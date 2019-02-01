Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 31

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out the CM Cooking School for a full slate of classes covering everything from savories to sweets, from paella to pork to pomegranate au gratin. Always a good idea to schedule a class and learn new skills and tips from this hometown bastion of instructional gastronomy. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school

FRESA’S SUPER BOWL SNACKS Heads up, you hungry intersection of sports fan and foodie, because Fresa’s is taking advance orders for their annual array of gridiron snacks now, with pick-up the day of the game at either store location. We’re talking wood-grilled chicken wings, jalapeño poppers, siete-layer dip, chicken pastor skewers, and more, all cooked up the tasty Fresa’s way. Get on it now, citizen, and be ready for that historic kickoff! From now 'til game day Fresa's Chicken al Carbon, 915 N. Lamar, 512/428-5077. www.fresaschicken.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

Friday 1

ASADOR’S ONE-YEAR ANNIVERSARY PIG ROAST Those taco savants of Asador are celebrating their one-year anniversary tonight with a backyard-BBQ-inspired pig roast in the courtyard of Las Perlas Mezcaleria, with dinner plates including pit-style suckling pork, beans, escabeche, masa johnny cakes, and pineapple rum cake. Fri., Feb. 1, 8pm. (2019) Las Perlas Mezcaleria, 405 E. Seventh. $13-25.

INFINITE MONKEY THEOREM: SILENT DISCO Dry January has come to an end, and now this popular urban winery welcomes you and your liver back with a special edition of their First Friday Silent Disco series. DJ 401(k)/HALLPASS and DJ jNilla will be pairing wine with beats tonight, setting you up for a good slaking with three different tiers of potent liquid excellence. Fri., Feb. 1, 9-11pm. (2019) Infinite Monkey Theorem Urban Winery, 121 Pickle Rd. #110, 512/956-7757. austin.theinfinitemonkeytheorem.com

Saturday 2

ANGELA SHELF MEDEARIS: OUR PEOPLE During 2018, Medearis – known to millions as The Kitchen Diva – donated several books, manuscripts, photographs, awards, and research papers to the Carver Museum. Now, they’ve been curated and presented as this new exhibition, with dishes from her many cookbooks being served at the opening reception. Reception: Sat., Feb. 2, 4-6pm George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center, 1165 Angelina, 512/653-8463. www.kitchendiva.com

FARM TO FORT FARMERS' MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

GOODALL'S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande, at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

NOW SERVING BUNCH AT ARLO GREY This lovely dining spot in the LINE Hotel will launch their much-anticipated brunch menu on Sat., Feb. 2, and then it’ll be available on weekends from 11am ’til 5pm. Why “much-anticipated,” you say? Because it's Arlo’s. And because the menu will include baked duck confit hash, ricotta beignets with bacon jam, and other such delicacies. Arlo Grey, 111 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/478-2991. www.thelinehotel.com/austin/food-drink/

TREATY OAK DISTILLING: COCKTAIL CLASSES WITH AARON GOLDFARB Treaty Oak Distilling hosts the nationally renowned writer and spirits-aficionado at their new Cocktail Lab on the distillery grounds in Dripping Springs. The New York-based author of Hacking Whiskey will lead three separate cocktail classes for guests, and the ticket price includes the class, a distillery tour, a signed copy of Goldfarb’s new book, 50% off four special release bottles, and – mmmmmm, yes – multiple food and whiskey pairings. Bonus: There’ll be a party going on at the distillery, too, with four local bands. Classes Sat., Feb. 2, at noon, 2, 4pm Treaty Oak Distilling, 16604 Fitzhugh Rd., Dripping Springs. $50. www.treatyoakdistilling.com

TREATY OAK GROUNDHOG FEST FEAT. AUSTIN MUSIC AWARDS NOMINEES Proving why the Austin Music Poll fuses Blues/Soul/Funk into a single category, young phenoms the Peterson Brothers now enter their 10th year of circulating a jammy, melodic take on that holy trinity. The PB’s mid-afternoon slot (2:30pm) at this Austin Music Awards gathering in Dripping Springs also features earthy global-folk charmers Ley Line (noon) and the funky musical melting pot Cilantro Boombox (5:45pm). Sat., Feb. 2, 11:30am-9pm. Treaty Oak Distilling, 16604 Fitzhugh Rd., Dripping Springs. www.treatyoakdistilling.com

Sunday 3

CENTRAL STANDARD: ALL DAY BRUNCH SUPER BOWL SUNDAY Duuuuuuude! Watch the game at this excellent place! Four TVs for optimal sports viewing. A DIY bloody mary bar. Brunch specials featuring hot chicken, shrimp hush puppies, brisket-packed Frito pie, chili-honey chicken wings, and more. And maybe you’ll have room for more after halftime? Sun., Feb. 3, Central Standard Kitchen & Bar, 1603 S. Congress, 512/942-0823. www.centralstandardaustin.com

EASY TIGER LINC: RAMS & TIGERS & PATS (& PUPPIES)! Those bready bon vivants at the Tiger are screening both the “Puppy Bowl” and that big American football game on six screens for this watch party at their gorgeous new Linc venue, with drink specials and hot dogs, meatball subs, pulled pork sliders, and beer cheese nachos. Sun., Feb. 3, 3-11pm. Easy Tiger, The Linc, 6406 N. I-35. www.easytigerusa.com

FAREGROUND SUPER BOWL WATCH PARTY It’s Fareground’s first anniversary, too, and they’re doing it up right with food and drink specials, Mobley) performing at 3:30pm, a big screen showing the highly fraught gridiron shenanigans, and – oh! – they have front-row VIP tables with cocktail service and beer buckets, too, so get yourself some reservations while you can. Email events@faregoundaustin.com for details! Sun., Feb. 3, 3-10pm. Fareground, 111 Congress. events@faregroundaustin.com, https://faregroundaustin.com

LONE STAR FARMERS MARKET AT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

Monday 4

ANTONELLI’S FREE CHEESE WEEK Austin’s Most Amazing Cheese Shop Ever™ is turning nine years old, and they’re celebrating by giving out free cheese all around town. Antonelli’s has teamed up with a fine array of local eateries where you can, on designated dates, get a cheese plate (yes, gratis!) along with your meal. Check out this schedule: Revue at the Fairmont, Chez Zee, School House Pub, and Central Standard on Mon., Feb. 4; Winebelly, Black Star Co-op, La Volpe, and Oasthouse on Tue., Feb. 5; Lenoir, Bufalina Due, Max’s Wine Dive, and Tiny Boxwoods on Wed., Feb. 6; Drink.Well, District, ABGB, and Easy Tiger on Sixth on Thu., Feb. 7; Hillside Farmacy, Trace Bar, Austin Winery, and 24 Diner on Fri., Feb. 8. www.antonellischeese.com

EQUALITY TEXAS FUNDRAISER WITH NEW WATERLOO You know the drill: 10% of dinner sales get donated to EQTX. This is the last chance to gather yer crew for a fancy Monday dinner at this month’s New Waterloo restaurant. Fighting the good fight never tasted so good. Mon., Feb. 4, 5-11pm. Central Standard Kitchen & Bar, 1603 S. Congress, 512/942-0823. www.equalitytexas.org

Tuesday 5

Ongoing

KING CAKES FROM EASY TIGER Here's the facts, and we can't hide 'em: These tasty King Cakes have a tiger inside 'em! These seasonal cakes from one of Austin's favorite bakeries are made with pain au lait dough and filled with butter and cinnamon sugar – and come with a tiger figurine tucked inside instead of that traditional plastic baby. And now, mon ami, they're available fresh – for pick-up at all Easy Tiger locations, any time between now and Mardi Gras (March 5) with 48 hours advance notice. Easy Tiger, The Linc, 6406 N. I-35. www.easytigerusa.com

BARTON CREEK FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BOGGY CREEK FARM FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

HOPE FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm Shops at the Galleria, Shops Parkway, off Highway 71, Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SPRINGDALE FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller