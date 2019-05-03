Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 2

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

CANNA CONVERSATIONS RESTART CBD co-founders Shayda and Sydney Torabi lead this conversation on CBD Bioavailability, aka the amount of CBD your body absorbs though different methods of use (tincture, vape, edibles, topicals, etc.). Bonus: raw CBD balls from event partner Blenders and Bowls, a CBD sample from RESTART, and sponsor-donated swag. Thu., May 2, 6:30-8pm. (2019) Blenders & Bowls Westlake, 3736 Bee Caves Rd. #8, West Lake Hills. Free. www.blendersandbowls.com

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out the CM Cooking School for a full slate of classes covering everything from savories to sweets, from paella to pork to pomegranate au gratin. Always a good idea to schedule a class and learn new skills and tips from this hometown bastion of instructional gastronomy. (We’re especially looking forward to Sushi 101, taught by Central Market’s April Gutierrez on April 19.) Daily. Weekdays, 6:30pm; Sun., 5:30pm; Sat., times vary Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school

FAREGROUND: THEMED THURSDAYS That Downtown epicenter of culinary excellence continues its Themed Thursdays series with '80s Night – duh – featuring tequila sunrises and more, a screening of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, trivia giveaways, and the return of DJ Dougie Do. Fareground, 111 Congress, 512/213-0212. www.faregroundaustin.com

OLAMAIE: MOTHER’S DAY BISCUITS This is why our editorial mouths are watering: In celebration of Mother’s Day, Olamaie is offering specialty boxes of six or 12 biscuits with house-made jam, pimento cheese, and honey butter. They’re available for pre-order (until May 8) via email, and you can schedule pickup anytime between 10am-6pm on May 10 & 11 – or even on that very Sunday. Olamaie, 1610 San Antonio St., 512/474-2796. $55 per dozen ($40 for six). biscuits@olamaieaustin.com, www.olamaieaustin.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed up with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

SHAKE SHACK: DRAGONGLASS SHAKES That's right: Everyone's favorite imported-from-NYC burgertorium has, just like the rest of the world – tyvm, GRRM – come down with a case of Game of Thrones tie-in fever. So now you can get this "prime example of the Wall-to-Table movement. Custard is frozen with packed snow harvested beyond the Wall and hand-churned by members of the Night’s Watch. Final prep occurs in Winterfell, where the shake is topped with shards of Dragonglass imported from the caves of Dragonstone. Please note that supplies are limited as the Wall is currently undergoing major renovations." Unquote. Q'pla! (Oh, wait – sorry, wrong fandom.) Ongoing, until (probably) Arya dies Shake Shack, 1100 S. Lamar #2100, 512/717-0430. www.shakeshack.com

Friday 3

Saturday 4

ANDY RODDICK FOUNDATION SPRING BRUNCHIN' This annual ARF fundraising event, hosted by Brooklyn Decker and Anna Dukes Delic and featuring a chat with Diane Land, unfolds beautifully at the Hilton Downtown with a cocktail reception, a silent auction, live music, and (of course!) a delicious brunch. Sat., May 4, 10am-2pm. Hilton Hotel Downtown, 500 E. Fourth, 512/298-1961. $125-225. www3.hilton.com/en/hotels/texas/hilton-austin-AUSCVHH/index.html

AUSTIN DERBY DAY Your bourbon-forward friends at Garden & Gun magazine host this Makers Mark-enhanced Kentucky Derby viewing party at the excellent Launderette, staging an afternoon that includes lots of mint juleps, Southern bites, live music, and a Best Hat contest. Modern haberdashery FTW! Also, prizes for whoever picks the winning horse. Sat., May 4, 3:30-6:30pm. Launderette, 2115 Holly, 512/382-1599. $125. www.launderetteaustin.com

BUZZ MILL’S BRUNCH ON RIVERSIDE The Chronicle’s Jessi Cape told you about Buzz Mill’s whole Lumber Society initiative a few months ago, and now we’re telling you about this latest bit of Buzz Mill buzz: B-R-U-N-C-H. Yes, the coffee-forward, beer-brandishing bastion of culinary delights (and outdoorsy acumen) is now rocking a new weekend-breakfast sitch, with a full Bloody Mary bar, Snooze Booze mimosas, Plow Burger’s vegetarian breakfast burgers, a variety of barbecue (definitely for carnivores) from Sky’s Catering, and more. Saturdays & Sundays, 10am-2pm Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

CANNON & BELLE: DERBY DAY Watch all the 145th annual horsey action on screens at this posh Downtown venue that's featuring specials from mint juleps to a flight of Kentucky bourbons, with many small plates to accompany (e.g., OMG, a roast-beef-with-horseradish-cream sandwich), and a whiskey expert on hand to impart some righteously Kentuckian knowledge. Sat., May 4, 4-6pm. Cannon & Belle, 500 E. Fourth, 512/493-4900. https://www.cannonandbelle.com/

CINCO DE MAYO CHOCOLATE TASTING This bountiful bastion of superlative yum features all things Cinco de Mayo with handcrafted chocolate truffles. Join Delysia in commemorating the unity of Mexican and American cultures with this culinary twist to the classic celebration. Sat., May 4, 11am-6pm; Sun., May 5, noon-5pm Delysia Chocolatier, 2000 Windy Terrace Ste. 2-C, 512/413-4701. Free. www.delysia.com

CONNECTION PIZZA + BAR: GRAND OPENING Party on in the Lamar Union with this new Italian joint’s debut, featuring a special ”May the 4th Be With You” menu by chef Jennifer Coffman (in addition to a scrumptious brunch array from 11am-3pm), a music-fueled happy hour that lasts all day long, and more. Note: First 50 people in the door get Barley Bean Coffee gift cards. Sat., May 4, 11am-12mid Connection Pizza + Bar, 1100 S. Lamar #2140, 512/284-9867.

CUVÉE COFFEE SUMMER KICKOFF PARTY Cellllll-uh-brate good times, come on! Gonna be an afternoon of fun games, cold brews, and plenty of free stuff as Cuvée founder Mike McKim mans the grill with Hunter Stewart from Twisted X Brewing Company. The food is free, as are samples of Pitmaster Pilsner and cold brew floats (made with Lick Honest Ice Creams) – but only while supplies last, so come early! Bonus: Win some goods from Yeti! Sat., May 4, noon-5pm. Cuvée Coffee, 2000 E. Sixth, 512/368-5636. www.cuveecoffee.com

DEEP EDDY VODKA: TASTING ROOM EXPANSION Get a first look at the newly renovated, greatly expanded distillery and tasting room, with tastings of a new Deep Eddy Vodka flavor not yet available to the public, a raffle for great prizes, live music from the Ready Bettys, food from Taco Baby and the Switch, and more. Sat., May 4, 11am-6pm. Deep Eddy Vodka Distillery and Tasting Room, 2250 Hwy. 290 E., Dripping Springs, 512/994-3534. www.deepeddyvodka.com

FARM TO FORT FARMERS’ MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

FULTON'S DERBY DAY PARTY You're invited over for specialty cocktails, live music, and prizes from Elijah Craig Bourbon for being the best dressed – so get your Kentucky glad rags on, citizen, and head to Fulton's at the Fairmont for a fine horsey carouse with the Derby playing on all screens and live music from Jonny Keys and Paul Walker. Sat., May 4, 2-8pm. Fairmont Austin, 101 Red River, 888/240-7773. www.fairmont.com/austin

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall’s Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

Sunday 5

CINCO DE MAYO HOT PEPPER EATING CONTEST Maybe you don't care about the venue – maybe you just wanna flaunt your ever-so-impressive pepper-eating skills, right, citizen? Because you're such a badass? Okay, okay, we admit it: The winner of this contest is a badass. But more importantly (as far as we're concerned), the winner also gets a $50 giftcard to spend at this nonpareil knockout of an artisanal watering hole, where they take tippling seriously and build drinks like your grandpappy could only dream about. Sun., May 5, 2pm. Craftsman, 2000 E. Cesar Chavez. www.facebook.com/craftsmanbar

CINCO DE MAYO PIG ROAST Celebrate the holiday with one of El Chilito’s signature pig roasts (which always means incredible specials on tacos and drinks), enjoy live music, take a whack at their Cinco de Mayo Piñata, and register for giftcard giveaways at this place where flavor reigns supreme. Sun., May 5, 1-4pm. El Chilito Tacos y Cafe, 2219 Manor Rd., 512/382-3797. www.elchilito.com

COMIDA FEST: CENTRAL AMERICAN FOOD FUNDRAISER The good people of St. Andrew's and their associates will be selling homemade food from Central America with the purpose of raising funds for the bail of detained women. Sun., May 5, 5-7pm. St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 14311 Wells Port Dr., 512/251-0698. www.staopen.com

CRAWFISH FUNDAY W/ HARVEST THIEVES Sun., May 5, 2pm. Austin Eastciders Collaboratory, 979 Springdale #130, 512/538-0126.

FLEMING'S PRIME STEAKHOUSE: $100 PRIME MARGARITA No, srsly, this marg will set you back a C-note. Because the upscale steakhouse has partnered with Tequila Ocho, an ultra-premium single-estate and single-vintage tequila, and Baccarat, those world-renowned artisans of fine crystal, to offer this item of late-capitalist wet dreams. The drink's made with Tequila Ocho Extra Anejo La Latilla and Grand Marnier Cuvee du Centenaire and is garnished with a lime wheel and pineapple leaves, and the whole liquid shebang is served in one of Baccarat's Diamant Tumblers – that you get to take home, you big balla, you. Note: You could splurge on Cinco de Mayo for celebration's sake, sî, but this deal is good throughout the month. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, 320 E. Second, 512/457-1500. www.flemingssteakhouse.com

GUERO'S CINCO DE MAYO TEQUILA CELEBRATION The SoCo Tex-Mex mainstay and tequila powerhouse Cazadores have partnered up to celebrate this day with margaritas and music in the well-shaded Oak Garden. There will be plenty of swag for all – and live music from McLemore Avenue and 3 Chord Rodeo. Sun., May 5, 3-6pm. Guero's Taco Bar, 1412 S. Congress, 512/447-7688. www.guerostacobar.com

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET AT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

MOTHER & ME TEA This year’s delightful (and early) Mother’s Day event, an annual fundraiser for Saint Louise House, features live music by Joe McDermott, kid-friendly fare for the little ones and a light lunch for Mom, photographers for “mother and me” photos, and Sourced Craft Cocktails for the adults. And all of it happens at that gorgeous Barr Mansion. Note: Hats and bowties are encouraged! Sun., May 5, 12:30-3:30pm. Barr Mansion, 10463 Sprinkle, 512/302-0027. $75 ($35, kids). www.saintlouisehouse.org

SA-TÉN’S SLOW POUR SUNDAY Pro tip: Head out to Sa-Tén in Canopy to start your Sunday with smooth live music – from Primo Musique, Sho H, Reiko, and more – while enjoying the day’s special pour-over. (And just try to resist the rest of that, mmmmm, compelling menu.) Sun., May 5, 10am-3pm. Sa-Tén Coffee, 916 Springdale, Bldg. 3, #101, in Canopy, 512/524-1544. www.sa-ten.com

SCHOLZ GARTEN CINCO DE MAYO Germany and Mexico? Now here's two great tastes that taste great together, especially as the longest running biergarten in America – newly revitalized and ready to party! – celebrates the fifth of May with plates and plates of sizzlin' fajita tacos, special micheladas and draft margaritas and Gem & Bolt mezcal, and everything spiked with tunes from DJ Giant Hornet and the hottest Selena hits on repeat through the whole afternoon. Sun., May 5, noon-5pm. Scholz Garten, 1607 San Jacinto, 512/474-1958. www.scholzgarten.com/

Monday 6

VIGNE DEL MALINA WINE DINNER This special wine dinner hosted with Italian wine producer Vigne del Malina features a six-course meal paired with five wines, highlighting such dishes as a cold plate with raw oysters, peel-and-eat rosemary shrimp, and stone crab claws with sambuca mignonette and fresh tomato salsa; peach ricotta gnocchi with mint marigold in rose beurre blanc and lemon; buckwheat tagliatelle with confit duck ragu, brandied cherries, sage and poppy seeds, and (shhhh, no spoilers!) dessert. Mon., May 6, 7:30pm. Juniper, 2400 E. Cesar Chavez #304, 512/220-9421. $98. www.juniperaustin.com

Tuesday 7

ERIC SILVERSTEIN: THE PEACHED TORTILLA COOKBOOK The man himself presents his new culinary opus about "Modern Asian Comfort Food from Tokyo to Texas,” hawking it at BookPeople, right from the very food truck that started it all. Note: purchase of the cookbook includes a free order of Kimchi Arancini Balls and a taco (brisket, banh mi, or cauliflower). We don't have to tell you how good this stuff is, right? Because, ah, IT'S SO FUCKING DELICIOUS. Tue., May 7, 6-8pm. BookPeople, 603 N. Lamar, 512/472-5050. www.bookpeople.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com