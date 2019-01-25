Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 24

BANGER’S BARREL BONANZA It’s the third year for this annual celebration at one of Austin’s favorite eat-and-drinkeries. Enjoy the best of barrel-aged beer – Firestone Walker’s Dark & Stormy, Pinthouse Pizza’s Jaguar Shark, Blue Owl’s Balcones Beastie, and the Bruery’s Tart of Darkness, to name just four of the many offered – and check out Banger’s newest tap wall additions while enjoying great brews, food, and live music. Thu., Jan. 24, 6-9pm. (2019) Banger's Sausage House & Beer Garden, 79 Rainey, 512/386-1656. www.bangersaustin.com

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out the CM Cooking School for a full slate of classes covering everything from savories to sweets, from paella to pork to pomegranate au gratin. Always a good idea to schedule a class and learn new skills and tips from this hometown bastion of instructional gastronomy. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

ST. ELMO BEER FLIGHT AT EASY TIGER St. Elmo Brewing pays a swag-filled visit to the Tiger's Downtown location for a night that features a four-beer flight for just eight bucks: Rosa, a raspberry sour; Carl, a kölsch; Ramathorn, a kölsch bock; and that brut IPA called Champ. Thu., Jan. 24 - Fri., Jan. 25, 4pm-12mid. (2019) Easy Tiger, 709 E. Sixth, 512/614-4972. www.easytigerusa.com

TWIN LIQUORS' BURNS NIGHT: SINGLE MALT WHISKY TASTING Ah, what an excellent night for the single-malt delicacies of Macallan and Highland Park. Just a wee bit o' boozin' to help the immortal poetry go down, y'think? Note that there are Burns Night celebrations going on at other Twin Liquors locations, too, but we're featuring this one because, well, sure an' we can walk there from the Chronicle offices. Thu., Jan. 24, 6:30-8pm. (2019) Twin Liquors, 1000 E. 41st, 512/451-7400. $25 ($40 for two). www.twinliquors.com

Friday 25

Saturday 26

FARM TO FORT FARMERS' MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

GOODALL'S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande, at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

Sunday 27

AN AFTERNOON OF MEZCAL, CERAMICS, AND VEGAN BITES Laced With Romance invites you to a spirits-infused shopping celebration featuring ceramics from Soul Matter Studio, Mexican vegan bites by Cool Beans, and a flight of three distinctly different mezcals – with a complimentary copita to take home with you at day's end. Sun., Jan. 27, 2-5pm. Laced With Romance, 2404 E. Seventh. $30.

BARREL-AGED BEER DINNER Up there in Round Rock, one of our favorite restaurants in what we (in a spasm of imperialism) will call the Greater Austin Area is staging this dinner with a variety of local brewers. And special tappings from St. Arnold and Real Ale and Bluebonnet and Red Horn and Community are something we'll surely enjoy, and how – but tbh it's the five courses of accompanying noms that chefs Rob Snow and Todd Engel have created that really get our palates a-hankerin'. Listen: gravlax rolls, smoked venison meatballs, whiskey-braised pork bellies, foie gras wild mushroom toasts, and honey pecan bars? Oh, yes, yes, yes. Also, yes. Sun., Jan. 27, 6:30pm. Greenhouse Craft Food, 1400 E. Old Settlers #110, Round Rock, 512/366-5567. $103. www.greenhousecraftfood.com

LONE STAR FARMERS MARKET AT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SOMMS UNDER FIRE This live sommelier competition will gauge the contestants' ability to pair award-winning wine with cuisine from some of Austin’s top restaurants (including Foreign & Domestic and Salt & Time). And you can be there to enjoy those delicious pairings – and to help pass judgment as the champions battle for supremacy. Which somm will dom in pairing wine with nom? That's the question to be answered tonight! Sun., Jan. 27; see website for check-in times AT&T Executive Education and Conference Center, 1900 University Dr., 512/404-1900. $75-160. www.keepercollection.com

Monday 28

Ongoing

KING CAKES FROM EASY TIGER Here's the facts, and we can't hide 'em: These tasty King Cakes have a tiger inside 'em! These seasonal cakes from one of Austin's favorite bakeries are made with pain au lait dough and filled with butter and cinnamon sugar – and come with a tiger figurine tucked inside instead of that traditional plastic baby. And now, mon ami, they're available fresh – for pick-up at all Easy Tiger locations, any time between now and Mardi Gras (March 5) with 48 hours advance notice. Easy Tiger, The Linc, 6406 N. I-35. www.easytigerusa.com

BARTON CREEK FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BOGGY CREEK FARM FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

HOPE FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm Shops at the Galleria, Shops Parkway, off Highway 71, Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SPRINGDALE FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller