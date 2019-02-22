Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 21

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out the CM Cooking School for a full slate of classes covering everything from savories to sweets, from paella to pork to pomegranate au gratin. Always a good idea to schedule a class and learn new skills and tips from this hometown bastion of instructional gastronomy. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school

CRAFTSMAN: MARDI GRAS TAKEOVER The lively East Austin drinkery unveils an amazing Mardi Gras pop-up experience featuring a delicious array of their favorite New Orleans-inspired cocktails and food, with the whole joint decorated to make guests feel like they've been transported to the middle of the French Quarter.

Note: A recent preview reveals that, instead of just throwing some basic N'awlins-sparked flair at the bar, the Craftsman crew has researched that storied city's mixological history from 1800 onward … and used their intel to conjure freshly brilliant examples of vintage cocktails. We'll go out on a bead-draped limb here and suggest that you might never find a better Sazerac for years, for instance. But we'll also insist that we'd rather spend all night tossing back sugar-rimed coupes of that 1850-specific Brandy Crusta. Between bites of the special menu's succulent shrimp po'boy, to be sure. We mean: Laissez les bons temps rouler, baby!

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed up with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

Friday 22

NATIONAL MARGARITA DAY: PLAYA REAL X PROHIBITION CREAMERY Admittedly, we’re partial to anything Prohibition Creamery’s got going on, but this collab with the Austin-based blue agave distillers of Playa Real? You’d best hurry if you wanna beat us through the door for this celebration of margaritas – featuring the Playa Piña Rita that melds house-made sangria sorbet with pineapple-infused tequila. Oh, to be so deliciously wasting away again! Fri., Feb. 22, 4-6pm. (2019) Prohibition Creamery, 1407 E. Seventh, 512/992-1449. $8. www.prohibitioncreamery.com

Saturday 23

FARM TO FORT FARMERS’ MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

GOODALL’S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall’s Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

NÉKTER JUICE BAR: GRAND OPENING What makes an opening grand? Well, in this case, Vincent Mai’s new juicery on Far West is offering 16-ounce fresh juices and superfood smoothies for just one dollar (that’s one of those per customer, por favor) and the day’s sales go to benefit Urban Roots. And if you show up early, you can probably score some branded swag, too. All in all, that sounds pretty grand. Sat., Feb. 23, 9am-1pm Nékter Juice Bar, 3637 Far West, 512/649-5501. www.nekterjuicebar.com

PARKSIDE: KEN WRIGHT CELLARS AND CHAÎNE DES RÔTISSEURS Parkside’s Shawn Cirkiel and vintner supreme Ken Wright have collaborated up a fantastic menu – diver scallops, grilled quail, braised veal, chocolate pecan cake – sure to delight your gustatory senses while Wright informs you about the wine pairings you’re enjoying and describes how he invigorated the wine industry in Oregon’s Willamette Valley. Sat., Feb. 23, 6pm. Parkside, 301 E. Sixth, 512/474-9898. $125. www.parkside-austin.com

Sunday 24

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET AT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

Monday 25

Tuesday 26

APERITIVO AUSTIN The foodie-forward faction of the Italy-America Chamber of Commerce of Texas invites you to join them at this excellent Eastside restaurant for a night enhanced with complimentary bites and special prices on Firriato wines. But do RSVP via email, capisce? Tue., Feb. 26, 6-9pm. Il Brutto, 1601 E. Sixth, 512/580-8779. aperitivoaustin@gmail.com, www.ilbruttoaustin.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

KING CAKES FROM EASY TIGER Here’s the facts, and we can’t hide ’em: These tasty King Cakes have a tiger inside ’em! These seasonal cakes from one of Austin’s favorite bakeries are made with pain au lait dough, filled with butter and cinnamon sugar, and come with a tiger figurine tucked inside (instead of that traditional plastic baby). And now, mon ami, they’re available fresh – for pick-up at all Easy Tiger locations, any time between now and Mardi Gras (March 5) with 48 hours’ advance notice. Easy Tiger, The Linc, 6406 N. I-35. www.easytigerusa.com

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com