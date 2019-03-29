Food

Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Dinner parties, farmer's markets, beer, wine, and more for the week of March 28, 2019

Beer + Bluegrass

Thursday 28

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out the CM Cooking School for a full slate of classes covering everything from savories to sweets, from paella to pork to pomegranate au gratin. Always a good idea to schedule a class and learn new skills and tips from this hometown bastion of instructional gastronomy. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school

EAST AUSTIN URBAN FARM TOUR Yes, the 10th annual tour’s not until April – but tickets go on sale Tuesday, March 19, so we’re telling you about it now! Because we want you to have a chance to partake of the culinary bounties of Boggy Creek Farm, HausBar Urban Farm, Rain Lily Farm, and (for their first year) Eden East Farm – not to mention the handcrafted sips from local brewers, wine merchants, and mixologists at each stop – and those tickets go fast. Sun., April 14, 1-5pm $75. www.eastaustinurbanfarmtour.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed up with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

Friday 29

Saturday 30

FARM TO FORT FARMERS’ MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall’s Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

JOHNSON'S BACKYARD GARDEN: SPRING POTLUCK The JBG team at the farm out in Garfield have just completed their spring planting and are ready to take a break and throw down for some fun before the warm weather and summer harvests begin – and you're invited! Enjoy steaming plates of chicken-and-gumbo, farm tours, a fresh-as-it-gets farmers market, and live music from Terry and the Zydeco Bad Boys. Sat., March 30, 4-7pm. Johnson's Backyard Garden, 9515 Hergotz, 512/386-5273. $10. www.jbgorganic.com

NATIONAL TACO CHAMPIONSHIPS That’s right, pro taco teams will be competing in qualifiers all around the country, leading up to the big $100,000 showdown in Las Vegas. Also true: This whole battle royale à la tacos begins right here in the ATX – in the vast parking lot of what used to be the local daily paper – and features, in addition to the main competition, a tequila exposition, a beauty pageant, a hot pepper contest, lucha libre wrestling, local bands and DJs, and – yeah, it’s gonna be a big ol’ tortilla-wrapped, music-fueled spectacle of champions. Sat., March 30, 11am-6pm. Austin American-Statesman Parking Lot, 305 S. Congress. $15-120. www.nationaltacochampionships.com

Sunday 31

AMERICAN LAMB JAM TOUR On this day, for the start to this multicity tour, over a dozen chefs from the hottest restaurants in town will duke it out for the title of Lamb Jam Austin Champion. From lamb-belly ramen to lamb-ham cubanos, these chefs will take food lovers on a culinary tour across the globe as they compete in four cuisine categories: Asian, Latin, Mediterranean, and Middle Eastern. Bonus: Bartenders, winemakers, brewers, and culinary artisans of all sorts add to the feasting. Whose American lamb dish will reign supreme? Attendees (that’s you, citizen) and local food media will decide. Sun., March 31, 2-6pm. Hotel Van Zandt. www.americanlambjam.com

EASY TIGER BRUNCH & BREW That most excellent Tiger at the Linc offers not only brunch and local craft brewskis to supercharge some beery delight into your Sunday morning wake-up call, but also a Draft & Craft pop-up market featuring various self-care unguents and potions from Healthily Essential, jewelry from CKASquared, a variety of potted flora from Desk Plants, and more. Bonus: live art on site, while you sip your mimosas and munch on what seem like croissants from heaven. Sun., March 31, 11am-3pm. Easy Tiger, The Linc, 6406 N. I-35. www.easytigerusa.com

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET AT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

Monday 1

CAFE JOSIE: WINE FOR THE PEOPLE DINNER Join Cafe Josie’s chef Todd Havers and Wine for the People owner Rae Wilson for a fabulous five-course dinner with beverage pairings by this favorite local sommelier and winemaker. Listen: Gulf red snapper, oak-grilled langoustines, crispy lamb ribs, tea-smoked steak – and all that lovely wine? *makes note, clicks for reservations* Mon., April 1, 6-9pm. Cafe Josie, 1200-B W. Sixth, 512/322-9226. $92.01. www.cafejosie.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com

