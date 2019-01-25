Food

South Austin Italian Spot Milano Cafe Celebrates 10 Years

An authentic meal in a tucked-away Southwest Parkway strip mall

By Lauren Jones, Fri., Jan. 25, 2019


Photo by John Anderson

Milano Cafe's tucked-away spot in a Southwest Park­way strip mall is often blurred by whirring rush-hour traffic, so it may not be an obvious choice for an authentic Italian meal, but it should be. Co-owner Sami Demi draws inspiration from the flavors of central and southern Italy, and since opening Milano Cafe in April of 2009, he's been serving up comfort food with a side of old country charm and quality service. It's no wonder he's created such a bevy of loyal customers.

During the day, the cafe is a fairly quiet, delightfully quaint place, perfect for lunch meetings or leisurely meals with a glass of pinot noir (or two) and great for families to revel in child-approved plates like a simple penne with butter and Parmesan. When the sun goes down and the rowdy Downtown crowd revs things up, Milano boasts an alternative choice for live music in the larger of its two main dining rooms. It's just about as romantic as it gets.

The exterior provides a stark contrast to the restaurant's intimate atmosphere, but it's the homemade pasta dishes at a reasonable price – fettuccine carbonara with pancetta and caramelized onions, traditional penne Bolognese, chicken piccata – that are the real surprise at this family-owned spot. They've also got vegetarian and gluten-free options galore, and, naturally, pizza. Start with the bruschetta or the cucumber salad (with tomatoes, red onions, dried cranberries, walnuts, and goat cheese, tossed in house dressing) and then dig into a chicken panini or the shrimp-and-artichoke ravioli.

Milano Cafe

www.milanoaustin.com
4601 Southwest Parkway
512/428-6076
More ICYMI columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More ICYMI
ICYMI: The Tavern
ICYMI: The Tavern
An Austin O.G. gets a menu makeover and retains its paranormal presence

Jessi Cape, Oct. 12, 2018

ICYMI: Ski Shores Cafe
ICYMI: Ski Shores Cafe
“Big cheeseburgers and good french fries”

Jessi Cape, Aug. 17, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Italian food

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
The Reputations, The Joe Jacksons, Glass Grapes
Continental Club
Stand for Choice!
at Texas State Capitol
Chaddick Dance Theater: Beneath the Mind Preview at First Street Studio
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  