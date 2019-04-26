Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 25

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

BOURBON AND BRANCH : A FORESTRY AND WHISKEY EDUCATION” The good folks at Twin Liquors know that trees aren't just important for whiskey, they're an essential part of our world. Tonight they're hosting Noble Oak for a tasting of delicious bourbon and an education on the sweet intersectionality of whiskey and reforestation. Hurry, though – the 20 available spots will be filled fast! Thu., April 25, 6:30pm. (2019) Twin Liquors Marketplace, 4001-A S. Lamar, 512/442-6575. Free, but RSVP via email. store44@twinliquors.com, www.twinliquors.com

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out the CM Cooking School for a full slate of classes covering everything from savories to sweets, from paella to pork to pomegranate au gratin. Always a good idea to schedule a class and learn new skills and tips from this hometown bastion of instructional gastronomy. (We’re especially looking forward to Sushi 101, taught by Central Market’s April Gutierrez on April 19.) Daily. Weekdays, 6:30pm; Sun., 5:30pm; Sat., times vary Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school

CRAWFISH BOIL W/ PURE LUCK Thu., April 11 - Thu., April 25, 4pm. (2019) The Little Darlin', 6507 Circle S Rd., 512/814-0999. www.fb.com/TheLittleDarlin

FAREGROUND: THEMED THURSDAYS That Downtown epicenter of culinary excellence continues its Themed Thursdays series with '80s Night – duh – featuring tequila sunrises and more, a screening of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, trivia giveaways, and the return of DJ Dougie Do. Fareground, 111 Congress, 512/213-0212. www.faregroundaustin.com

FOODWAYS TEXAS SYMPOSIUM: A TEXAS POTLUCK What's really going on in the culinary scene of Central Texas? If you want the deepest dive into that question, this ninth annual event out in Brenham is for you – with top Lone Star chefs and other industry experts spieling out the latest lore and future forecasts for an ultimate food-for-thought feast. But there'll be literal feasting, too: "We'll serve a helping or two of smoked meat, but the weekend’s menu will be as varied as the food traditions of our state. Guests will enjoy seven meals cooked by chefs covering as many types of potlucks and community meals as we can fit into the program – family reunion, church picnic, traditional barbacoa, pancake breakfast, and more." Note: All meals are included in the base registration price. Thu.-Sat., April 25-27 $325. www.foodwaystexas.org

SHAKE SHACK: DRAGONGLASS SHAKES That's right: Everyone's favorite imported-from-NYC burgertorium has, just like the rest of the world – tyvm, GRRM – come down with a case of Game of Thrones tie-in fever. So now you can get this "prime example of the Wall-to-Table movement. Custard is frozen with packed snow harvested beyond the Wall and hand-churned by members of the Night’s Watch. Final prep occurs in Winterfell, where the shake is topped with shards of Dragonglass imported from the caves of Dragonstone. Please note that supplies are limited as the Wall is currently undergoing major renovations." Unquote. Q'pla! (Oh, wait – sorry, wrong fandom.) Ongoing, until (probably) Arya dies Shake Shack, 1100 S. Lamar #2100, 512/717-0430. www.shakeshack.com

THE UMLAUF'S GARDEN PARTY Everyone enjoys an evening of strolling through the lovely sculpture garden of that renowned (and gorgeously rebranded) Umlauf venue, of course. But it never gets more enjoyable than this night, as the annual Garden Party unfolds among the foliage-bright paths and unique statuary, featuring tasty bites from 19 of Austin's finest restaurants, a veritable river of fine wines a-flowing, live performances of dance and music and more, and, ahhhh, a lovely night of art-loving, tree-shaded camaraderie for one and all. It's almost decadent, the goodness encompassed here, and definitely recommended. Thu., April 25, 7-9:30pm. (2019) Umlauf Sculpture Garden & Museum, 605 Azie Morton, 512/445-5582. $175-275. www.umlaufsculpture.org

Friday 26

AUSTIN FOOD & WINE FESTIVAL Oh, it's just the biggest deal in the annual lineup of food events, that's all. Featuring the best chefs and sommeliers and other culinary talent from Austin and Texas and beyond – Andrew Zimmern, FFS! And, OMG, Nancy Silverton! – so many industry professionals, and all of them dishing up the sort of groceries that you might encounter in your most delicious haute-cuisine dreams. Dinners, banquets, pourings and pairings, picnics and palaver, workshops and wonderment – this three-day cornucopia of much of what makes life worth living has got it all. See website for details, and the pages of your Austin Chronicle for continued coverage. Fri.-Sun., April 26-28 $250-625. www.austinfoodandwinefestival.com

Saturday 27

BUZZ MILL’S BRUNCH ON RIVERSIDE The Chronicle’s Jessi Cape told you about Buzz Mill’s whole Lumber Society initiative a few months ago, and now we’re telling you about this latest bit of Buzz Mill buzz: B-R-U-N-C-H. Yes, the coffee-forward, beer-brandishing bastion of culinary delights (and outdoorsy acumen) is now rocking a new weekend-breakfast sitch, with a full Bloody Mary bar, Snooze Booze mimosas, Plow Burger’s vegetarian breakfast burgers, a variety of barbecue (definitely for carnivores) from Sky’s Catering, and more. Saturdays & Sundays, 10am-2pm Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

DELYSIA CHOCOLATE: SUPERHERO FOR A DAY Ever wonder what it would be like to be a superhero? Join your cacao-forward friends at Delysia – try some cosplay, even! – to experience the thrill and excitement of being a superhero with this weekend's complimentary chocolate tastings, featuring dark morsels inspired by the currently popular array of spandex-flaunting Marvel and DC characters. April 27-28. Sat., 11am-6pm; Sun., noon-5pm Delysia Chocolatier, 2000 Windy Terrace Ste. 2-C. Free. www.delysia.com

FARM TO FORT FARMERS’ MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall’s Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

OTXBC SPRING FEST W/ THE TUBAMEISTERS Sat., April 27, noon. (2019) Oasis Brewing, 6550 Comanche Trl. #301, 512/284-9407. www.otxbc.com/

THE WELL (ALBUM & BEER RELEASE), NINTH CIRCLE, RINGO DEATHSTARR “We usually get classified as either heavy psych, stoner metal, or doom,” emailed Well bassist Lisa Alley recently. Third LP Death and Consolation encompasses all three. While Independence Brewery mixes up a namesake batch of beer for the trio, yours truly proclaims the Well “doom-pop” for new melodic ear candy “Raven” and “Eyes of a God.” “Doom-pop is 100% my new favorite and I’m stealing that,” exclaims Alley. Sat., April 27, 3pm. (2019) Independence Brewing Company, 3913 Todd #607, 512/707-0099. www.independencebrewing.com

Sunday 28

BASTROP'S TABLE ON MAIN Sure, it's a bit of a drive, but this third annual event is pretty damned cool and, hell, if Bastrop is good enough for the likes of Michael Moorcock to live in, it's good enough for the likes of you to visit, n'est-ce pas? At least look into it, this outdoor farm-to-fork dinner on a nearly 140-foot-long table arrangement, that starts off with a cocktail hour and features so much fresh local food and entertainment. Sun., April 28, 5pm. (2019) $100. www.downtownbastrop.com

BUZZ MILL’S BRUNCH ON RIVERSIDE The Chronicle’s Jessi Cape told you about Buzz Mill’s whole Lumber Society initiative a few months ago, and now we’re telling you about this latest bit of Buzz Mill buzz: B-R-U-N-C-H. Yes, the coffee-forward, beer-brandishing bastion of culinary delights (and outdoorsy acumen) is now rocking a new weekend-breakfast sitch, with a full Bloody Mary bar, Snooze Booze mimosas, Plow Burger’s vegetarian breakfast burgers, a variety of barbecue (definitely for carnivores) from Sky’s Catering, and more. Saturdays & Sundays, 10am-2pm Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

CRAWFISH BOIL W/ THE TAILGATORS Sun., April 28, 4pm. (2019) Rustic Tap, 613 W. Sixth, 512/662-4121.

DELYSIA CHOCOLATE: SUPERHERO FOR A DAY Ever wonder what it would be like to be a superhero? Join your cacao-forward friends at Delysia – try some cosplay, even! – to experience the thrill and excitement of being a superhero with this weekend's complimentary chocolate tastings, featuring dark morsels inspired by the currently popular array of spandex-flaunting Marvel and DC characters. April 27-28. Sat., 11am-6pm; Sun., noon-5pm Delysia Chocolatier, 2000 Windy Terrace Ste. 2-C. Free. www.delysia.com

EASY TIGER CRAWFISH BOIL So much going on all the time at that Tiger at the Linc, right? And this weekend – right after brunch – it's their first taste of mudbug mania, featuring all-you-can-eat crawfish for $25, delicious craft beer from Real Ale, boozy drink specials (we especially recommend that Spring Thyme Sazerac), and live music from Charles Thibodeaux and the Cajun Aces in the early evening. Sun., April 28, 3-11pm. (2019) Easy Tiger, The Linc, 6406 N. I-35. www.easytigerusa.com

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall’s Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET AT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

PUNCH BOWL SOCIAL: CRAWFISH BOIL Mudbugs invade the Domain and get themselves all dolled up with hot water, melted butter, and Cajun spices for your dining pleasure, accompanied by corn and potatoes and dirty rice and jambalaya and more! (Look at that photo: We love that photo!) Yes, it's a bright afternoon of crawfish, live music, and – this is Punch Bowl Social, after all – bowling, karaoke, arcade games, and other such modern diversions from the usual grind. Sun., April 28, 1-6pm. (2019) Punch Bowl Social, 11310 Domain Dr., 512/368-9070. $35 (kids, free). www.punchbowlsocial.com

RUSSIAN HOUSE EASTER "Celebrate Orthodox Easter in a warm family environment," this venue invites, and it's hard to refuse when there's an egg hunt for the kids and a wealth of tasty Russian-style holiday noms like chicken chakhobili, pork stroganoff, lamb plov, stuffed vegetables, eggplant ikra, borscht, spring salad, Easter cakes, and, mmmmm, an entire blini station for build-your-own goodness. Sun., April 28, 11am-4pm. (2019) Russian House, 307 E. Fifth, 512/428-5442. $35 ($15, ages 7-12; free, ages 6 and younger). www.russianhouseofaustin.com

SKAFISH BOIL W/ LOS KURADOS, THE SKAJECTS, HANS GRUBER & THE DIE HARDS Sun., April 28, noon. (2019) Zilker Brewing Co., 1701 E. Sixth, 512/765-4946. www.zilkerbeer.com

Monday 29

Tuesday 30

OLAMAIE: MOTHER'S DAY BISCUITS This is why our editorial mouths are watering: In celebration of Mother's Day, Olamaie is offering specialty boxes of six or 12 biscuits with housemade jam, pimento cheese, and honey butter. They're available for pre-order (until May 8) via email and you can pick 'em up any time between 10am-6pm on May 10 & 11 – or even on that very Sunday. Olamaie, 1610 San Antonio St., 512/474-2796. $55 per dozen ($40 for six). biscuits@olamaieaustin.com, www.olamaieaustin.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com