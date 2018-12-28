Food

Top 10 Constant Cravings: Sips

Life’s too short not to indulge

By Jessi Cape, Fri., Dec. 28, 2018

Roosevelt Room
Roosevelt Room (Photo by John Anderson)

1) BLUE OWL | Dapper Devil Raspberry Sour The most wonderful time of the year is actually when these sour specialists release the beast: an 8.9% ABV tart, sweet, funky, sour raspberry Belgian-style strong ale.

2) JACK ALLEN'S KITCHEN | Garrison Brothers Small Batch One of five (soon to be six!) hand-selected single-barrel whiskeys at the JAK empire, this five-year, 94 proof, 47% ABV, four barrel combo has notes of sweet corn and toasted marshmallow, with tastes of toffee, roasted nuts, and dried fruit. It's simply perfect.

3) KERBEY LANE (MUELLER) | Spicy Infused Bloody Mary When you're craving a Bloody Mary (because there is no moisture left in your middle-aged boozehound body), Kerbey Lane is your safe space (especially their swanky new Mueller digs). Order with a turkey avocado sandwich and add an egg. Halfway through, order another Bloody Mary.

4) BETTER HALF COFFEE & COCKTAILS | Better Half Spritz The refreshing vodka, limoncello, orange juice, aperol, bitters, and bubbles draft cocktail is best paired with cauliflower tater tots and beet ketchup. And refills.

5) NICKEL CITY | Lovejoy Tasty and strange, this mezcal and watermelon and lime concoction is smoky and fun, just like its namesake bar. I'll never let go, Lovejoy, I'll never let go.

6) ROOSEVELT ROOM I'm not even sure where to begin on this beautiful beast of a drink menu, but it's safe to say that no matter what kind of hankering you've got, there's a gorgeous cocktail waiting to quench your thirst.

7) ACADEMIA Sex and the City wore out the Cosmopolitan, but these mixologists return the pink drink to its pre-Carrie Bradshaw glory. Oh, and the Raw Dill features actual salmon roe. Just try it.

8) HANK'S | Frosé I've got a real good thing going with this neighborhood spot. Sit at the bar and enjoy your boozy pink slushie with the mussels and also the jalapeño sausage.

9) HOPDODDY | Little Larry I'll admit that part of the appeal of this drink is, well, its li'lness – the name, the tiny glass, the $4 price tag – but this child-sized margarita with a Grand Marnier topper is all grown-up.

10) TIE: ELDORADO CAFE/SWAY Adding watermelon to a cocktail obviously makes it a health drink. If you're sweet, the Eldorado bartender might make you a secret menu Sandinista, but if not, opt for the Tamarindo. At Sway, the clear choice is the Monk Water.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
MORE Hank's
Hank’s
Restaurant Review: Hank's
Windsor Park’s latest destination is hit or miss

Melanie Haupt, July 20, 2018

MORE Jack Allen's Kitchen
Outstanding in Their Field
Jack Allen's Kitchen
Like father, like son: Two very different restaurants reflect a lot of the same values

Virginia B. Wood, May 14, 2010

More by Jessi Cape
Buzz Mill Coffee Set to Open a Third Location
Buzz Mill Coffee Set to Open a Third Location
Plus related Infinite Monkey Theorem and top secret barbecue news

Dec. 21, 2018

Spider House Kitchen Is Closed
Spider House Kitchen Is Closed
Arlo’s to take over all food operations

Dec. 14, 2018

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Die Felicia Presents Horror Classics
Barrel O' Fun
The Apartment
at AFS Cinema
Charley Crockett, Jaime Wyatt at Antone's Nightclub
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  