Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Wednesday 13

COVER 2: CRAWFISH WEDNESDAYS So, a mudbug walks into a sports bar … and it's doomed to be devoured, if it's Wednesday and the bar is this popular place. The Cajun-inspired crew at Cover 2 is cooking up the crawdads every humpday and selling them by the pound, straight up or doused with hot sauce, to accompany your game-watching, trash-talking, beer-fueled camaraderie. Wednesdays, 11am-10pm (or until they run out) Cover 2, 13701 Research, 512/506-9935. https://cover-2.com/

Thursday 14

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out the CM Cooking School for a full slate of classes covering everything from savories to sweets, from paella to pork to pomegranate au gratin. Always a good idea to schedule a class and learn new skills and tips from this hometown bastion of instructional gastronomy. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school

EAST AUSTIN URBAN FARM TOUR Yes, the 10th annual tour's not until April – but tickets go on sale Tuesday, March 19, so we're telling you about it now! Because we want you to have a chance to partake of the culinary bounties of Boggy Creek Farm, HausBar Urban Farm, Rain Lily Farm, and (for their first year) Eden East Farm – not to mention the handcrafted sips from local brewers, wine merchants, and mixologists at each stop – and those tickets go fast. Sun., April 14, 1-5pm $75. www.eastaustinurbanfarmtour.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed up with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

Friday 15

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed up with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

STILL AUSTIN WHISKEY ROCKS FOR HAAM Yeah, you know we already admire the people and products of Still Austin – but now even more so as they set up these two days of much live music and craft marketing and plenty of artisanal tippling as a benefit for the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians. Fri.-Sat., March 15-16, 1-9pm Still Austin, 440 E. St. Elmo. www.stillaustin.com

Saturday 16

FARM TO FORT FARMERS’ MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall’s Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

STILL AUSTIN WHISKEY ROCKS FOR HAAM Yeah, you know we already admire the people and products of Still Austin – but now even more so as they set up these two days of much live music and craft marketing and plenty of artisanal tippling as a benefit for the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians. Fri.-Sat., March 15-16, 1-9pm Still Austin, 440 E. St. Elmo. www.stillaustin.com

Sunday 17

GET SHAMROCKED AT LAVACA ROCK ROSE Celebrate the luck of the Irish and alla that with an array of classic drinks, shamrock shakes, Guinness drafts, and Jameson whiskey. Turf N’ Surf will be also be serving up their well-seasoned specials. Sun., March 17, 9am-12mid Lavaca Rock Rose, 11420 Rock Rose Ave. #100. www.lavacastdomain.com

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall’s Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET AT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

OPAL DIVINE'S 20TH ANNIVERSARY ST. PATRICK'S DAY FESTIVAL Ain't hardly a better place in the world (unless you're already in old Éire) to celebrate this day than at Opal's where the whiskey runs like a river and the riverrun past Eve and Adam's, y'ken our meaning here? Besides, the live music offered this day is so on-point it's making us squint against its brilliance: Silver Thistle Pipe & Drum Corps, Rich Brotherton & Ed Miller, Guy Forsyth, Michael Fracasso, Knockferry Bridge, and more. Here's your hat, because you'd best be in a hurry! Sun., March 17, noon-12mid Opal Divine's, 12709 N. MoPac, 512/369-3709. www.opaldivines.com

PECAN STREET BREWING: CRAWFISH BOIL How about this third annual event out there in Johnson City, huh? You know it's gonna be a fine ol' day with live bands and great craft beer and puh-lenty of them fresh mudbugs. Get you a little out-of-town breather for a change, citizen! Sun., March 17, noon-10pm 106 E. Pecan Dr., Johnson City. www.pecanstreetbrewing.com

W’S GET LUCKY BRUNCH Kick off your St. Paddy’s Day getting lucky at Trace with a themed boozy brunch. Bonus: beats by DJ Farrah Flosset and a variety of prizes for the lucky ones. Reservations highly recommended. Sun., March 17, 10:30am-3pm. Trace at the W Hotel, 200 Lavaca, 512/542-3660. www.traceaustin.com

Monday 18

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out the CM Cooking School for a full slate of classes covering everything from savories to sweets, from paella to pork to pomegranate au gratin. Always a good idea to schedule a class and learn new skills and tips from this hometown bastion of instructional gastronomy. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school

EAST AUSTIN URBAN FARM TOUR Yes, the 10th annual tour's not until April – but tickets go on sale Tuesday, March 19, so we're telling you about it now! Because we want you to have a chance to partake of the culinary bounties of Boggy Creek Farm, HausBar Urban Farm, Rain Lily Farm, and (for their first year) Eden East Farm – not to mention the handcrafted sips from local brewers, wine merchants, and mixologists at each stop – and those tickets go fast. Sun., April 14, 1-5pm $75. www.eastaustinurbanfarmtour.com

JUNIPER: AMORÉ MONDAYS This excellent Northern Italian eatery has debuted Amoré Monday, a curated menu of their most popular dishes at happy hour prices, offering tastes of antipasti favorites like puffy potatoes and chicken liver mousse, along with housemade pasta dishes, including carbonara, spaghetti & meatballs, and cacio e pepe. A raft of spritze-forward drink specials accompany this wealth of yum, beer and bottles of wine are half off, and – pssst! – be sure to ask about those "shift drinks" for a boilermakery good time. Mondays, through March 25 Juniper, 2400 E. Cesar Chavez #304, 512/220-9421. www.juniperaustin.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com