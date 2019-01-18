Food Events

Thursday 17

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out the CM Cooking School for a full slate of classes covering everything from savories to sweets, from paella to pork to pomegranate au gratin. Always a good idea to schedule a class and learn new skills and tips from this hometown bastion of instructional gastronomy. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

STELLA PUBLIC HOUSE + REAL ALE BREWING Ah, 2019 is starting off with some of the finest food-and-brew pairings our Austin-jaded taste buds have ever anticipated! Case in point, this collaboration between the excellent Stella eatery in Mueller and those award-winning Hill Country brewmasters responsible for all that Real Ale goodness our town craves. It’s a five-course meal featuring the Fireman’s #4 brew paired with tortellini, Hans Pils with bruschetta, Real Heavy Scotch Ale with calzone, Benedictum with fish and chips, and a dessert that’ll knock you out with a quaff of Coffee Porter. Sound good already? Listen – that calzone is made with beer-braised venison. And the Benedictum? It’s a barrel-aged sour brown ale with cherries. Yeah, that’s right, this exclusive dinner isn’t just the same ol’ same ol’, so better grab your tickets early. Thu., Jan. 17, 7-9pm. (2019) Stella Public House, 1905 Aldrich, 512/400-0474. $50. www.stellapublichouse.com

Friday 18

Saturday 19

BUZZ MILL’S SIXTH ANNIVERSARY Those community-forward citizens at the Buzz Mill (relentless purveyors of caffeination and camaraderie) are celebrating their sixth year with a Country Club Creek trail cleanup (10:30am), a special winter drink menu, new eats, and live music from Mayeux & Broussard (8pm). Sat., Jan. 19, (2019) Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

FARM TO FORT FARMERS' MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

GOODALL'S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande, at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

Sunday 20

HOT COCOA THROWDOWN! Oh, perfect timing – because Sunday's supposed to be, ah, how to put this politely? Cold AF, actually, is how the weather will be … and a bunch of those terrific eateries at 6555 North Burnet – Lick Honest Ice Creams, Barley Swine, Bufalina, and Flyrite Chicken, for instance – will be staging a bragging-rights battle for The Best Hot Cocoa on the Strip. A ticket gets you a hot cocoa sample from each participating business, a vote for your favorite, and free games for the whole family, live music, and more. Bonus: Proceeds benefit the Central Texas Food Bank. Mmmmm-mmmmm, lookin' so chocolately forward to it! Sun., Jan. 20, 2-4pm. Lick Honest Ice Creams, 6555 Burnet Rd., 512/609-8029. $6. www.ilikelick.com/

LONE STAR FARMERS MARKET AT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

Monday 21

Ongoing

KING CAKES FROM EASY TIGER Here's the facts, and we can't hide 'em: These tasty King Cakes have a tiger inside 'em! These seasonal cakes from one of Austin's favorite bakeries are made with pain au lait dough and filled with butter and cinnamon sugar – and come with a tiger figurine tucked inside instead of that traditional plastic baby. And now, mon ami, they're available fresh – for pick-up at all Easy Tiger locations, any time between now and Mardi Gras (March 5) with 48 hours advance notice. Easy Tiger, The Linc, 6406 N. I-35. www.easytigeraustin.com

PUNCH BOWL SOCIAL: GOV’T SHUTDOWN SAVINGS The lively gathering spot known to gregarious mortals as Punch Bowl Social knows what a pain in the purse this extended Trumpy temper-tantrum of a shutdown can be if you’re on the federal payroll. Thus, they’re offering a 25% discount to any federal government employee on all food, beverages, and games until the shutdown is over. Besides, citizen, that Punch Bowl’s all about the fun and relaxation in general, so a visit here will surely be good for your physical and mental, ah, constitution, right? Daily, until that shutdown shuts down Punch Bowl Social, 11310 Domain Dr., 512/368-9070. www.punchbowlsocial.com

BARTON CREEK FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BOGGY CREEK FARM FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

HOPE FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm Shops at the Galleria, Shops Parkway, off Highway 71, Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SPRINGDALE FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller