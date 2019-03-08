Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 7

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out the CM Cooking School for a full slate of classes covering everything from savories to sweets, from paella to pork to pomegranate au gratin. Always a good idea to schedule a class and learn new skills and tips from this hometown bastion of instructional gastronomy. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school

JUICY BLONDE? EASY TIGER! Which is to say, that Tiger at the Linc is collaborating with Lake Austin Ales for the launch of the new Juicy Blonde ale, thus providing a perfect setting (and heavenly noms) as accompaniment for the local and well-crafted brew. Bonus: LAA head brewer Kris Gray will be there to tell you how it's done. Thu., March 7, 6-9pm. (2019) Easy Tiger, The Linc, 6406 N. I-35. www.easytigerusa.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed up with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

Friday 8

AUSTIN CRAWFISH FESTIVAL Q: Why are crawfish like Pokemons? A: Because you've got to catch the mall! That is to say, you can catch your tastiest mudbugs at the Barton Creek Square mall this Friday and Saturday, as the first annual Austin Crawfish Festival promises all manner of cajun-style seafood, craft beer, live music, and interactive games, featuring 8,000 pounds of hot boiled crawfish and shrimp prepared on-site. Fri.-Sat., March 8-9, 11am-10pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. $5-60. www.austincrawfishfest.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed up with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

Saturday 9

ANTONELLI'S CHEESE & CHARCUTERIE CLASS Here's an excellent way to increase your gustatory knowledge and reward your dairy-craving taste buds, as Antonelli's experts guide you through different styles of cheese, each paired with meat, all accompanied by olives, nuts, and Easy Tiger bread. Ah, it's a popular class and we can only hope we've told you soon enough. Sat., March 9, 11:30am-1:30pm Antonelli's Cheese House, 4220 Duval St., 512/531-9610. $55. www.antonellischeese.com

AUSTIN CRAWFISH FESTIVAL Q: Why are crawfish like Pokemons? A: Because you've got to catch the mall! That is to say, you can catch your tastiest mudbugs at the Barton Creek Square mall this Friday and Saturday, as the first annual Austin Crawfish Festival promises all manner of cajun-style seafood, craft beer, live music, and interactive games, featuring 8,000 pounds of hot boiled crawfish and shrimp prepared on-site. Fri.-Sat., March 8-9, 11am-10pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. $5-60. www.austincrawfishfest.com

FARM TO FORT FARMERS’ MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall’s Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

Sunday 10

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall’s Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET AT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

THE AUSTIN FLEA + SPRINGBOCK FALL FORWARD This celebration's got a fantastic panoply of local craft brewers pouring their seasonal bocks and lagers for all to try. The ABGB! Lazarus Brewing! Saint Arnold! Live Oak! Austin Beerworks! Twisted X! And many more! Fomented up by the barleymongers of NXNW and also featuring the local retail extravaganza known as the Austin Flea, it's a day of bargains and brewskis to remember. Sun., March 10, noon-6pm. North by Northwest Restaurant & Brewery, 10010 N. Capital of TX Hwy., 512/467-6969. Free-$20. www.nxnwbrew.com

Monday 11

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out the CM Cooking School for a full slate of classes covering everything from savories to sweets, from paella to pork to pomegranate au gratin. Always a good idea to schedule a class and learn new skills and tips from this hometown bastion of instructional gastronomy. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school

JUNIPER: AMORÉ MONDAYS This excellent Northern Italian eatery has debuted Amoré Monday, a curated menu of their most popular dishes at happy hour prices, offering tastes of antipasti favorites like puffy potatoes and chicken liver mousse, along with housemade pasta dishes, including carbonara, spaghetti & meatballs, and cacio e pepe. A raft of spritze-forward drink specials accompany this wealth of yum, beer and bottles of wine are half off, and – pssst! – be sure to ask about those "shift drinks" for a boilermakery good time. Mondays, through March 25 Juniper, 2400 E. Cesar Chavez #304, 512/220-9421. www.juniperaustin.com

Tuesday 12

"222" NIGHTS AT THE LOCAL POST In which the popular watering hole partners with Los Cazadores Tequila (on the second Tuesday of each month) for a night featuring free tacos and liquor specials. Tue., June 12, 7-9pm The Local Post Pub, 7113 Burnet Rd., 512/375-5599.

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com