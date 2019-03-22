Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 21

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out the CM Cooking School for a full slate of classes covering everything from savories to sweets, from paella to pork to pomegranate au gratin. Always a good idea to schedule a class and learn new skills and tips from this hometown bastion of instructional gastronomy. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school

EAST AUSTIN URBAN FARM TOUR Yes, the 10th annual tour's not until April – but tickets go on sale Tuesday, March 19, so we're telling you about it now! Because we want you to have a chance to partake of the culinary bounties of Boggy Creek Farm, HausBar Urban Farm, Rain Lily Farm, and (for their first year) Eden East Farm – not to mention the handcrafted sips from local brewers, wine merchants, and mixologists at each stop – and those tickets go fast. Sun., April 14, 1-5pm $75. www.eastaustinurbanfarmtour.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed up with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

Friday 22

DAIJOUBU AT THE ROOSEVELT ROOM Award-winning bartenders Caer Ferguson and Sharon Yeung of the Roosevelt Room host this Asian cocktail pop-up, showcasing cocktails inspired by their cultural heritage and upbringing by using Asian flavors and culinary techniques. Fri-Sun., March 22-24, 6pm-12mid Roosevelt Room, 307 W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.therooseveltroomatx.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed up with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

Saturday 23

DAIJOUBU AT THE ROOSEVELT ROOM Award-winning bartenders Caer Ferguson and Sharon Yeung of the Roosevelt Room host this Asian cocktail pop-up, showcasing cocktails inspired by their cultural heritage and upbringing by using Asian flavors and culinary techniques. Fri-Sun., March 22-24, 6pm-12mid Roosevelt Room, 307 W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.therooseveltroomatx.com

FARM TO FORT FARMERS’ MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall’s Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

Sunday 24

DAIJOUBU AT THE ROOSEVELT ROOM Award-winning bartenders Caer Ferguson and Sharon Yeung of the Roosevelt Room host this Asian cocktail pop-up, showcasing cocktails inspired by their cultural heritage and upbringing by using Asian flavors and culinary techniques. Fri-Sun., March 22-24, 6pm-12mid Roosevelt Room, 307 W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.therooseveltroomatx.com

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall’s Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET AT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

ROBYN METCALFE: FOOD ROUTES In which the author explores an often-overlooked aspect of the global food system: how food moves from producer to consumer. Sun., March 24, 5pm. BookPeople, 603 N. Lamar, 512/472-5050. www.bookpeople.com

Monday 25

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out the CM Cooking School for a full slate of classes covering everything from savories to sweets, from paella to pork to pomegranate au gratin. Always a good idea to schedule a class and learn new skills and tips from this hometown bastion of instructional gastronomy. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school

EAST AUSTIN URBAN FARM TOUR Yes, the 10th annual tour's not until April – but tickets go on sale Tuesday, March 19, so we're telling you about it now! Because we want you to have a chance to partake of the culinary bounties of Boggy Creek Farm, HausBar Urban Farm, Rain Lily Farm, and (for their first year) Eden East Farm – not to mention the handcrafted sips from local brewers, wine merchants, and mixologists at each stop – and those tickets go fast. Sun., April 14, 1-5pm $75. www.eastaustinurbanfarmtour.com

JUNIPER: AMORÉ MONDAYS This excellent Northern Italian eatery has debuted Amoré Monday, a curated menu of their most popular dishes at happy hour prices, offering tastes of antipasti favorites like puffy potatoes and chicken liver mousse, along with housemade pasta dishes, including carbonara, spaghetti & meatballs, and cacio e pepe. A raft of spritze-forward drink specials accompany this wealth of yum, beer and bottles of wine are half off, and – pssst! – be sure to ask about those "shift drinks" for a boilermakery good time. Mondays, through March 25 Juniper, 2400 E. Cesar Chavez #304, 512/220-9421. www.juniperaustin.com

Tuesday 26

EAST AUSTIN URBAN FARM TOUR Yes, the 10th annual tour's not until April – but tickets go on sale Tuesday, March 19, so we're telling you about it now! Because we want you to have a chance to partake of the culinary bounties of Boggy Creek Farm, HausBar Urban Farm, Rain Lily Farm, and (for their first year) Eden East Farm – not to mention the handcrafted sips from local brewers, wine merchants, and mixologists at each stop – and those tickets go fast. Sun., April 14, 1-5pm $75. www.eastaustinurbanfarmtour.com

LARRY STONE OF LINGUA FRANCA Join the master sommelier (and vintner!) himself at an intimate evening featuring several of his best Pinot Noirs and Chardonnays, accompanied by a family-style dinner prepared by chef Mark McCain and his team. Listen: pan-roasted turbot … Rohan duck breast … N.Y. strip steak … and all that wine? Mmmmmm, n'est-ce pas? Tue., March 26, 6:30pm. Jeffrey's, 1204 W. Lynn, 512/477-5584. $225. www.jeffreysofaustin.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com