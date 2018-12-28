Top 10 Constant Cravings: Sips

1) BLUE OWL | Dapper Devil Raspberry Sour The most wonderful time of the year is actually when these sour specialists release the beast: an 8.9% ABV tart, sweet, funky, sour raspberry Belgian-style strong ale.

2) JACK ALLEN'S KITCHEN | Garrison Brothers Small Batch One of five (soon to be six!) hand-selected single-barrel whiskeys at the JAK empire, this five-year, 94 proof, 47% ABV, four barrel combo has notes of sweet corn and toasted marshmallow, with tastes of toffee, roasted nuts, and dried fruit. It's simply perfect.

3) KERBEY LANE (MUELLER) | Spicy Infused Bloody Mary When you're craving a Bloody Mary (because there is no moisture left in your middle-aged boozehound body), Kerbey Lane is your safe space (especially their swanky new Mueller digs). Order with a turkey avocado sandwich and add an egg. Halfway through, order another Bloody Mary.

4) BETTER HALF COFFEE & COCKTAILS | Better Half Spritz The refreshing vodka, limoncello, orange juice, aperol, bitters, and bubbles draft cocktail is best paired with cauliflower tater tots and beet ketchup. And refills.

5) NICKEL CITY | Lovejoy Tasty and strange, this mezcal and watermelon and lime concoction is smoky and fun, just like its namesake bar. I'll never let go, Lovejoy, I'll never let go.

6) ROOSEVELT ROOM I'm not even sure where to begin on this beautiful beast of a drink menu, but it's safe to say that no matter what kind of hankering you've got, there's a gorgeous cocktail waiting to quench your thirst.

7) ACADEMIA Sex and the City wore out the Cosmopolitan, but these mixologists return the pink drink to its pre-Carrie Bradshaw glory. Oh, and the Raw Dill features actual salmon roe. Just try it.

8) HANK'S | Frosé I've got a real good thing going with this neighborhood spot. Sit at the bar and enjoy your boozy pink slushie with the mussels and also the jalapeño sausage.

9) HOPDODDY | Little Larry I'll admit that part of the appeal of this drink is, well, its li'lness – the name, the tiny glass, the $4 price tag – but this child-sized margarita with a Grand Marnier topper is all grown-up.

10) TIE: ELDORADO CAFE/SWAY Adding watermelon to a cocktail obviously makes it a health drink. If you're sweet, the Eldorado bartender might make you a secret menu Sandinista, but if not, opt for the Tamarindo. At Sway, the clear choice is the Monk Water.