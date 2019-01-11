Food Events

Friday 11

KING CAKES FROM EASY TIGER Here's the facts, and we can't hide 'em: These tasty King Cakes have a tiger inside 'em! These seasonal cakes from one of Austin's favorite bakeries are made with pain au lait dough and filled with butter and cinnamon sugar – and come with a tiger figurine tucked inside instead of that traditional plastic baby. And now, mon ami, they're available fresh – for pick-up at all Easy Tiger locations, any time between Epiphany (Jan. 6) and Mardi Gras (March 5) with 48 hours advance notice. Easy Tiger, The Linc, 6406 N. I-35. www.easytigeraustin.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

Saturday 12

BUH-BYE, LIBERTY LUNCH! People always say, “Too soon!” But, so, is this too late? We think not. We think if Independence Brewing Company wants to throw a sort of wake for the beloved Austin club that closed in the Nineties – if they want to invite citizens to attend while dressed in their best duds from those halcyon days, to try to win the costume contest and enjoy $3 pours of Liberty Lunch brew on tap – then we’re all for it. Note: Of course, Indie Brew, ol’ pals, we are expecting a follow-up Les Amis farewell party now … Sat., Jan. 12, noon-9pm Independence Brewing Company, 3913 Todd #607, 512/707-0099. www.independencebrewing.com

FARM TO FORT FARMERS' MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

GOODALL'S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande, at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

Sunday 13

EASY TIGER LINC + TITO’S = EMANCIPET BRUNCH Bring your favorite fur babies to a Sunday Funday brunch benefitting Emancipet, right there in the gorgeous new digs of Easy Tiger. You know the brunching’s real good up in here, and today an Emancipet member will tell you about their low-cost spay/neuter and vet services while Tito’s Handmade Vodka brings the goodwill by donating a dollar for every Salty Dog cocktail sold. You gotta have something to wash those tasty Tiger vittles down with, after all, and that brunch-time Salty Dog is concocted with Tito’s, basil-jalapeño syrup, grapefruit juice, salt, and lime. Sun., Jan. 13, 9am-3pm. Easy Tiger, The Linc, 6406 N. I-35. www.easytigeraustin.com

LONE STAR FARMERS MARKET AT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

Monday 14

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out the CM Cooking School for a full slate of classes covering everything from savories to sweets, from paella to pork to pomegranate au gratin. Always a good idea to schedule a class and learn new skills and tips from this hometown bastion of instructional gastronomy. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school

CRAFT SERIES AT 1886 The culinary team at the Driskill’s 1886 Cafe & Bakery is joining forces with Vista Brewing for the winter installment of Craft Series, featuring a four-course dinner with beer pairings. Mon., Jan. 14, 6-9pm. 1886 Cafe & Bakery, 604 Brazos, Driskill Hotel, 512/391-7178. $45. https://www.facebook.com/events/372668050155362/

Tuesday 15

WINE EXPLORATION WITH MARK RASHAP Rashap, that highly knowledgeable director of wine education for the Wine and Food Foundation of Texas, will lead a series of intimate wine explorations here at the oenophilic House of Andiamo this year – and this first one, “Italian Rivalries,” will have you tasting eight different bottles and learning all about ’em. Tue., Jan. 15, 6-8pm. Andiamo Ristorante, 2521 Rutland, 512/719-3377. $50. www.andiamoitaliano.com

Wednesday 16

Thursday 17

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

Friday 18

