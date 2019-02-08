Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 7

ANGELA SHELF MEDEARIS: OUR PEOPLE During 2018, Medearis – known to millions as The Kitchen Diva – donated several books, manuscripts, photographs, awards, and research papers to the Carver Museum. Now, they’ve been curated and presented as this new exhibition. Through June 23. George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center, 1165 Angelina, 512/653-8463. www.kitchendiva.com

ANTONELLI’S FREE CHEESE WEEK Austin’s Most Amazing Cheese Shop Ever™ is turning 9 years old, and they’re celebrating by giving out free cheese all around town. Antonelli’s has teamed up with a fine array of local eateries where you can, on designated dates, get a cheese plate (yes, gratis!) along with your meal. This has been going all week long and is tasty AF and here come the last two days: Drink.Well, District, ABGB, and Easy Tiger on Sixth on Thu., Feb. 7; Hillside Farmacy, Trace Bar, Austin Winery, and 24 Diner on Fri., Feb. 8. www.antonellischeese.com

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out the CM Cooking School for a full slate of classes covering everything from savories to sweets, from paella to pork to pomegranate au gratin. Always a good idea to schedule a class and learn new skills and tips from this hometown bastion of instructional gastronomy. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school

EASY TIGER SIXTH: HAZY IPA COMPETITION Sure, it's "just" a variation on the usual Tiger $8 flights-of-four, but this really is a battle to see which local Hazy IPA is best – among Hi Sign's Juicy IPA, Hops & Grain's Terpene Dream, Lake Austin's Juicy, and – what might be the major contender in these lands – Pinthouse Pizza's Electric Jellyfish. Thu., Feb. 7 - Fri., Feb. 8, 4pm-2am. (2019) Easy Tiger, 709 E. Sixth, 512/614-4972. www.easytigerusa.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

Friday 8

Saturday 9

FAR EAST FEST: AUSTIN ASIAN FOOD FESTIVAL It's the second year for this foodie extravaganza that features dozens of Austin's best Asian and Asian-inflected restaurants – Sway, Korea House, Bento Picnic, Carabao Express, Jenna's, Ka-Prow, Botika, and so many more – offering a variety of scrumptious bites, fueling an afternoon of cultural celebration that's sponsored by Sapporo and hosted in the bright, bustling expanse of Austin's own H Mart. Sat., Feb. 9, 1-5pm. H Mart, 11301 Lakeline, 737/717-6900. $45-100. www.fareastfest.com

FARM TO FORT FARMERS' MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

GOODALL'S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande, at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

Sunday 10

HALF STEP FIFTH ANNIVERSARY The renowned Rainey Street cocktail bar reaches its fifth birthday and celebrates with a plethora of food and drink specials, live music, and a bull-riding contest. Sun., Feb. 10 - Mon., Feb. 11, 2pm-2am. Half Step, 75½ Rainey, 512/391-1877. www.halfstepbar.com

JO'S CHILI COOKOFF It's a Sunday afternoon of live music, cold beer, and (especially) chili as Jo's hosts this annual celebration in their SoCo parking lot. Taste a variety of chili from some of Austin's best restaurants, past cookoff champions, and this year's new teams – with proceeds going to benefit Urban Roots ATX. Sun., Feb. 10, noon-3pm. Jo's Coffee, 1300 S. Congress, 512/444-3800. www.joscoffee.com

LONE STAR FARMERS MARKET AT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

Monday 11

1886: CRAFT SERIES The culinary team at the Driskill's acclaimed eatery has joined forces with Rentsch Brewery for the winter installment of their beer pairing series. The excellent brews will go well, we imagine, with fresh corn cakes, seafood ceviche, grilled flank steak, and chocolate cheesecake with horchata ice cream. Our favorite of the beers this night is the bourbon-barrel-aged stout, but maybe one of the other three is yours? Mon., Feb. 11, 6-9pm. 1886 Cafe & Bakery, 604 Brazos, Driskill Hotel, 512/391-7178. $45. www.1886cafeandbakery.com

Tuesday 12

"222" NIGHTS AT THE LOCAL POST In which the popular watering hole partners with Los Cazadores Tequila (on the second Tuesday of each month) for a night featuring free tacos and liquor specials. Tue., June 12, 7-9pm The Local Post Pub, 7113 Burnet Rd., 512/375-5599.

VISTA BREWING: OUTSTANDING IN THE FIELD Outstanding in the Field has staged hundreds of table-to-farm dinners across North America and around the world since 1999, working with top regional chefs whose menus feature ingredients harvested from the scenery surrounding the table. This stop on their winter tour is Vista Brewing – a brewery, a farm, a restaurant – where you'll be served a meal that features produce from the garden, fruit from the orchard, and honey from the apiary. Tue., Feb. 12, 2pm. Vista Brewing, 13551 FM 150, Driftwood, 512/766-1842. $235.

Ongoing

KING CAKES FROM EASY TIGER Here's the facts, and we can't hide 'em: These tasty King Cakes have a tiger inside 'em! These seasonal cakes from one of Austin's favorite bakeries are made with pain au lait dough and filled with butter and cinnamon sugar – and come with a tiger figurine tucked inside instead of that traditional plastic baby. And now, mon ami, they're available fresh – for pick-up at all Easy Tiger locations, any time between now and Mardi Gras (March 5) with 48 hours advance notice. Easy Tiger, The Linc, 6406 N. I-35. www.easytigerusa.com

BARTON CREEK FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BOGGY CREEK FARM FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

HOPE FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm Shops at the Galleria, Shops Parkway, off Highway 71, Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SPRINGDALE FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller