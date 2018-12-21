Food Events

Friday 21

ANTONELLI'S CHEESE SHOP: CLASSES & DATE NIGHTS Yes, we're telling you about these events at Austin's favorite cheese shop way early, because 1) they're so damned fun and informative and tasty, and 2) they, because of the previous reason, tend to sell out in advance like whoa! So start prepping your funtime schedule for the likes of Cheese 101: The Seven Styles (Dec. 29, Jan. 3, Jan. 8), Cheese Date Night (Jan. 10 & Jan. 24), Soft Cheese and Bubbles (Jan. 22), and that much-buzzed-about Cheese-y Bus Tour (Jan. 26). Antonelli's Cheese Shop, 4220 Duval St., 512/531-9610. $40-125. www.antonellischeese.com

EDEN EAST SOLSTICE FESTIVAL & PIG ROAST Celebrate the winter solstice with live music, a bonfire, and many more surprises at this Eastside wonderground as Sonya Coté and her coterie of chefs serve up a seasonal, farm-fresh family-style buffet – with complimentary cocktails and beer from Deep Eddy Vodka, Desert Door Texas Sotol, and American Born Whiskey. Bonus: a crafts market featuring local artisans. Fri., Dec. 21, 7pm. Eden East, 755 Springdale, 512/428-6500. $85. www.edeneastaustin.com

FRESA'S HOLIDAY MENU PREORDERING Fresa's, that local powerhouse of Mexican-inflected sabor – is offering a special menu this holiday season, featuring tamales (chicken tinga or black bean & cheese) and a variety of tasty desserts – and you can preorder the goods online for your own fête as of … right now! (Note: Same-day orders can be placed December 22-24, from 11am until they're sold out.) Fresa's Chicken al Carbon, 915 N. Lamar, 512/428-5077. www.fresaschicken.com

GETTING FLUFFY WITH THE LIPSTICK Sure, this busy Fluffery is a fine thing all year 'round – but now, with bourbon-walnut and orange-chestnut tarts and sparkling meringue drops in pistachio and peppermint, they're a highlight of the season. And today the confectionary is hosting a pop-up by Lip Service XO – their experts will whip you up your very own bespoke lipstick shade. Fri., Dec. 21, 3-7pm. Fluff Meringues & More, 4800 Burnet Rd. #450. fluff-meringues.com/

GIBSON STREET BAR GETS JOLLY WITH IT And now that rockin' Gibson on South Lamar joins in with the jiggery jingles, featuring over-the-top holiday decor (a totally Instagrammable sleigh, FFS) and a slate of seasonal libations. (We're partial to the so-called Rum-Pa-Pa-Pum, because a mix of Sailor Jerry's, cinnamon-brown-sugar butter, clove, and honey is, woooo, powerfully delicious.) Bonus: live music from the Misfit Toys on Wednesday nights. Through Dec. 31 Gibson Street Bar, 1109 S. Lamar, 512/386-1345. www.gibsonstreetbar.com

MIRACLE ON 5TH STREET The Roosevelt Room & the Eleanor have teamed up for this second annual holiday pop-up bar, transforming the space to look like a classic family living room on Christmas morning. There's also a ski lodge on the dance floor and a mountain summit on the mezzanine. Snag a special holiday drink and explore. Through Dec. 29 The Eleanor, 307-A W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.theeleanoratx.com

NICKEL CITY: SIPPIN' SANTA Wait, Nickel City has done what? Turned itself into a sort of tiki-powered Polynesian holiday wonderland? Yes, until the year's end – with a raft of new themed cocktails among the classic oceanic gewgaws. (Kris Kringle Colada, anyone? How about a Rudolph Shoots the Curl?) And they'll be hosting a luau party every Saturday in December. Bonus: 10% of all sales go to Action Against Hunger. Through Dec. 31 Nickel City, 1133 E. 11th. www.nickelcitybar.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

VERACRUZ ALL NATURAL: LA POSADA PARTY The good folks of that popular Veracruz All Natural food truck outside Radio Coffee are celebrating Las Posadas throughout December and want to share some of those cultural traditions with their Austin family – that's you, citizen – at tonight's Posada party. Enjoy traditional ponche and buñuelos among the festive camaraderie, surrounded by poinsettias and piñatas, accompanied by live music from Cienfuegos and La Moña Loca. Fri., Dec. 21, 4pm-12mid Radio Coffee & Beer, 4204 Manchaca Rd., 512/394-7844. www.radiocoffeeandbeer.com

Saturday 22

FARM TO FORT FARMERS' MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

GOODALL'S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande, at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

TREATY OAK FESTIVUS HOUSE PARTY This party for "the rest of us" will have live music, a special holiday menu, and an official Festivus ceremonial aluminum pole next to which guests can demonstrate their "Feats of Strength" while suited up Sumo-style. Sat., Dec. 22, noon-9pm. Treaty Oak Distilling, 16604 Fitzhugh Rd., Dripping Springs, 512/599-0335. Free to attend. www.treatyoakdistilling.com

Sunday 23

GOODALL'S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande, at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

HEY, BEER LOVERS: GERMAN CHOCOLATE CAKE STOUT Did you know that Independence Brewing Co. and the Alamo Drafthouse team up once a year to produce an annual release called End Credits? They do – and 2018's thirst-quenching finale is the above-named stout, now available at all 20 Drafthouse locations in Texas. Through Dec. 31

LONE STAR FARMERS MARKET AT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

Monday 24

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out the CM Cooking School for a full slate of classes covering everything from savories to sweets, from paella to pork to pomegranate au gratin. And, word to the wise, longtime (and way popular) instructor Cindy "Knife Skills" Haenel will be retiring in January – as we report in full right here – so now is the time to schedule a class and glean some sharp acumen from this hometown guru of gastronomy. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school

GERALDINE'S CHRISTMAS EVE Yes, that excellent restaurant and bar perched on the fourth floor of the Hotel Van Zandt will be open and offering a full dinner menu of Southern-inspired contemporary dishes and creative cocktails. Note: They'll be open on Christmas Day, too, with brunch and dinner cooked up just right for your post-presents palate. Mon., Dec. 24, 5-9pm Geraldine's, 605 Davis, 512/476-4755. www.geraldinesaustin.com

HEY, BEER LOVERS: GERMAN CHOCOLATE CAKE STOUT Did you know that Independence Brewing Co. and the Alamo Drafthouse team up once a year to produce an annual release called End Credits? They do – and 2018's thirst-quenching finale is the above-named stout, now available at all 20 Drafthouse locations in Texas. Through Dec. 31

HOPDODDY BURGER BAR CHRISTMAS EVE Fear not, carnivore! They'll be closing a mite early this night – but all Hopdoddy locations will be open until 8pm. Pro tip: The wintertime Cranberry Cheesecake milkshake (filled with cranberry, white chocolate, and orange-scented cookie crumble) is 100% Santa-certified to accompany the tastiest burger. Mon., Dec. 24, 11am-8pm. TIE: Hopdoddy Burger Bar; Hopdoddy Burger Bar; Hopdoddy Burger Bar; Hopdoddy Burger Bar, Hopdoddy Burger Bar, 1400 S. Congress Ste. A-190, 512/243-7505; Hopdoddy Burger Bar, 2438-A W. Anderson, 512/467-2337; Hopdoddy Burger Bar, 4615 N. Lamar #307, 512/335-2337; Hopdoddy Burger Bar, 2600 Hoppe Trail, Round Rock, 512/310-2337. www.hopdoddy.com

Tuesday 25

GOODALL'S KITCHEN ON CHRISTMAS DAY This delicious eatery at Hotel Ella is serving up the merriest of brunches on Christmas Day, with classics like crab Benedict, buttermilk hotcakes, Goodall's hash – and a few holiday specials, too! Tue., Dec. 25, 7am-2:30pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. www.goodallskitchen.com

HEY, BEER LOVERS: GERMAN CHOCOLATE CAKE STOUT Did you know that Independence Brewing Co. and the Alamo Drafthouse team up once a year to produce an annual release called End Credits? They do – and 2018's thirst-quenching finale is the above-named stout, now available at all 20 Drafthouse locations in Texas. Through Dec. 31

MATTIE'S CHRISTMAS DAY BRUNCH Here's where you'll have a delightful recovery time after the kids have shredded wrapping to get at those hard-earned presents. Mattie's brunch buffet has a raw bar, carving station, traditional brunch items, charcuterie station, and desserts. And, of course: the 1965 Milk Punch. Oh, holy Father Christmas, that milk punch! Give 'em a call for reservations. Tue., Dec. 25, 11am & 2pm Mattie's, 811 W. Live Oak, 512/444-1888. $85 ($40, kids). www.mattiesaustin.com

Wednesday 26

HEY, BEER LOVERS: GERMAN CHOCOLATE CAKE STOUT Did you know that Independence Brewing Co. and the Alamo Drafthouse team up once a year to produce an annual release called End Credits? They do – and 2018's thirst-quenching finale is the above-named stout, now available at all 20 Drafthouse locations in Texas. Through Dec. 31

Thursday 27

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out the CM Cooking School for a full slate of classes covering everything from savories to sweets, from paella to pork to pomegranate au gratin. And, word to the wise, longtime (and way popular) instructor Cindy "Knife Skills" Haenel will be retiring in January – as we report in full right here – so now is the time to schedule a class and glean some sharp acumen from this hometown guru of gastronomy. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

Friday 28

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com