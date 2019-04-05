Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 4

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out the CM Cooking School for a full slate of classes covering everything from savories to sweets, from paella to pork to pomegranate au gratin. Always a good idea to schedule a class and learn new skills and tips from this hometown bastion of instructional gastronomy. (We’re especially looking forward to Sushi 101, taught by Central Market’s April Gutierrez on April 19th.) Daily. Weekdays, 6:30pm; Sun., 5:30pm; Sat., times vary Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school

COVER 3: SPRING WINE DINNER Enjoy a special five-course dinner prepared by chef Justin Manzi, with each course paired with wines from Rodney Strong Vineyards. Feast yourself happy with the likes of crab puffs, smoked chowder with bay scallops, duck croquettes, New York strip steak with truffled taters, and more as the vintner’s Matthew Kleinhenz introduces those Sonoma County delights that make Rodney’s rep so Strong. Thu., April 4, 6:30pm. (2019) Cover 3, 2700 W. Anderson #202, 512/374-1121. $80. www.cover-3.com

LIVE FIRE The Austin Food & Wine Alliance presents this "beef-centric live-fire cooking event" of a fundraiser that features sizzling proteins and cooking craftsmanship along with wine, beer, and spirits tastings, focusing on Mexican cuisine this year – with 21 chefs, 72 wines, and 13 cocktails! ¡Órale! Thu., April 4, 6-9:30pm. (2019) Camp Mabry, 2200 W. 35th. $95-150. www.austinfoodwinealliance.org

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed up with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

Friday 5

UNCLE BILLY’S: BARREL-AGED ABBAYE DE GEMBLOUX RELEASE Okay, so those bodacious beermongers at Uncle Billy’s, they brewed up a unique Abbey lager-style number – in collaboration with Belgian brewer Antoine Malingret – to serve at the Belgian Consulate’s visit during SXSW. Sound good and fancy? It gets better: Head brewer Stephen Wagner stashed away some of that divine beverage and then barrel-aged it for seven weeks in Uncle Billy’s Bourbon barrels – and now it’s ready for you. “You gotta try this paradoxical dichotomy of sensations,” we’re told – and when it’s put like that, oh, how could anyone deny? Fri., April 5, 11am-11pm. Uncle Billy’s Brewery & Smokehouse, 1530 Barton Springs Rd., 512/476-0100. www.unclebillys.com

Saturday 6

BUZZ MILL’S BRUNCH ON RIVERSIDE The Chronicle’s Jessi Cape told you about Buzz Mill’s whole Lumber Society initiative a few months ago, and now we’re telling you about this latest bit of Buzz Mill buzz: B-R-U-N-C-H. Yes, the coffee-forward, beer-brandishing bastion of culinary delights (and outdoorsy acumen) is now rocking a new weekend-breakfast sitch, with a full Bloody Mary bar, Snooze Booze mimosas, Plow Burger’s vegetarian breakfast burgers, a variety of barbecue (definitely for carnivores) from Sky’s Catering, and more. Sat.-Sun., 10am-2pm Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

FARM TO FORT FARMERS’ MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall’s Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

SPEC'S FEST Welcome spring at the big ol' liquor store that's celebrating the year's most welcome season by treating you to product samplings, prize giveaways, expert pairing tips, and much more. They swear it'll be "a fun-for-all, free-for-all, mouthwatering celebration of everything gourmet," and we reckon they're not just pulling your hollow leg. Sat., April 6, 11am-5pm. Spec's, 4970 Hwy. 290 W., 512/366-8260. www.specsonline.com

Sunday 7

FOOD TRUCK FEST: THE TEXAS THROWDOWN A big ol' herd of wheeled conveyances filled with tasty noms are coming in from all over, circling their wagons for a who's-got-the-best-grub championship at the BCS mall this Sunday, offering a sort of flash-mob food court replete with beat-droppin' DJs and live arcade games and all manner of festive accoutrements for your culinary celebration. Sun., April 7, noon-5pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. $7-12 (free, ages 12 and younger). www.austinspartyscene.com

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET AT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

Monday 8

Tuesday 9

"222" NIGHTS AT THE LOCAL POST In which the popular watering hole partners with Los Cazadores Tequila (on the second Tuesday of each month) for a night featuring free tacos and liquor specials. Tue., June 12, 7-9pm The Local Post Pub, 7113 Burnet Rd., 512/375-5599.

PITCHFORK PRETTY X BALCONES DISTILLERY When a culinary destination as powerfully good as this one teams up with an esteemed Texas spiritmonger to present a night of perfectly paired noms, you know the tickets are gonna go fast. Thus do we advise you to click it instanter, citizen, so’s not to miss out on chef Max Snyder’s offerings of four whiskey-complemented courses this lovely Tuesday night. Tue., April 9, 6:30-9pm. Pitchfork Pretty, 2708 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/494-4593. $75. www.pitchforkpretty.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com