, there will be walking tours of historic homes will allow you to see how mothers lived with their families from the 1840s to 1900, from tipis along Walnut Creek to log cabins to Green Revival manses, including stories of grit and determination that you won’t find in most history books; and, at 2pm, there's a program on Texas Women during the 1800s, presented in the historic Wessels Hall – accompanied by a Victorian-style tea. Sun., May 12 Pioneer Farms, 10621 Pioneer Farms Dr., 512/837-1215. $15. www.pioneerfarms.org

MOTHER'S DAY AT TRULUCK'S Celebrate this day at Truluck's with Southern-inspired cuisine, special brunch offerings, standout libations, gifts for mom, and more. That "Southern-inspired cuisine" includes such treats as king crab and lobster, Mediterranean seafood salad, French toast, shrimp frittatas, and other delicacies. Also, carrot cake? Check. Baked Alaska? You know it. And – among the "standout libations" mentioned above? The (pictured here) elegant Matriarch cocktail! Ah, one needn't be a mother of dragons to enjoy such a salutary tipple, n'est-ce pas? Sun., May 12, noon-3pm TIE: Truluck's; Truluck's, Truluck's, 400 Colorado, 512/482-9000; Truluck's, 10225 Research #4000, 512/794-8300. www.trulucks.com

MOTHER'S DAY BRUNCH AT CRU Whether at Cru in the Arboretum or the equally lovely Downtown location, you can spoil your mom with a three-course brunch of delicious springtime classics today, feasting among all the wonders of a world of wine. Sun., May 12, 10am-3pm. (2019) TIE: Crú Food & Wine Bar; Crú Food & Wine Bar, Crú Food & Wine Bar, 238 W. Second, 512/472-9463; Crú Food & Wine Bar, 11410 Century Oaks Terrace, 512/339-9463. $38 ($19, kids). www.cruawinebar.com

MOTHER'S DAY BRUNCH W/ EL TULE (6:30), HOG BRANCH GROOVE BAND (3:00), EMILY HERRING (NOON) Sun., May 12, (2019) Craft Pride, 61 Rainey, 512/428-5571. www.craftprideaustin.com

MOTHER'S DAY BRUNCH W/ LANDERS MARSHALL DUO Sun., May 12, 11am. (2019) Hyatt Regency Austin, 208 Barton Springs Rd., 512/477-1234. www.austin.hyatt.com

OLIVE & JUNE: MOTHER'S DAY BRUNCH Offerings at this elegant eatery include biscuits with fonduta and honey butter, coddled eggs, waffles, capellini with crab and hollandaise, perfectly scrumptious frittatas, and it all comes with (of course!) complimentary mimosas for Mom. Sun., May 12, 10am-2pm. (2019) Olive & June, 3411 Glenview, 512/467-9898. $38. www.oliveandjune-austin.com

PLUCKERS MOTHER’S DAY: MOMS EAT FREE For real, all moms get a complimentary entree, side, and nonalcoholic beverage (up to a $15 value) from Pluckers’ extensive menu when they show their Pluckers Club or Pluckers Club Lite membership on the Pluckers mobile app upon arrival. What a fine treat for Mother, Pluckers! Sun., May 12, 11am-11pm. (2019) Pluckers Wing Bar: All Locations. www.pluckers.com

SATELLITE: MOTHER'S DAY BRUNCH Already a prime spot for out-of-this-world dining, that Satellite on the southside is rocking a special brunch for Mother's Day – and each materfamilias gets a rose just for being there. Doesn't your mom deserve a rose, citizen? And a fine meal like this? (Hint: The answer rhymes with "yes.") Sunday, May 12 Satellite...Eat. Drink. Orbit., 5900 Slaughter #400, 512/288-9994. www.satellitebistroandbar.com

SHAKE SHACK: DRAGONGLASS SHAKES That's right: Everyone's favorite imported-from-NYC burgertorium has, just like the rest of the world – tyvm, GRRM – come down with a case of Game of Thrones tie-in fever. So now you can get this "prime example of the Wall-to-Table movement. Custard is frozen with packed snow harvested beyond the Wall and hand-churned by members of the Night’s Watch. Final prep occurs in Winterfell, where the shake is topped with shards of Dragonglass imported from the caves of Dragonstone. Please note that supplies are limited as the Wall is currently undergoing major renovations." Unquote. Q'pla! (Oh, wait – sorry, wrong fandom.) Ongoing, until (probably) Arya dies Shake Shack, 1100 S. Lamar #2100, 512/717-0430. www.shakeshack.com

SWAY: MOTHER'S DAY BRUNCH In addition to their full brunch menu, this excellent Thai venue will be adding a special dish – miso honey glazed Shetland salmon, with chilled soba noodles, ginger, and yuzu – prepared by chef Charles Schlienger. So we say, yay, treat your mom the Sway way today! Sun., May 12, 11am-3pm. (2019) Sway, 1417 S. First, 512/326-1999. www.swayaustin.com

Monday 13

ARPEPE WINEMAKER DINNER Gusto's Cameron Lockley and Isabella Pelizzatti Perego of Arpepe Winery host a spectacular six-course Italian dinner paired with wines from the Arpepe vineyards (they're in the Northern Alps of Valtellina, Italy, capisce?) Featured among the night's offerings will be Valtellinese fried cheese, buckwheat pasta with house-made ricotta, beef short ribs, N.Y. strip steak, and – oh, let the heavenly dessert be a surprise for that last glass of wine! Mon., May 13, 7pm. Gusto Italian Kitchen + Wine Bar, 4800 Burnet Rd., 512/458-1100. $125. www.gustoitaliankitchen.com

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out the CM Cooking School for a full slate of classes covering everything from savories to sweets, from paella to pork to pomegranate au gratin. Always a good idea to schedule a class and learn new skills and tips from this hometown bastion of instructional gastronomy. (We’re especially looking forward to Sushi 101, taught by Central Market’s April Gutierrez on April 19.) Daily. Weekdays, 6:30pm; Sun., 5:30pm; Sat., times vary Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school

SHAKE SHACK: DRAGONGLASS SHAKES That's right: Everyone's favorite imported-from-NYC burgertorium has, just like the rest of the world – tyvm, GRRM – come down with a case of Game of Thrones tie-in fever. So now you can get this "prime example of the Wall-to-Table movement. Custard is frozen with packed snow harvested beyond the Wall and hand-churned by members of the Night’s Watch. Final prep occurs in Winterfell, where the shake is topped with shards of Dragonglass imported from the caves of Dragonstone. Please note that supplies are limited as the Wall is currently undergoing major renovations." Unquote. Q'pla! (Oh, wait – sorry, wrong fandom.) Ongoing, until (probably) Arya dies Shake Shack, 1100 S. Lamar #2100, 512/717-0430. www.shakeshack.com

WALTON'S FANCY AND STAPLE: 10 YEARS OF SWEET SUCCESS This iconic Sixth Street deli marks 10 years of sweet success with a weeklong celebration, offering complimentary mini golden eggs – nutmeg-infused yellow cake dipped in melted butter and coated with cinnamon sugar. Also, free house-made doggie treats will be available for the pups, honoring the anniversary’s beneficiary: Austin Pets Alive! Mon., May 13 - Fri., May 17, Walton's Fancy and Staple, 609 W. Sixth, 512/542-3380. www.waltonsfancyandstaple.com

Tuesday 14

"222" NIGHTS AT THE LOCAL POST In which the popular watering hole partners with Los Cazadores Tequila (on the second Tuesday of each month) for a night featuring free tacos and liquor specials. Tue., June 12, 7-9pm The Local Post Pub, 7113 Burnet Rd., 512/375-5599.

INTERFAITH RAMADAN IFTAR DINNER University Christian Church and the Dialogue Institute of the Southwest present a free interfaith iftar dinner, a communal feast to break the Ramadan fast for the day and to foster dialogue, solidarity, and peace among the different faith communities. Culinarily, this means a classic Mediterranean feast – meat, vegetable, grain, salad, beverages, and baklava – to say nothing of the tasty food for thought. Tue., May 14, 7:30pm. University Christian Church, 2007 University Ave., 512/550-2767. Free, but RSVP. www.ucc-austin.org

SHAKE SHACK: DRAGONGLASS SHAKES That's right: Everyone's favorite imported-from-NYC burgertorium has, just like the rest of the world – tyvm, GRRM – come down with a case of Game of Thrones tie-in fever. So now you can get this "prime example of the Wall-to-Table movement. Custard is frozen with packed snow harvested beyond the Wall and hand-churned by members of the Night’s Watch. Final prep occurs in Winterfell, where the shake is topped with shards of Dragonglass imported from the caves of Dragonstone. Please note that supplies are limited as the Wall is currently undergoing major renovations." Unquote. Q'pla! (Oh, wait – sorry, wrong fandom.) Ongoing, until (probably) Arya dies Shake Shack, 1100 S. Lamar #2100, 512/717-0430. www.shakeshack.com

WALTON'S FANCY AND STAPLE: 10 YEARS OF SWEET SUCCESS This iconic Sixth Street deli marks 10 years of sweet success with a weeklong celebration, offering complimentary mini golden eggs – nutmeg-infused yellow cake dipped in melted butter and coated with cinnamon sugar. Also, free house-made doggie treats will be available for the pups, honoring the anniversary’s beneficiary: Austin Pets Alive! Mon., May 13 - Fri., May 17, Walton's Fancy and Staple, 609 W. Sixth, 512/542-3380. www.waltonsfancyandstaple.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com