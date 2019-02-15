Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 14

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out the CM Cooking School for a full slate of classes covering everything from savories to sweets, from paella to pork to pomegranate au gratin. Always a good idea to schedule a class and learn new skills and tips from this hometown bastion of instructional gastronomy. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school

L'OCA D'ORO: THE '80S GREATEST LOVERS AND HATERS It's the Cure vs. Metallica in the rock & roll soundtrack for this third annual Valentine's mash-up event, a delectable six-course meal served up by chef Fiore Tedesco and his crew of culinary brilliants, featuring sausage-stuffed fried olives, black truffle fonduta, red snapper crudo, veal ravioli, mussels Ubriaco, and dark chocolate and strawberry layer cake (vegetarian option available). It's a feast that tastes as good as it sounds and sounds as good as it looks, and the only thing missing from the Instagram of the night's delights will be pictures of you – unless you get your tickets ASAP! Wed.-Sat., Feb. 13-16 L'oca d'oro, 1900 Simond, 737/212-1876. $75 ($50, optional beverage pairing). www.locadoroaustin.com

LAUNDERETTE: VALENTINE'S DESSERT KIT You, yes, you (and your best beloved) can enjoy a Laura Sawicki dessert at home for Valentine's Day with just a few simple steps: Order via those delivery specialists at Favor, receive the goods, reheat, garnish, and enjoy (or save to prepare later). The Valentine’s Dessert Kit features two mini Boca Negra Cakes and flourishes including bourbon caramel, whipped crème fraîche, crisp chocolate pearls, and heart-shaped macarons. Instructions included. Note: They're only making 100 of these, so better order while you can. Thu., Feb. 14, 11am until supplies run out $24. www.favordelivery.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

Friday 15

EASY TIGER: KING CAKES Here's the facts, and we can't hide 'em: These tasty king cakes have a tiger inside 'em! These seasonal cakes from one of Austin's favorite bakeries are made with pain au lait dough and filled with butter and cinnamon sugar – and come with a tiger figurine tucked inside instead of that traditional plastic baby. And now, mon ami, they're available fresh – for pickup at all Easy Tiger locations, anytime between now and Mardi Gras (March 5) with 48 hours' advance notice. www.easytigerusa.com

Saturday 16

FARM TO FORT FARMERS' MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

GOODALL'S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande, at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

SPICE IT UP: A TASTE OF EAST AFRICA The Sustainable Food Center invites you to join Tye Lewis, owner of Tye Cooks Austin, and explore the flavors and techniques of East Africa. Learn to make dishes inspired by Tanzanian and Zanzibari cuisine and take home your own spice blend. Bonus: There'll be a sommelier pairing the dishes with Texas wines. Sat., Feb. 16, 11am-1pm. (2019) Sustainable Food Center, 2921-C E. 17th, 512/236-0074. $65. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org

Sunday 17

GREENHOUSE CRAFT FOOD: FALL CREEK WINE DINNER Check out Greenhouse Craft Food's new Georgetown location for their inaugural wine pairing dinner prepared by chefs Rob Snow and Todd Engel, with proceeds benefiting Sustainable Food Center. This dinner – and we vouch that it'll knock your gustatory socks off, because we've had a similar pleasure – will be inspired and paired with wines by Fall Creek Vineyards. Sun., Feb. 17, 6:30-8:30pm. Greenhouse Craft Food, 708 S. Austin Ave. #101, Georgetown. $77. www.greenhousecraftfood.com

LONE STAR FARMERS MARKET AT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

Monday 18

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BOGGY CREEK FARM FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

HOPE FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm Shops at the Galleria, Shops Parkway, off Highway 71, Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SPRINGDALE FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller