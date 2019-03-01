Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 28

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out the CM Cooking School for a full slate of classes covering everything from savories to sweets, from paella to pork to pomegranate au gratin. Always a good idea to schedule a class and learn new skills and tips from this hometown bastion of instructional gastronomy. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school

CRAFTSMAN: MARDI GRAS TAKEOVER The lively East Austin drinkery unveils an amazing Mardi Gras pop-up experience featuring a delicious array of their favorite New Orleans-inspired cocktails and food, with the whole joint decorated to make guests feel like they've been transported to the middle of the French Quarter.

Note: A recent preview reveals that, instead of just throwing some basic N'awlins-sparked flair at the bar, the Craftsman crew has researched that storied city's mixological history from 1800 onward … and used their intel to conjure freshly brilliant examples of vintage cocktails. We'll go out on a bead-draped limb here and suggest that you might never find a better Sazerac for years, for instance. But we'll also insist that we'd rather spend all night tossing back sugar-rimed coupes of that 1850-specific Brandy Crusta. Between bites of the special menu's succulent shrimp po'boy, to be sure. We mean: Laissez les bons temps rouler, baby!

EASY TIGER KING CAKES Here’s the facts, and we can’t hide ’em: These tasty King Cakes have a tiger inside ’em! These seasonal cakes are made with pain au lait dough, filled with butter and cinnamon sugar, and come with a tiger figurine tucked inside (instead of that traditional plastic baby). Available fresh – for pickup at all Easy Tiger locations, any time between now and Mardi Gras (March 5) with 48 hours’ advance notice. Easy Tiger, The Linc, 6406 N. I-35. www.easytigerusa.com

IT'S MY PARK: FREE NOMS FOR HELPING The Austin Parks Foundation’s annual city-wide volunteer event is presented by Wheatsville Food Co-Op, and registration is still open – with more than 100 projects to choose from: clean-ups, trail repairs, tree care, and there's even a kids' crew. Lend a hand in enhancing our green spaces and be rewarded with 1) the warm feeling of civic pride and 2) some big ol' food discounts and a free biscuit from Bird Bird Biscuit and free beer from Scholz Garten. They're probably not gonna give a beer to any kids, no, but you get the idea. Sat., March 2 www.austinparks.org

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed up with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

Friday 1

Saturday 2

FARM TO FORT FARMERS’ MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall’s Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

Sunday 3

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall’s Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET AT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

Monday 4

JUNIPER: AMORÉ MONDAYS This excellent Northern Italian eatery has debuted Amoré Monday, a curated menu of their most popular dishes at happy hour prices, offering tastes of antipasti favorites like puffy potatoes and chicken liver mousse, along with housemade pasta dishes, including carbonara, spaghetti & meatballs, and cacio e pepe. A raft of spritze-forward drink specials accompany this wealth of yum, beer and bottles of wine are half off, and – pssst! – be sure to ask about those "shift drinks" for a boilermakery good time. Mondays, through March 25 Juniper, 2400 E. Cesar Chavez #304, 512/220-9421. www.juniperaustin.com

Tuesday 5

FAT TUESDAY CRAWFISH BOIL Did you know Scholz Garten will be rolling out a new menu soon? We'll tell you about that later, liebschen, because right now the storied joint is all about the mouthwatering mudbugs and side dishes they'll be cooking up on Tuesday. With drink specials, of course, and a heapin' helpin' of swamptastic live music from Charles Thibodeaux and the Austin Cajun Aces. Tue., March 5, 5-8pm. Scholz Garten, 1607 San Jacinto, 512/474-1958. www.scholzgarten.com/

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

KING CAKES FROM EASY TIGER Here’s the facts, and we can’t hide ’em: These tasty King Cakes have a tiger inside ’em! These seasonal cakes from one of Austin’s favorite bakeries are made with pain au lait dough, filled with butter and cinnamon sugar, and come with a tiger figurine tucked inside (instead of that traditional plastic baby). And now, mon ami, they’re available fresh – for pick-up at all Easy Tiger locations, any time between now and Mardi Gras (March 5) with 48 hours’ advance notice. Easy Tiger, The Linc, 6406 N. I-35. www.easytigerusa.com

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com