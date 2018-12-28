Top 10 Carby Treats

1) BIRD BIRD BISCUIT | Biscuits Get a bacon, egg, and cheddar breakfast sandwich or just go with a plain ol' biscuit. Your pleasure receptors will thank you for it.

2) BRENTWOOD SOCIAL HOUSE | Fat Rascal Scones Not too sweet, with a tangy bite from currants, and heckin' buttery. Blow your diet and die happy.

3) LUCKY LAB COFFEE CO. | Pop Tarts Pop tarts from a box can be fun, but these babies, in flavors like champagne-strawberry and blueberry-lemon, are truly special.

4) THE BREWER'S TABLE | Hearth Bread with Mesquite Butter Miche Bread's Sandeep Gyawali developed this bread program, including the mesquite components. So go ahead, ruin your dinner. The lovely slices with honey-sweet butter are worth every bite.

5) ELDORADO CAFE | Biscuits Available for breakfast and brunch, these are the giant drop biscuits of your dreams.

6) 85°C BAKERY CAFE | Choco Bun Here's a unique treat for those who love chocolate and dim sum coconut buns.

7) BATCH CRAFT BEER & KOLACHES | PB&J Kolache It's not a traditional kolache, but that's just fine. Take the beloved treat from childhood lunch boxes, jazz it up with some Eastern European pastry, and call it breakfast. (If you're feeling savory, the sausage, jalapeño, and cheese klobasnek is the way to go.)

8) EASY TIGER | Apple Turnover Some people are ride-or-die for the pretzels or the tiger claw at the European-style bake shop, but I'm all about the buttery, flaky pastry. All other turnovers should be ashamed of themselves.

9) HOOVER'S COOKING | Sweet Potato Biscuits The soul-food version of chips and salsa, Hoover's basket of rolls includes a few stealth sweet potato biscuits that could stand in for dessert in a pinch.

10) SKULL & CAKEBONES | Sourdough Bread The vegan bakery and cafe out in Dripping Springs may be best known for its cupcakes and trifles, but their sourdough bread is the stuff of dreams. Try the FLT sandwich or the recently introduced Pixie Toast and bask in the pillowy goodness.