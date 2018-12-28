Food

Top 10 Book Group Meeting Spots

Near-ideal settings for a successful book group meeting, with food and drinks, decent acoustics, and seating that allows for spirited discussion without having to shout

By Melanie Haupt, Fri., Dec. 28, 2018


Batch (photo by John Anderson)

1) BRENTWOOD SOCIAL HOUSE Perfect for afternoon meetings; discuss the latest fiction from genteel locales over tea and pastries.

2) THE BREWTORIUM You'd be surprised how homey this large, industrial space can be. Have a snack or a meal and hunker down in one of the couches to hammer out your questions about Lincoln in the Bardo.

3) IRENE'S This is a great space to discuss sci-fi novels, since you're surrounded by tall, space-age skyscrapers and probably wished for a jetpack when looking for parking. The cocktails and beet hummus make it all worthwhile, though.

4) LORO Frozen gin and tonics, Asian fusion barbecue, and communal seating make this the best place to discuss novels written by white men.

5) BATCH Discuss your chick-lit pick over baskets of savory and sweet kolaches and a craft draft beer or two.

6) EASY TIGER The new location at the Linc is spacious, and you can disagree over the merits of a book over a giant pretzel or some pastrami, and cocktails.

7) POUR HOUSE PUB I like the deck for book chats en plein air accompanied by a basket of fried pickles and an Austin Eastcider.

8) BLACK STAR CO-OP Share your plate of garlicky chips and a pint of their local brew with your literary friends. It can get loud indoors, so head to the patio.

9) PATRIZI'S Al fresco dining with fresh pasta and boozy cocktails from Butterfly Bar at the Vortex make for a refreshing springtime gathering.

10) HOPFIELDS We like to discuss our Francophone picks at this North University gastropub. Their moules frites and black fringe curtains really set the mood.

