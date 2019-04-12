Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 11

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out the CM Cooking School for a full slate of classes covering everything from savories to sweets, from paella to pork to pomegranate au gratin. Always a good idea to schedule a class and learn new skills and tips from this hometown bastion of instructional gastronomy. (We’re especially looking forward to Sushi 101, taught by Central Market’s April Gutierrez on April 19.) Daily. Weekdays, 6:30pm; Sun., 5:30pm; Sat., times vary Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school

CRAWFISH BOIL W/ PURE LUCK Thu., April 11 - Thu., April 25, 4pm. The Little Darlin', 6507 Circle S Rd., 512/814-0999. www.fb.com/TheLittleDarlin

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed up with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

Friday 12

NATIONAL GRILLED CHEESE DAY CELEBRATION The lactose-rich flavormongers behind that Emojis Grilled Cheese Bar food truck invite you to this community gathering at Fair Market for a night of games (would you believe a cheese pull tug-of-war?) and cocktails and karaoke and live music and a cooking competition and – well, duh – all the grilled cheese sammiches you can eat. Fri., April 12, 7-11pm. (2019) Fair Market, 1100 E. Fifth, 512/256-4608. $25 ($35 at the door). www.emojisgrilledcheese.com

SHAKE SHACK: DRAGONGLASS SHAKES That's right: Everyone's favorite imported-from-NYC burgertorium has, just like the rest of the world – tyvm, GRRM – come down with a case of Game of Thrones tie-in fever. So now you can get this "prime example of the Wall-to-Table movement. Custard is frozen with packed snow harvested beyond the Wall and hand-churned by members of the Night’s Watch. Final prep occurs in Winterfell, where the shake is topped with shards of Dragonglass imported from the caves of Dragonstone. Please note that supplies are limited as the Wall is currently undergoing major renovations." Unquote. Q'pla! (Oh, wait – sorry, wrong fandom.) Ongoing, lasting until (probably) Arya dies Shake Shack, 1100 S. Lamar #2100, 512/717-0430. www.shakeshack.com

Saturday 13

BUZZ MILL’S BRUNCH ON RIVERSIDE The Chronicle’s Jessi Cape told you about Buzz Mill’s whole Lumber Society initiative a few months ago, and now we’re telling you about this latest bit of Buzz Mill buzz: B-R-U-N-C-H. Yes, the coffee-forward, beer-brandishing bastion of culinary delights (and outdoorsy acumen) is now rocking a new weekend-breakfast sitch, with a full Bloody Mary bar, Snooze Booze mimosas, Plow Burger’s vegetarian breakfast burgers, a variety of barbecue (definitely for carnivores) from Sky’s Catering, and more. Saturdays & Sundays, 10am-2pm Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

CHERRYWOOD COFFEEHOUSE: 10TH ANNIVERSARY CRAWFISH PARTY This beloved neighborhood gathering spot fueled by caffeine and draft beer and some of the best diner food in town celebrates its 10th anniversary with a full afternoon of events. The crawfish boil kicks off with a brassy performance by the Minor Mishap Marching Band, followed by songs and bubbles from children’s entertainer Staci Gray, and then some sweet indie-licious tunes from Neal Mehta among the Crafternoon ATX activities. It’ll be a whole family-friendly Saturday of nonstop goodness, we’re thinking. Sat., April 13, noon-7pm. (2019) Cherrywood Coffeehouse, 1400 E. 38th½, 512/538-1991. $10 a plate for them mudbugs, now. www.cherrywoodcoffeehouse.com

CRAWFISH BOIL W/ SLIM BAWB & THE FABULOUS STUMPGRINDERS Sat., April 13, 2:30pm. (2019) The Happy Cow, 9103 FM 1102, New Braunfels, 512/667-7510.

FARM TO FORT FARMERS’ MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall’s Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

LONESTAR CRAWFISH FESTIVAL W/ PAT GREEN, JACKOPIERCE [OUTSIDE] Pat Green shucks and sucks country critters. Sat., April 13, 7:30pm. (2019) Stubb's, 801 Red River, 512/480-8341. www.stubbsaustin.com

TREATY OAK DISTILLING’S TIKI FEST Sometimes it’s not enough to stop in at some local bar that’s throwing a little tiki-themed shindig. Sometimes you want an entire Hill Country wonderland of tiki culture for a drink-spiked, food-filled, music-enhanced afternoon and night of roaming around in laid-back enjoyment. Well, that’s what’s going on at Treaty Oak this Saturday as the acclaimed distillery’s head honcho Daniel Barnes indulges his own faux-Polynesian obsession and presents the fourth annual Tiki Festival, replete with a limited-edition Barrel Reserve Rum release, tiki mug carving classes, tuna & salmon poke bowls and that Big Kahuna Burger at Alice’s Restaurant, and live sets by the Avocados and the Executive Steel Band. Ah, what a great way to say, “Aloha!” Sat., April 13, 11am-9pm. (2019) Treaty Oak Distilling, 16604 Fitzhugh Rd., Dripping Springs. www.treatyoakdistilling.com

TURKISH FOOD & CRAFT FEST Tell you what, citizen foodie … if you’re looking for an authentic Turkish culture-and-entertainment celebration that features local artist performances and is replete with a diverse array of delicious food, then this 15th annual festival is where you should be. Sat., April 13, 11am-7pm. (2019) Raindrop Foundation Austin, 12400 Amherst #108. Free. austin@turkishhouse.org, www.turkishhouse.org

Sunday 14

APIS: FARMERS’ MARKET, TOUR, AND DINNER This spring is, we’ll suggest, a perfect time to get to know one of this city’s top-rated restaurants: the bee-forward culinary destination called Apis. This three-part event begins with chef-owner Taylor Hall and farm partners leading an informative tour of the restaurant’s gardens, pastures, and apiaries. Then, there’s a farmers’ market and cocktail hour where you can meet local farmers and purveyors while sampling products – TerraPurezza, Livin Organics, and Food Forest are among the popular vendors here. Finally, the night ends with a six-course Apis tasting menu that features an impressive array of Texas wine and beer pairings. Ah, we’ve long enjoyed the sublime goodness of this place, so you know we’ll be making a beeline there this afternoon! Sun., April 14, 4-9pm. Apis Restaurant & Apiary, 23526 Hwy. 71 W., Spicewood, 512/436-8918. $115. www.apisrestaurant.com/reservations

CRAWFISH BOIL W/ BOSS STREET BRASS BAND Sun., April 14, noon. Whisler's, 1816 E. Sixth, 512/480-0781. www.whislersatx.com

CRAWFISH BOIL W/ THE TAILGATORS Sun., April 14, 4pm. Rustic Tap, 613 W. Sixth, 512/662-4121.

DELYSIA CHOCOLATIER: EASTER EGG DECORATING COMPETITION That's chocolate Easter eggs, please note, and children from all over are invited to participate. The kids will be provided with a white chocolate Easter egg and edible ink markers, and the decorated eggs will be photographed and posted on the Delysia website – where the online community will vote for their favorite. The top three eggs receiving the most votes by midnight on April 21st will receive a golden egg filled with Delysia chocolate truffles, barks, and molded chocolates. Bonus: Parents, as your children decorate eggs, you're invited to relax and enjoy a complimentary drink at the lovely venue's Culinary Center. Ah, now this is an event we can gladly recommend! Sun., April 14, noon-4pm Delysia Chocolatier, 2000 Windy Terrace Ste. 2C. Free. www.delysia.com

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall’s Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET AT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

Monday 15

Tuesday 16

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com