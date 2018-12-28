Food Events

Friday 28

ANTONELLI'S CHEESE SHOP: CLASSES & DATE NIGHTS Yes, we're telling you about these events at Austin's favorite cheese shop way early, because 1) they're so damned fun and informative and tasty, and 2) they, because of the previous reason, tend to sell out in advance like whoa! So start prepping your funtime schedule for the likes of Cheese 101: The Seven Styles (Dec. 29, Jan. 3, Jan. 8), Cheese Date Night (Jan. 10 & Jan. 24), Soft Cheeses and Bubbles (Jan. 11 & Jan. 22), and that much-buzzed-about Cheese-y Bus Tour (Jan. 26). Antonelli's Cheese Shop, 4220 Duval St., 512/531-9610. $40-125. www.antonellischeese.com

GIBSON STREET BAR GETS JOLLY WITH IT And now that rockin' Gibson on South Lamar joins in with the jiggery jingles, featuring over-the-top holiday decor (a totally Instagrammable sleigh, FFS) and a slate of seasonal libations. (We're partial to the so-called Rum-Pa-Pa-Pum, because a mix of Sailor Jerry's, cinnamon-brown-sugar butter, clove, and honey is, woooo, powerfully delicious.) Bonus: live music from the Misfit Toys on Wednesday nights. Through Dec. 31 Gibson Street Bar, 1109 S. Lamar, 512/386-1345. www.gibsonstreetbar.com

MIRACLE ON 5TH STREET The Roosevelt Room & the Eleanor have teamed up for this second annual holiday pop-up bar, transforming the space to look like a classic family living room on Christmas morning. There's also a ski lodge on the dance floor and a mountain summit on the mezzanine. Snag a special holiday drink and explore. Through Dec. 29 The Eleanor, 307-A W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.theeleanoratx.com

NICKEL CITY: SIPPIN' SANTA Wait, Nickel City has done what? Turned itself into a sort of tiki-powered Polynesian holiday wonderland? Yes, until the year's end – with a raft of new themed cocktails among the classic oceanic gewgaws. (Kris Kringle Colada, anyone? How about a Rudolph Shoots the Curl?) And they'll be hosting a luau party every Saturday in December. Bonus: 10% of all sales go to Action Against Hunger. Through Dec. 31 Nickel City, 1133 E. 11th. www.nickelcitybar.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

Saturday 29

FARM TO FORT FARMERS' MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

GOODALL'S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande, at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

Sunday 30

GOODALL'S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande, at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

HEY, BEER LOVERS: GERMAN CHOCOLATE CAKE STOUT Did you know that Independence Brewing Co. and the Alamo Drafthouse team up once a year to produce an annual release called End Credits? They do – and 2018's thirst-quenching finale is the above-named stout, now available at all 20 Drafthouse locations in Texas. Through Dec. 31

LONE STAR FARMERS MARKET AT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

Monday 31

ANDIAMO RISTORANTE: NEW YEAR'S EVE Ring in 2019 the Italian way at Andiamo Ristorante, with a succulent four-course meal accompanied by live music. Sea scallops, prosciutto, lobster risotto, pan-seared halibut, veal osso bucco, OMG we're not even to dessert yet! Mon., Dec. 31, 5-10pm. Andiamo Ristorante, 2521 Rutland, 512/719-3377. $75. www.andiamoitaliano.com

CARPENTERS HALL: NEW YEAR'S EVE Eat well, drink up, and welcome the new year in style at Carpenters Hall as chef Grae Nonas and team present a festive five-course menu that pays delicious homage to classic hotel dishes (think beef Wellington and baked Alaska) and includes a champagne toast at midnight. Mon., Dec. 31, Carpenters Hall, 400 Josephine. $85.

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out the CM Cooking School for a full slate of classes covering everything from savories to sweets, from paella to pork to pomegranate au gratin. Always a good idea to schedule a class and learn new skills and tips from this hometown bastion of instructional gastronomy. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school

CRU: NEW YEAR'S EVE GALA DINNER The chefs at CRÚ are featuring a four-course prix fixe menu for this festive occasion. Come for an early dinner or score a late seating and enjoy a complimentary Champagne toast at midnight, with plenty of wine and low-key fanfare to celebrate the new year. Buh-bye, 2018, so glad to see you go. Mon., Dec. 31, Crú Food & Wine Bar, 238 W. Second, 512/472-9463. $55. www.cruawinebar.com

EBERLY NEW YEAR'S EVE DINNER Eberly welcomes your 2019 in the guise of a three-level Parisian Masquerade-themed celebration with live music, casino prizes, food, drinks, and more. Listen: The Cedar Tavern hosts a masked ball and French circus sideshow; the study is transformed into the Versailles Hall of Mirrors; and the Cannon Room evokes the Moulin Rouge Red Light District. And who's sparking this spectacle? DJ Andreas Santiago of Dapper Sounds, DJ Gatsby, a mime, a caricature artist, and a contortionist. Don't miss the absinthe station, of course, and know you'll be feasting on the likes of sea scallops aguachile, buckwheat tagliatelle cacio e pepe with truffles, Ranger cattle rib eye, Dover sole, and more. Mon., Dec. 31 - Tue., Jan. 1, 8pm-2am. Eberly, 615 S Lamar, 512/916-9000. $150. www.eberlyaustin.com

EMMER & RYE: NEW YEAR'S EVE DINNER Emmer & Rye. Chef Kevin Fink. Names to conjure with, even internationally, when discussing the best of any city's cuisine. You want to end this 2018 of a year on the highest culinary note, here's your meal. It's got caviar and oysters; it's got smoked snapper and shrimp; it's replete with guanciale ravioli and turnip soubise and cauliflower and capers; it's anchored by a NY strip steak with grilled mushrooms. See the link for details and, mmmmm, their Napoleonic dessert offering will surprise you. Mon., Dec. 31, Emmer & Rye, 51 Rainey #110, 512/366-5530. $100. www.emmerandrye.com

FRESA'S NEW YEAR'S EVE PRE-PARTY Yes, why not enjoy a fine meal and a few drinks before you go out to obliterate what's left of 2018, citizen? Fresa's on South First, that busy bastion of flavorful noms, will be rocking a wood-grilled chicken dinner buffet and lavishing you with NYE swag among all their happy-hour drink specials. Mon., Dec. 31, 5-8pm. Fresa's Chicken al Carbon, 1703 S. First, 512/992-2946. $10. www.fresaschicken.com

IT'S ITALIAN CUCINA: NEW YEAR'S EVE Welcome 2019 with celebratory Italian fare. Tonight, you can choose from Northern or Southern Italian cuisine with a different four-course meal representing each, curated by that remarkable chef Al Fini. Bonus: live entertainment and complimentary bubbles at midnight. Buon' anno! Mon., Dec. 31, It's Italian Cucina, 1500 S. Lamar #110, 512/482-8655. $45. www.itsitaliancucina.com

JUNE'S ALL DAY: BOLLYWOOD NYE Tonight's festive shindig features a fancy, three-course, prix fixe spread of the popular joint's beloved Indian Pub Night fare – including rogan josh with lobster and shrimp, aloo gosht with lamb shank, and a whole lot more. Check out what bubbles master sommelier June Rodil's set aside for your toasting pleasure. Bonus: A live DJ brings the upbeat bang-a-lang starting at 7:30, and you know this party will rock into the night. Mon., Dec. 31, June's All Day, 1722 S. Congress, 512/416-1722. $65. www.junesallday.com

KEMURI TATSU-YA: NEW YEAR'S EVE? The answer is yes. Kemuri will have regular dinner service, with an à la carte menu of year-ending specials. For instance, Shinjuku style beef ribs with spicy kabocha pickle and black garlic sauce. And smoked duck rillette with ginger and lotus, duck tongue tare, crispy duck egg meringue. Also, cold-smoked Shio Koji Ora king salmon belly and handles with chanterelles. And more, but especially the night's dessert: milk tea custard, sorghum cake, textures of red currant whiskey sour, smoked kabocha ganache, and popped sorghum. Pro tip: RESERVE YOUR TABLE NOW. Mon., Dec. 31, 5-11pm. Kemuri Tatsu-Ya, 2713 E. Second, 512/893-5561. www.kemuri-tatsuya.com

L'OCA D'ORO: NYE QUEEN DINNER Can you do the fandango? You don't have to, of course, but this feast from L'oca d'oro's chef Fiore Tedesco will let you party like a rock star, anyway, with a menu inspired by the music of Queen. And while you eat and drink your way toward 2019, they'll be screening old videos of the best that arena rock has to offer. Note: "Dress to slay and take home posters, gift cards, and wine." Call for reservations! Mon., Dec. 31, 5-11pm. L'oca d'oro, 1900 Simond, 737/212-1876. $75. www.locadoroaustin.com

LA VOLPE NEW YEAR'S EVE We've been smitten with this foxy place since an opening-day server whispered "white truffle lasagne with porcini mushrooms" to us. As 2018 slouches toward 2019 this night, La Volpe's offering a four-course dinner featuring choices of Gulf oyster casino, Caprese salad, mushroom bruschetta, stuffed veal chop, grilled swordfish, filet mignon, and more. But which of the two desserts to choose? Hint: The one made with dark chocolate mocha, espresso espuma, caramelized orange sauce, orange slices, and candied orange peels. Mon., Dec. 31, La Volpe, 201 Brazos St. Bldg B, 512/501-6713. $75. www.lavolpeaustin.com

LAUNDERETTE: NEW YEAR'S DINNER Grilled oysters. Ratatouille en croute. Escargot. Lobster roll. Texas Wagyu strip. Hibiscus poached pear. Oh, that's just one set of lovely prix fixe choices that await you at this excellent dining spot on the last day of an otherwise frustrating year. Say hello to 2019 with the happiest stomach ever. Mon., Dec. 31, 5-10pm. Launderette, 2115 Holly, 512/382-1599. $85. www.launderetteaustin.com

OLAMAIE: NEW YEAR'S EVE You were wondering if that local pinnacle of Southern-inflected cuisine was doing anything to bid 2018 good riddance? Wonder no more, food-lover, because the answer is: Yes, they are – with a three-course menu and a glass of celebratory bubbles. Book a seat while you can, as this excellent venue fills up fast. Mon., Dec. 31, Olamaie, 1610 San Antonio St., 512/474-2796. $85. www.olamaieaustin.com

PARKSIDE NEW YEAR’S EVE DINNER What sort of culinary delights are Shawn Cirkiel and his talented Downtown crew offering to help you bid good riddance to 2018? For instance, venison tartar. Quail and dumplings. Spanish prawns and lobster. Chestnut soup. Braised lamb. Arctic char. Peppermint chocolate semifreddo. And that's not the half of it! Better make those reservations ASAP. Mon., Dec. 31, 5-10pm. parkside, 301 E. Sixth, 512/474-9898. $70. www.parkside-austin.com

PITCHFORK PRETTY: NEW YEAR'S EVE Yes, that Eastside family-style, garden-to-table restaurant isn't shirking when it comes to ringing in 2019: They're preparing a special seven-course tasting menu, rooted in soulful cooking, sure to make your palate swoon. Among the night's delights: Red shrimp with mashers, duck l'orange with cranberry and rye, grilled beef rib and chili, icebox pie, and – oh, wine pairings also available, of course! Mon., Dec. 31, 5-10:45pm. Pitchfork Pretty, 2708 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/494-4593. $125.26. www.pitchforkpretty.com

SOUR DUCK MARKET: NEW YEAR'S EVE It's the Sour Duck Market team’s first New Year's Eve party, and they'll be roasting two different styles of pig to be accompanied by other passed plates, along with s’mores kits – allowing guests to snuggle up with some cocoa by the fire and toast their marshmallows to their liking – while bartenders serve up some Texas grapefruit palomas and hot buttered rum in addition to a sweet plethora of beers on tap. (Bonus: Circle Brewing Co. debuts their barrel-aged Brett Imperial Porter.) And a complimentary midnight toast? You betcha, citizen! Mon., Dec. 31, 6pm. Sour Duck Market, 1814 E. MLK, 512/394-5776. $35. www.sourduckmarket.com

SUERTE: NEW YEAR'S EVE TACO FIESTA Oh, this excellent place! And tonight there's a one-of-a-kind tasting menu created by chef Fermín Núñez and his kitchen, starting with an array of botanas, followed by nine delicious tacos, and ending – stuffed and happy –with dessert. Mon., Dec. 31, 5:30 & 9pm Suerte, 1800 E. Sixth, 512/953-0092. $85. www.suerteatx.com

TEXAS FRENCH BREAD: NYE SUPPER Does "fresh baked chocolate cherry sourdough topped with peanut butter cream" sound like something you'd be a little interested in, citizen? We concur, pretty much drooling, but caution that such goodness is only the dessert portion of what this local bastion of culinary excellence is dishing up for that night when 2018 turns (as if by the Ticktockman's decree) into 2019. Would you believe, fried oysters? Gulf pompano? A French cassoulet with confit duck, sausage, and heirloom white beans? Your faith, then, will be much rewarded. And this meal is much recommended. Mon., Dec. 31, Texas French Bread, 2900 Rio Grande, 512/499-0544. www.texasfrenchbread.com

TRACE: DEVOUR: NEW YEAR’S EVE DINNER The most indulgent foods imaginable, they say, for starting your new year off with? There'll be a queso fountain and a truffle bourbon milkshake, for starters, and brisket, and – yeah, these folks know how to pamper a jaded palate, all right. Dinner will be served reception-style and includes champagne, of course, with beats from DJ Moya to put some 2019 in your ears. Mon., Dec. 31 - Tue., Jan. 1, 6pm-2am. Trace at the W Hotel, 200 Lavaca, 512/542-3660. $75. www.traceaustin.com

Tuesday 1

LE POLITIQUE: NEW YEAR'S BRUNCH This elegant French restaurant's first brunch of 2019 will cure what you did to yourself the night before, with the usual classics like that Legation burger and the croque madame. (Do we love this place? Ah, you know we do.) But! The day's also got a special à la carte menu, including lobster Newberg and what they're calling a foie-ssant – featuring foie gras torchon, warm croissant, tomato jam, and endive. Tue., Jan. 1, 10:30am-3pm. Le Politique, 110 San Antonio St., 512/580-7651. www.lepolitiqueaustin.com

THE PARK: NEW YEAR'S DAY BRUNCH That first day of the new year will require a heaping helping of brunchtime self-care, n'est-ce pas? Here: biscuits and gravy, applewood smoked bacon, migas, sausage, french toast, pancakes, and more on the welcoming buffet. With five, count 'em, five flavors of mimosas – and a build-your-own Bloody Mary bar. Tue., Jan. 1, 11am-5pm. TIE: The Park; The Park on South Lamar, The Park, 11601 Domain Dr. #200, 512/478-7275; The Park on South Lamar, 4024 S. Lamar. $16. www.thepark.us

Thursday 3

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out the CM Cooking School for a full slate of classes covering everything from savories to sweets, from paella to pork to pomegranate au gratin. Always a good idea to schedule a class and learn new skills and tips from this hometown bastion of instructional gastronomy. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

Friday 4

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com