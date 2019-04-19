Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 18

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out the CM Cooking School for a full slate of classes covering everything from savories to sweets, from paella to pork to pomegranate au gratin. Always a good idea to schedule a class and learn new skills and tips from this hometown bastion of instructional gastronomy. (We’re especially looking forward to Sushi 101, taught by Central Market’s April Gutierrez on April 19.) Daily. Weekdays, 6:30pm; Sun., 5:30pm; Sat., times vary Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school

CRAWFISH BOIL W/ PURE LUCK Thu., April 11 - Thu., April 25, 4pm. The Little Darlin', 6507 Circle S Rd., 512/814-0999. www.fb.com/TheLittleDarlin

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed up with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

SHAKE SHACK: DRAGONGLASS SHAKES That's right: Everyone's favorite imported-from-NYC burgertorium has, just like the rest of the world – tyvm, GRRM – come down with a case of Game of Thrones tie-in fever. So now you can get this "prime example of the Wall-to-Table movement. Custard is frozen with packed snow harvested beyond the Wall and hand-churned by members of the Night’s Watch. Final prep occurs in Winterfell, where the shake is topped with shards of Dragonglass imported from the caves of Dragonstone. Please note that supplies are limited as the Wall is currently undergoing major renovations." Unquote. Q'pla! (Oh, wait – sorry, wrong fandom.) Ongoing, lasting until (probably) Arya dies Shake Shack, 1100 S. Lamar #2100, 512/717-0430. www.shakeshack.com

Friday 19

AARON FRANKLIN: FRANKLIN STEAK How does the world's reigning King of Brisket prepare his steaks so they match the brilliance of what he does with barbecue? Be informed by the affable chap with the mad pitmaster skills tonight, as the ineffable Aaron presents his newest book and tells you about what's best when it's "Dry-Aged. Live-Fired. Pure Beef." Fri., April 19, 7pm. (2019) BookPeople, 603 N. Lamar, 512/472-5050. www.bookpeople.com

Saturday 20

BUZZ MILL: CRAWFISH & NAHFISH You know the deal – your local caffeine-peddling community enablers are boiling up a whole heaping mess o' mudbugs and more for your dining pleasure on a Saturday afternoon. Gonna be a good crustacean time for all! Sat., April 20, 2-6pm. (2019) Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

BUZZ MILL’S BRUNCH ON RIVERSIDE The Chronicle’s Jessi Cape told you about Buzz Mill’s whole Lumber Society initiative a few months ago, and now we’re telling you about this latest bit of Buzz Mill buzz: B-R-U-N-C-H. Yes, the coffee-forward, beer-brandishing bastion of culinary delights (and outdoorsy acumen) is now rocking a new weekend-breakfast sitch, with a full Bloody Mary bar, Snooze Booze mimosas, Plow Burger’s vegetarian breakfast burgers, a variety of barbecue (definitely for carnivores) from Sky’s Catering, and more. Saturdays & Sundays, 10am-2pm Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

FARM TO FORT FARMERS’ MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall’s Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

PIPES & PINTS W/ DESTROYER OF LIGHT, WITCHCRYER, MONTE LUNA, THE BRANK, AKAW, KYLE SHUTT Sat., April 20, 3pm. (2019) Independence Brewing Company, 3913 Todd #607, 512/707-0099. www.independencebrewing.com

Sunday 21

BRIX AND ALE EASTER This Easter, guests are invited to dine on a full brunch buffet that includes fresh cut prime rib, stuffed leg of lamb, made-to-order omelets, seafood, salads, pastries, and more. With the wide range of food offered, guests of all ages are sure to find something that satisfies. Sun., April 21, 11am-3pm. Brix and Ale, 1101 Woodlawn Ave., Georgetown. $55 (adults), $25 (children).

CAFE JOSIE EASTER This all-you-can-eat brunch encourages folks to partake of pancakes, parfaits, bagels, Korean fried chicken, Brussels sprouts, and more. Sun., April 21, 10:30am-2pm. Cafe Josie, 1200-B W. Sixth, 512/322-9226. $25/person. www.cafejosie.com

CANNON + BELLE EASTER Complete with a cold bar, carving station, hot sides, and desserts, this brunch is the perfect, indulgent experience. Items within the carving station include special toppings such as crawfish étouffée and Porter Beer Jus with side-dish staples like fried chicken and blackened seasoned mac & cheese. Sun., April 21, 11am-5pm. Cannon & Belle, 500 E. Fourth, 512/493-4900. $62 (adult), $19.95 (children 6-12),. https://www.cannonandbelle.com/

CARPENTERS HALL EASTER Dine on popular brunch dishes, such as heart-shaped waffles with huckleberry butter and maple syrup or a migas scramble with tomatillo salsa, or try one of the special menu items: the allium pesto mollet eggs or the country ham and biscuits. Top your meal off with a cocktail if the family is really bugging you. Sun., April 21, 10am-3pm. Carpenters Hall, 400 Josephine St., 512/675-5020. www.carpenterhotel.com

CICLO This Easter Bunny + Brunch has over 80 dining options including a plethora of chef prepared action stations where you can watch your food being made to order. The Easter Bunny will be there for photos, and everyone will be given empty baskets for an Easter egg hunt on the lawn. As a special treat, Executive Pastry Chef Amanda Pallagi-Naim will be whipping up homemade Easter Peeps. Sun., April 21, Ciclo, 98 San Jacinto, 512/478-4500. $90 ($45, kids). www.fourseasons.com

CRAWFISH BOIL W/ BOSS STREET BRASS BAND Sun., April 21, 4pm. Rustic Tap, 613 W. Sixth, 512/662-4121.

CRAWFISH BOIL W/ HEAVY MELLOW Sun., April 21, 5pm. Half Step, 75½ Rainey, 512/391-1877. www.halfstepbar.com

EASTER AT PUNCH BOWL SOCIAL This Easter brunch has everything from traditional chicken 'n' waffles and Monkey Bread French Toast, alongside special menu items such as the sausage & egg panini or the Cast Iron Chile Frittata. Finish your meal with a round of ping-pong or bowling to keep the festivities going all day. Sun., April 21, Punch Bowl Social, 11310 Domain Dr., 512/368-9070. www.punchbowlsocial.com

EASY TIGER EASTER Easy Tiger at the Linc offers Easter festivities with a free egg hunt for the kiddos (eggs filled with candy and pretzel-granting wooden nickels), face painting, an extended brunch menu, and more. Also, in addition to the usual wealth of caffeinated beverages throughout, the bar opens at 10am and features a $15 mimosa bottle service special. Reckon we're gonna hippity-hop on over ASAP. Sun., April 21, 9am-3pm. Easy Tiger, The Linc, 6406 N. I-35. www.easytigerusa.com

EDDIE V'S EASTER Start your meal with warm, glazed cinnamon rolls, and keep the hits coming with a decadent meal of seafood inspired breakfast items. Top it off with a la carte drinks such as mimosas, bloody marys, or bellinis. Sun., April 21, 10am-2pm. Eddie V's Prime Seafood, 301 E. Fifth, 512/472-1860. $49/adult. www.eddiev.com

GERALDINE’S Maybe you can’t commit to the sturm und drang of a full buffet, but still want to get in the holiday spirit. In that case, head to Geraldine’s for Geraldine’s Eggcellent Adventure on the pool deck. They’ll have food and beverage specials including rainbow deviled eggs and three specialty cocktails from beverage director Caitlyn Jackson, as well as an adult Easter egg hunt with extravagant prizes featuring a golden egg with a cash prize, and live music. Sun., April 21, 2-5pm. Geraldine's, 605 Davis, 512/476-4755. www.geraldinesaustin.com

GIBSON STREET BAR Adults (21 and over) get in on the Easter fun with their very own egg hunt, with various prizes inside. They also host their weekly crawfish boil where you can eat as much as you want. Festivities start at 11am and have limited all-you-can-eat wristbands and eggs to find, so be there or be square. Sun., April 21, 11am-2pm. Gibson Street Bar, 1109 S. Lamar, 512/386-1345. $30. www.gibsonstreetbar.com

GOODALL'S KITCHEN EASTER With brisket, hot cakes, shells and cheese, and scrambled eggs with lobster, Goodall's Kitchen pays homage to its Texan roots. A small petting zoo will be available for guests, and kids of all ages have the opportunity to participate in crafts on the lawn. Sun., April 21, 10am-4pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/495-1800. $70 (adult), $25 (children 12 and under). www.goodallskitchen.com

IT'S ITALIAN CUCINA EASTER This traditional, four-course Italian Easter brunch features consciotto al forno con patate (a roasted leg of lamb with potatoes) and colomba di Pasqua (a traditional Italian Easter cake). Upgrade your experience with wine pairings for an additional $15 per guest. Sun., April 21, 11am-10pm. It's Italian Cucina, 1500 S. Lamar #110, 512/482-8655. $45/guest. www.itsitaliancucina.com

LEROY & LEWIS Hungry for some barbecue this Sunday? You can hop over to LeRoy and Lewis as they add lamb and rabbit specials to their regular menu. Sun., April 21, 7am-9pm. LeRoy & Lewis, 121 Pickle Rd., 512/945-9882. www.leroyandlewis.com

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET AT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

LONESOME DOVE AUSTIN EASTER A unique, three-course meal offers twists on traditional brunch food, such as chicken-fried quail with bacon-cheddar waffles. With three appetizer and entree choices and strawberry shortcake to finish, prepare to leave satiated. Sun., April 21, 11am-3pm. Lonesome Dove Austin, 419 Colorado, 512/271-2474. $39/person. www.lonesomedoveaustin.com

MARKER 10 EASTER BRUNCH Tap into your low-key DIY instincts with the build-your-own pancake station, the "Mix Your Own Mimosas," and the build-your-own bloody mary station. If you're looking for a pre-built food, the buffet offers dishes such as tacos with house-smoked brisket and carne asada along with several dessert options. Sun., April 21, 10am-2pm. Marker 10, 208 Barton Springs Rd. (In the Hyatt Regency), 512/477-1234. $40 (for adults), $20 (children 4-12). www.austin.regency.hyatt.com/en/hotel/dining/marker-10-spirits-and-cuisine.html

MATTIE’S GREEN PASTURES Of course Mattie’s Green Pastures is hosting a classic Easter Brunch and Hunt, with a Southern-inspired Easter Brunch buffet featuring a carving station, hot and cold appetizers, salads, savory entrees, sweet treats, and more, followed by a BYOB (Bring Your Own Basket) egg hunt. Sun., April 21, Mattie's, 811 W. Live Oak, 512/444-1888. $85 ($40, kids). www.mattiesaustin.com

PERRY'S STEAKHOUSE & GRILLE Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille is opening early to serve an all-day dinner menu, three cocktail specials (bloody marys, mimosas, and brandy milk punch), two off-the-menu brunch-inspired dishes (an 8 oz. filet creole benedict and a crab cake with herb hollandaise sauce), as well as their classic $35 three-course Sunday Supper Special. Sun., April 21, 11am. Perry's Steakhouse & Grille, 114 W. Seventh, 512/474-6300. www.perryssteakhouse.com

SCHOLZ GARTEN: BLOODY MARY FEST That newly invigorated Scholz Garten brings back Austin's Original Bloody Mary Fest, not just as a cure for whatever hangover might be bothering all you night-before celebrants, but as a potent enhancement to a day of local chefs and restaurants dishing up pounds and pounds of crawfish for your Cajun-o-centric enjoyment and local band the Ripe rocking out the live tunes. Ah, mudbugs, music, and the bloodiest of Marys – what more could a citizen want of a Sunday afternoon? Sun., April 21, noon-4pm Scholz Garten, 1607 San Jacinto, 512/474-1958. $15-25. www.scholzgarten.com/

SECOND BAR + KITCHEN DOMAIN This Easter Brunch feast is complete with savory starters like smoked salmon deviled eggs, family-style dishes like roasted spring lamb and polenta or broccolini and ricotta toast, primavera stations, a bar buffet, and sweet dessert bites. Sun., April 21, Second Bar + Kitchen, 3121 Palm Way #101, 737/300-4800. $55 ($27.50, kids). https://www.sbkdomain.com/

SOURSOP This eatery's untraditional Easter treat is filled with roasted marshmallows, white chocolate, strawberry condensed milk, and puffed rice. Sun., April 21, noon-9:30pm. Soursop, 440 E. St. Elmo, Bldg. G-2. www.soursopaustin.com

THE BREWER'S TABLE EASTER Offering two choices for each course build your own three-course brunch and maybe splurge for suggested beverage pairings. In addition to the Easter menu, the kids' menu is available for finicky youths. Sun., April 21, 11am-2:30pm. The Brewer's Table, 4715 E. Fifth, 512/520-8199. $50/guest. www.thebrewerstable.com

THE CARILLON If you’re really in it to win it, The Carillon is offering a Spring Sunday Brunch Buffet with all the classics. Think breakfast dishes, cold seafood, charcuterie, salads, soups, entrees like rack of lamb and Texas redfish, bountiful sides and desserts, and, of course, a prime rib carving station. Sun., April 21, The Carillon, 1900 University Ave. (AT&T Executive Education & Conference Center), 512/404-3655. $68 ($25, kids). www.thecarillonrestaurant.com

TRACE EASTER This three-course meal is prepared just for the holidays. With soup and salad options for the first course; salmon, cured ham steak, and prime rib for the entree; and cake, cookies, and semifreddo for dessert, you'll be dining in decadence. Sun., April 21, 10:30am-3pm. Trace at the W Hotel, 200 Lavaca, 512/542-3660. $50/guest. www.traceaustin.com

TRUE FOOD KITCHEN Get in on this Easter Brunch Chef’s Feature alongside their normal brunch menu, $11 vegan, gluten free strawberry quinoa pancakes with marinated organic strawberries and lemon coconut whipped cream. Sun., April 21, True Food Kitchen, 222 West Ave HR100, 512/777-2430. www.truefoodkitchen.com/locations/austin

Monday 22

Tuesday 23

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com