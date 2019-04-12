None of the Gluten, All of the Fun at Wild Chix & Waffles

Burnet Road is a rapidly changing restaurant hub these days, and one little spot has revamped not only their quirky interior but their Southern-flair menu. Wild Chix is now 100% gluten-free and boasts quite a few surprising dishes, from a poke-inspired salad to a top-notch vegan burger, which some claim rivals the veggie burger at everyone's favorite local drive-through, P. Terry's.

With its shabby-chic-meets-meme wall decor and a banana-themed ladies' restroom, there's plenty of ambience perfect for kid-friendly afternoon powwows, a nice-to-meet-you date, or even a solo what-did-I-do-last-night hangover redemption brunch. As for the eats, they've still got their eponymous chicken and waffles, served sandwich-esque with eggs, plus a hearty double Angus burger with an optional add-on egg. And there are sides for all palates: creamy avocado vegan coleslaw, waffle fries, truffle mac & cheese, and vegan creamed corn. One of the best menu items is the shareable Nacho Average – loaded waffle fries with house-made cheddar queso, crispy bacon, roasted jalapeños, and all the fixin's. They've also got signature cocktails like margaritas, house-made Bloody Marys, and an espresso martini to help you channel your inner Kate Chastain from Below Deck.

We're not into self-flagellation, so we don't count dessert (or anything we eat for that matter) as guilty pleasures, but if you're still concerned, it's worth a reminder that Wild Chix has a fun dessert menu filled with nature's candies, from a chia fruit bowl to homemade banana pudding to an açai smoothie. Now that they're finally open for dinner, you can get your gluten-free fix pretty much whenever you want.

Wild Chix & Waffles