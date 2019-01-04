Food Events

Friday 4

ANTONELLI'S CHEESE SHOP: CLASSES & DATE NIGHTS Yes, we're telling you about these events at Austin's favorite cheese shop early, because 1) they're so damned fun and informative and tasty, and 2) they – because of the previous reason – tend to sell out in advance like whoa! So start prepping your funtime schedule this year for the likes of Cheese 101: The Seven Styles of Cheese (Jan. 8), Cheese Date Night (Jan. 10 & Jan. 24), Soft Cheeses and Bubbles (Jan. 11 & Jan. 22), and that much-buzzed-about Cheese-y Bus Tour (Jan. 26). Antonelli's Cheese Shop, 4220 Duval St., 512/531-9610. $40-125. www.antonellischeese.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

Saturday 5

AUSTIN JAVA: MANCHACA GRAND OPENING PARTY Wanna start your year off right, with coffee and cannabidiol? This event, inaugurating the latest incarnation of Austin Java, features a pop-up with RESTART CBD, allowing you to add extra health benefits to your favorite brew. Bonus: complimentary bites and smoothie samples, live music from Aubrey Hays, and more. Sat., Jan. 5, 7am-10pm. (2019) Austin Java, 5404 Manchaca Rd., 512/580-2606. www.austinjava.com

EL PATIO: 65TH ANNIVERSARY Listen: "In 1954, Paul and Maryann Joseph opened El Patio Restaurant at 2938 Guadalupe." Yes, for real – and now the Joseph family is inviting Austinites to help celebrate this milestone in their history. They'll be partying in one way or another all day long, with a special outside bar and live music, with KLBJ doing a live, drive-time broadcast in the afternoon, and – 65 years, people! 1954! Oh! That's, like, way before Les Amis opened! And now here it is, long after that hippie-era joint (and now Dolce Vita and Frank & Angie's, etc.) has closed … and still El Patio abides. Huzzah! Sat., Jan. 5, 11am-8:45pm. (2019) El Patio, 2938 Guadalupe, 512/476-5955. www.elpatioaustin.com

FARM TO FORT FARMERS' MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

GOODALL'S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande, at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

Sunday 6

LONE STAR FARMERS MARKET AT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

Monday 7

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out the CM Cooking School for a full slate of classes covering everything from savories to sweets, from paella to pork to pomegranate au gratin. Always a good idea to schedule a class and learn new skills and tips from this hometown bastion of instructional gastronomy. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school

EQUALITY TEXAS FUNDRAISER WITH NEW WATERLOO Love good food and good people? Then gather yer crew for a fancy Monday dinner at this month's New Waterloo restaurant – 10% of dinner sales gets donated to EQTX. Fighting the good fight never tasted so good. Mon., Jan. 7, 5-11pm. (2019) La Condesa, 400-A W. Second, 512/499-0300. www.equalitytexas.org

KING CAKES FROM EASY TIGER Here's the facts, and we can't hide 'em: These tasty King Cakes have a tiger inside 'em! These seasonal cakes from one of Austin's favorite bakeries are made with pain au lait dough and filled with butter and cinnamon sugar – and come with a tiger figurine tucked inside instead of that traditional plastic baby. And now, mon ami, they're available fresh – for pick-up at all Easy Tiger locations, any time between Epiphany (Jan. 6) and Mardi Gras (March 5) with 48 hours advance notice. Easy Tiger, The Linc, 6406 N. I-35. www.easytigeraustin.com

Tuesday 8

ELVIS LIVES AND THE FOOD IS FREE! There's a hunk-a, hunk-a burnin' celebration of what would've been the King's 84th birthday at Chuy's – and, if you go to the restaurant dressed as Elvis or Priscilla Presley, then you get a free entrée. Also, there'll be plenty of specials all around and live tribute performances by those who think they know a little something about proper Elvisceration onstage (sometime between 5-8pm, check website for details). Bonus: That unique cocktail, the Blue Hawaiian, tonight only. Thank you – thank you ver' much. Tue., Jan. 8 All Chuy's locations in town, uh-huh-huh. www.chuys.com

MEET THE MAKER: TEQUILA 512 The Jack Allen’s Kitchen team over there on Anderson Lane invite you to this sixth iteration of the ongoing series. This evening, chat with Tequila 512 distiller Scott Willis and his crew, sip on samples of their Triple-Distilled Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo, and snag some free swag. Tue., Jan. 8, 5-7pm. Jack Allen’s Kitchen, 3010 W. Anderson, 512/428-6944. www.jackallenskitchen.com

Wednesday 9

24 DINER & BLUE OWL BREWING BEER DINNER Here's where you'll enjoy a family-style, five-course meal dished up by that Curren-helmed culinary team we told you about last year – we're talking about shrimp fritters, cream of poblano soup, a Cubano sandwich, wild game with saffron rice, and more – and each course is paired with some of the best suds that Austin's own Blue Owl Brewing has to offer: Little Boss (sour session wheat), Saison Puede, Spirit Animal (sour pale ale), Professor Black (sour cherry stout), and Wee Beasty. Wed., Jan. 9, 6:30pm. 24 Diner, 600 N. Lamar, 512/472-5400. $48. www.24diner.com

COOK LIKE AN ITALIAN Cook like an Italian trained by the acclaimed Monica Pesoli, no less, at this cooking class where you'll get a delicious seasonal lesson, demonstration, tasting, and wine pairings. The skills of Italian flatbread filled with Fontina cheese, meatballs di famiglia, and cherry fruit tart will improve your mind, please your taste buds, and fill your belly tonight. Wed., Jan. 9, 6:30pm. Andiamo Ristorante, 2521 Rutland, 512/719-3377. $75. www.andiamoitaliano.com

SUSTAINABLE FOOD CENTER: OPEN HOUSE & CLASS PREVIEW Here's a sweet culinary opportunity for your new year: Learn about the Sustainable Food Center, take guided tours through their four-star green energy building, chat with SFC Farmers’ Market vendors and cooking class instructors while tasting food samples – and you can sign up for cooking and gardening classes at a 15% discount. Wed., Jan. 9, 6-8pm. Sustainable Food Center, 2921-C E. 17th, 512/236-0074. Free, but registration required. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org

Thursday 10

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

Friday 11

