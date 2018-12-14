Food Events

Friday 14

BARLEY BEAN SOUTH LAMAR: FIRST ANNIVERSARY That excellent coffeeshop south of the river – where we interviewed the charming Ngozi Ukazu a few months ago, btw – celebrates its first year of java biz with a plethora of special drinks, a live DJ, and fancy noms catered by Jennifer Coffman of Artista Rosso. Fri., Dec. 14, 7pm-12mid Barley Bean, 3600 S. Lamar, 512/344-9518. $25. www.barleybean.com

FRESA'S HOLIDAY MENU PREORDERING Fresa's, that local powerhouse of Mexican-inflected sabor – is offering a special menu this holiday season, featuring tamales (chicken tinga or black bean & cheese) and a variety of tasty desserts – and you can preorder the goods online for your own fête as of … right now! (Note: Same-day orders can be placed December 22-24, from 11am until they're sold out.) Fresa's Chicken al Carbon, 915 N. Lamar, 512/428-5077. www.fresaschicken.com

GIBSON STREET BAR GETS JOLLY WITH IT And now that rockin' Gibson on South Lamar joins in with the jiggery jingles, featuring over-the-top holiday decor (a totally Instagrammable sleigh, FFS) and a slate of seasonal libations. (We're partial to the so-called Rum-Pa-Pa-Pum, because a mix of Sailor Jerry's, cinnamon-brown-sugar butter, clove, and honey is, woooo, powerfully delicious.) Bonus: live music from the Misfit Toys on Wednesday nights. Through Dec. 31 Gibson Street Bar, 1109 S. Lamar, 512/386-1345. www.gibsonstreetbar.com

MIRACLE ON 5TH STREET The Roosevelt Room & the Eleanor have teamed up for this second annual holiday pop-up bar, transforming the space to look like a classic family living room on Christmas morning. There's also a ski lodge on the dance floor and a mountain summit on the mezzanine. Snag a special holiday drink and explore. Through Dec. 29 The Eleanor, 307-A W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.theeleanoratx.com

NICKEL CITY: SIPPIN' SANTA Wait, Nickel City has done what? Turned itself into a sort of tiki-powered Polynesian holiday wonderland? Yes, until the year's end – with a raft of new themed cocktails among the classic oceanic gewgaws. (Kris Kringle Colada, anyone? How about a Rudolph Shoots the Curl?) And they'll be hosting a luau party every Saturday in December. Bonus: 10% of all sales go to Action Against Hunger. Through Dec. 31 Nickel City, 1133 E. 11th. www.nickelcitybar.com

OLIVE & JUNE: HOLIDAY DESSERTS Can desserts ever be too delicious? Can they look too fancy? Or do you just love your friends and family so much that you would, for instance, include a few of these confectionary wonderments from Olive & June in your holiday celebrations? Pumpkin cheesecake bars topped with almond streusel and salted caramel, chocolate cake topped with chocolate glaze and white chocolate peppermint bark, gingerbread cake topped with almond streusel, vanilla orange glaze, and orange chips … OMG, are you drooling yet? Mon., Dec. 10 - Thu., Dec. 20, Olive & June, 3411 Glenview, 512/467-9898. www.oliveandjune-austin.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

UTOPIAN SHIFT: PARTY PLEASER WINE TASTING Hey, check out this new wine store – and, especially, try a few of their finest wines for free – while you're stocking up for the holidays, citizen. Dec. 14-16. Fri., 4-8pm; Sat.-Sun., 1-5pm 2521 Rutland, 479/619-8843. www.utopianshift.com

Saturday 15

FARM TO FORT FARMERS' MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

FRESA'S HOLIDAY MENU PREORDERING Fresa's, that local powerhouse of Mexican-inflected sabor – is offering a special menu this holiday season, featuring tamales (chicken tinga or black bean & cheese) and a variety of tasty desserts – and you can preorder the goods online for your own fête as of … right now! (Note: Same-day orders can be placed December 22-24, from 11am until they're sold out.) Fresa's Chicken al Carbon, 915 N. Lamar, 512/428-5077. www.fresaschicken.com

GIBSON STREET BAR GETS JOLLY WITH IT And now that rockin' Gibson on South Lamar joins in with the jiggery jingles, featuring over-the-top holiday decor (a totally Instagrammable sleigh, FFS) and a slate of seasonal libations. (We're partial to the so-called Rum-Pa-Pa-Pum, because a mix of Sailor Jerry's, cinnamon-brown-sugar butter, clove, and honey is, woooo, powerfully delicious.) Bonus: live music from the Misfit Toys on Wednesday nights. Through Dec. 31 Gibson Street Bar, 1109 S. Lamar, 512/386-1345. www.gibsonstreetbar.com

GOODALL'S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande, at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

MIRACLE ON 5TH STREET The Roosevelt Room & the Eleanor have teamed up for this second annual holiday pop-up bar, transforming the space to look like a classic family living room on Christmas morning. There's also a ski lodge on the dance floor and a mountain summit on the mezzanine. Snag a special holiday drink and explore. Through Dec. 29 The Eleanor, 307-A W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.theeleanoratx.com

NICKEL CITY: SIPPIN' SANTA Wait, Nickel City has done what? Turned itself into a sort of tiki-powered Polynesian holiday wonderland? Yes, until the year's end – with a raft of new themed cocktails among the classic oceanic gewgaws. (Kris Kringle Colada, anyone? How about a Rudolph Shoots the Curl?) And they'll be hosting a luau party every Saturday in December. Bonus: 10% of all sales go to Action Against Hunger. Through Dec. 31 Nickel City, 1133 E. 11th. www.nickelcitybar.com

OLIVE & JUNE: HOLIDAY DESSERTS Can desserts ever be too delicious? Can they look too fancy? Or do you just love your friends and family so much that you would, for instance, include a few of these confectionary wonderments from Olive & June in your holiday celebrations? Pumpkin cheesecake bars topped with almond streusel and salted caramel, chocolate cake topped with chocolate glaze and white chocolate peppermint bark, gingerbread cake topped with almond streusel, vanilla orange glaze, and orange chips … OMG, are you drooling yet? Mon., Dec. 10 - Thu., Dec. 20, Olive & June, 3411 Glenview, 512/467-9898. www.oliveandjune-austin.com

UTOPIAN SHIFT: PARTY PLEASER WINE TASTING Hey, check out this new wine store – and, especially, try a few of their finest wines for free – while you're stocking up for the holidays, citizen. Dec. 14-16. Fri., 4-8pm; Sat.-Sun., 1-5pm 2521 Rutland. www.utopianshift.com

Sunday 16

FRESA'S HOLIDAY MENU PREORDERING Fresa's, that local powerhouse of Mexican-inflected sabor – is offering a special menu this holiday season, featuring tamales (chicken tinga or black bean & cheese) and a variety of tasty desserts – and you can preorder the goods online for your own fête as of … right now! (Note: Same-day orders can be placed December 22-24, from 11am until they're sold out.) Fresa's Chicken al Carbon, 915 N. Lamar, 512/428-5077. www.fresaschicken.com

GIBSON STREET BAR GETS JOLLY WITH IT And now that rockin' Gibson on South Lamar joins in with the jiggery jingles, featuring over-the-top holiday decor (a totally Instagrammable sleigh, FFS) and a slate of seasonal libations. (We're partial to the so-called Rum-Pa-Pa-Pum, because a mix of Sailor Jerry's, cinnamon-brown-sugar butter, clove, and honey is, woooo, powerfully delicious.) Bonus: live music from the Misfit Toys on Wednesday nights. Through Dec. 31 Gibson Street Bar, 1109 S. Lamar, 512/386-1345. www.gibsonstreetbar.com

GOODALL'S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande, at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

HEY, BEER LOVERS: GERMAN CHOCOLATE CAKE STOUT Did you know that Independence Brewing Co. and the Alamo Drafthouse team up once a year to produce an annual release called End Credits? They do – and 2018's thirst-quenching finale is the above-named stout, now available at all 20 Drafthouse locations in Texas. Through Dec. 31

LONE STAR FARMERS MARKET AT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

MIRACLE ON 5TH STREET The Roosevelt Room & the Eleanor have teamed up for this second annual holiday pop-up bar, transforming the space to look like a classic family living room on Christmas morning. There's also a ski lodge on the dance floor and a mountain summit on the mezzanine. Snag a special holiday drink and explore. Through Dec. 29 The Eleanor, 307-A W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.theeleanoratx.com

NICKEL CITY: SIPPIN' SANTA Wait, Nickel City has done what? Turned itself into a sort of tiki-powered Polynesian holiday wonderland? Yes, until the year's end – with a raft of new themed cocktails among the classic oceanic gewgaws. (Kris Kringle Colada, anyone? How about a Rudolph Shoots the Curl?) And they'll be hosting a luau party every Saturday in December. Bonus: 10% of all sales go to Action Against Hunger. Through Dec. 31 Nickel City, 1133 E. 11th. www.nickelcitybar.com

OLIVE & JUNE: HOLIDAY DESSERTS Can desserts ever be too delicious? Can they look too fancy? Or do you just love your friends and family so much that you would, for instance, include a few of these confectionary wonderments from Olive & June in your holiday celebrations? Pumpkin cheesecake bars topped with almond streusel and salted caramel, chocolate cake topped with chocolate glaze and white chocolate peppermint bark, gingerbread cake topped with almond streusel, vanilla orange glaze, and orange chips … OMG, are you drooling yet? Mon., Dec. 10 - Thu., Dec. 20, Olive & June, 3411 Glenview, 512/467-9898. www.oliveandjune-austin.com

UTOPIAN SHIFT: PARTY PLEASER WINE TASTING Hey, check out this new wine store – and, especially, try a few of their finest wines for free – while you're stocking up for the holidays, citizen. Dec. 14-16. Fri., 4-8pm; Sat.-Sun., 1-5pm 2521 Rutland. www.utopianshift.com

Monday 17

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out the CM Cooking School for a full slate of classes covering everything from savories to sweets, from paella to pork to pomegranate au gratin. And, word to the wise, longtime (and way popular) instructor Cindy "Knife Skills" Haenel will be retiring in January – as we report in full right here – so now is the time to schedule a class and glean some sharp acumen from this hometown guru of gastronomy. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school

FRESA'S HOLIDAY MENU PREORDERING Fresa's, that local powerhouse of Mexican-inflected sabor – is offering a special menu this holiday season, featuring tamales (chicken tinga or black bean & cheese) and a variety of tasty desserts – and you can preorder the goods online for your own fête as of … right now! (Note: Same-day orders can be placed December 22-24, from 11am until they're sold out.) Fresa's Chicken al Carbon, 915 N. Lamar, 512/428-5077. www.fresaschicken.com

GIBSON STREET BAR GETS JOLLY WITH IT And now that rockin' Gibson on South Lamar joins in with the jiggery jingles, featuring over-the-top holiday decor (a totally Instagrammable sleigh, FFS) and a slate of seasonal libations. (We're partial to the so-called Rum-Pa-Pa-Pum, because a mix of Sailor Jerry's, cinnamon-brown-sugar butter, clove, and honey is, woooo, powerfully delicious.) Bonus: live music from the Misfit Toys on Wednesday nights. Through Dec. 31 Gibson Street Bar, 1109 S. Lamar, 512/386-1345. www.gibsonstreetbar.com

HEY, BEER LOVERS: GERMAN CHOCOLATE CAKE STOUT Did you know that Independence Brewing Co. and the Alamo Drafthouse team up once a year to produce an annual release called End Credits? They do – and 2018's thirst-quenching finale is the above-named stout, now available at all 20 Drafthouse locations in Texas. Through Dec. 31

MIRACLE ON 5TH STREET The Roosevelt Room & the Eleanor have teamed up for this second annual holiday pop-up bar, transforming the space to look like a classic family living room on Christmas morning. There's also a ski lodge on the dance floor and a mountain summit on the mezzanine. Snag a special holiday drink and explore. Through Dec. 29 The Eleanor, 307-A W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.theeleanoratx.com

NICKEL CITY: SIPPIN' SANTA Wait, Nickel City has done what? Turned itself into a sort of tiki-powered Polynesian holiday wonderland? Yes, until the year's end – with a raft of new themed cocktails among the classic oceanic gewgaws. (Kris Kringle Colada, anyone? How about a Rudolph Shoots the Curl?) And they'll be hosting a luau party every Saturday in December. Bonus: 10% of all sales go to Action Against Hunger. Through Dec. 31 Nickel City, 1133 E. 11th. www.nickelcitybar.com

OLIVE & JUNE: HOLIDAY DESSERTS Can desserts ever be too delicious? Can they look too fancy? Or do you just love your friends and family so much that you would, for instance, include a few of these confectionary wonderments from Olive & June in your holiday celebrations? Pumpkin cheesecake bars topped with almond streusel and salted caramel, chocolate cake topped with chocolate glaze and white chocolate peppermint bark, gingerbread cake topped with almond streusel, vanilla orange glaze, and orange chips … OMG, are you drooling yet? Mon., Dec. 10 - Thu., Dec. 20, Olive & June, 3411 Glenview, 512/467-9898. www.oliveandjune-austin.com

Tuesday 18

FRESA'S HOLIDAY MENU PREORDERING Fresa's, that local powerhouse of Mexican-inflected sabor – is offering a special menu this holiday season, featuring tamales (chicken tinga or black bean & cheese) and a variety of tasty desserts – and you can preorder the goods online for your own fête as of … right now! (Note: Same-day orders can be placed December 22-24, from 11am until they're sold out.) Fresa's Chicken al Carbon, 915 N. Lamar, 512/428-5077. www.fresaschicken.com

GIBSON STREET BAR GETS JOLLY WITH IT And now that rockin' Gibson on South Lamar joins in with the jiggery jingles, featuring over-the-top holiday decor (a totally Instagrammable sleigh, FFS) and a slate of seasonal libations. (We're partial to the so-called Rum-Pa-Pa-Pum, because a mix of Sailor Jerry's, cinnamon-brown-sugar butter, clove, and honey is, woooo, powerfully delicious.) Bonus: live music from the Misfit Toys on Wednesday nights. Through Dec. 31 Gibson Street Bar, 1109 S. Lamar, 512/386-1345. www.gibsonstreetbar.com

HEY, BEER LOVERS: GERMAN CHOCOLATE CAKE STOUT Did you know that Independence Brewing Co. and the Alamo Drafthouse team up once a year to produce an annual release called End Credits? They do – and 2018's thirst-quenching finale is the above-named stout, now available at all 20 Drafthouse locations in Texas. Through Dec. 31

MIRACLE ON 5TH STREET The Roosevelt Room & the Eleanor have teamed up for this second annual holiday pop-up bar, transforming the space to look like a classic family living room on Christmas morning. There's also a ski lodge on the dance floor and a mountain summit on the mezzanine. Snag a special holiday drink and explore. Through Dec. 29 The Eleanor, 307-A W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.theeleanoratx.com

NICKEL CITY: SIPPIN' SANTA Wait, Nickel City has done what? Turned itself into a sort of tiki-powered Polynesian holiday wonderland? Yes, until the year's end – with a raft of new themed cocktails among the classic oceanic gewgaws. (Kris Kringle Colada, anyone? How about a Rudolph Shoots the Curl?) And they'll be hosting a luau party every Saturday in December. Bonus: 10% of all sales go to Action Against Hunger. Through Dec. 31 Nickel City, 1133 E. 11th. www.nickelcitybar.com

OLIVE & JUNE: HOLIDAY DESSERTS Can desserts ever be too delicious? Can they look too fancy? Or do you just love your friends and family so much that you would, for instance, include a few of these confectionary wonderments from Olive & June in your holiday celebrations? Pumpkin cheesecake bars topped with almond streusel and salted caramel, chocolate cake topped with chocolate glaze and white chocolate peppermint bark, gingerbread cake topped with almond streusel, vanilla orange glaze, and orange chips … OMG, are you drooling yet? Mon., Dec. 10 - Thu., Dec. 20, Olive & June, 3411 Glenview, 512/467-9898. www.oliveandjune-austin.com

SUPPER FRIENDS: CHEF AVI SHEMTOV Boston's Avi Shemtov, of The Chubby Chickpea fame, brings his Middle Eastern-inspired brilliance to this popular Swoop House dinner series, dishing up a feast of bacon babaganouj, labne-fried okra, smoked pork belly, za'atar lobster roll, schnitzel-fried rabbit, scallop & apple rosti, and more. Tue., Dec. 18, 7pm. Swoop House, 3012 Gonzales, 512/467-6600. $75. www.supperfriends.com

Wednesday 19

FRESA'S HOLIDAY MENU PREORDERING Fresa's, that local powerhouse of Mexican-inflected sabor – is offering a special menu this holiday season, featuring tamales (chicken tinga or black bean & cheese) and a variety of tasty desserts – and you can preorder the goods online for your own fête as of … right now! (Note: Same-day orders can be placed December 22-24, from 11am until they're sold out.) Fresa's Chicken al Carbon, 915 N. Lamar, 512/428-5077. www.fresaschicken.com

GIBSON STREET BAR GETS JOLLY WITH IT And now that rockin' Gibson on South Lamar joins in with the jiggery jingles, featuring over-the-top holiday decor (a totally Instagrammable sleigh, FFS) and a slate of seasonal libations. (We're partial to the so-called Rum-Pa-Pa-Pum, because a mix of Sailor Jerry's, cinnamon-brown-sugar butter, clove, and honey is, woooo, powerfully delicious.) Bonus: live music from the Misfit Toys on Wednesday nights. Through Dec. 31 Gibson Street Bar, 1109 S. Lamar, 512/386-1345. www.gibsonstreetbar.com

HEY, BEER LOVERS: GERMAN CHOCOLATE CAKE STOUT Did you know that Independence Brewing Co. and the Alamo Drafthouse team up once a year to produce an annual release called End Credits? They do – and 2018's thirst-quenching finale is the above-named stout, now available at all 20 Drafthouse locations in Texas. Through Dec. 31

MIRACLE ON 5TH STREET The Roosevelt Room & the Eleanor have teamed up for this second annual holiday pop-up bar, transforming the space to look like a classic family living room on Christmas morning. There's also a ski lodge on the dance floor and a mountain summit on the mezzanine. Snag a special holiday drink and explore. Through Dec. 29 The Eleanor, 307-A W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.theeleanoratx.com

NICKEL CITY: SIPPIN' SANTA Wait, Nickel City has done what? Turned itself into a sort of tiki-powered Polynesian holiday wonderland? Yes, until the year's end – with a raft of new themed cocktails among the classic oceanic gewgaws. (Kris Kringle Colada, anyone? How about a Rudolph Shoots the Curl?) And they'll be hosting a luau party every Saturday in December. Bonus: 10% of all sales go to Action Against Hunger. Through Dec. 31 Nickel City, 1133 E. 11th. www.nickelcitybar.com

OLIVE & JUNE: HOLIDAY DESSERTS Can desserts ever be too delicious? Can they look too fancy? Or do you just love your friends and family so much that you would, for instance, include a few of these confectionary wonderments from Olive & June in your holiday celebrations? Pumpkin cheesecake bars topped with almond streusel and salted caramel, chocolate cake topped with chocolate glaze and white chocolate peppermint bark, gingerbread cake topped with almond streusel, vanilla orange glaze, and orange chips … OMG, are you drooling yet? Mon., Dec. 10 - Thu., Dec. 20, Olive & June, 3411 Glenview, 512/467-9898. www.oliveandjune-austin.com

Thursday 20

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out the CM Cooking School for a full slate of classes covering everything from savories to sweets, from paella to pork to pomegranate au gratin. And, word to the wise, longtime (and way popular) instructor Cindy "Knife Skills" Haenel will be retiring in January – as we report in full right here – so now is the time to schedule a class and glean some sharp acumen from this hometown guru of gastronomy. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school

FRESA'S HOLIDAY MENU PREORDERING Fresa's, that local powerhouse of Mexican-inflected sabor – is offering a special menu this holiday season, featuring tamales (chicken tinga or black bean & cheese) and a variety of tasty desserts – and you can preorder the goods online for your own fête as of … right now! (Note: Same-day orders can be placed December 22-24, from 11am until they're sold out.) Fresa's Chicken al Carbon, 915 N. Lamar, 512/428-5077. www.fresaschicken.com

GIBSON STREET BAR GETS JOLLY WITH IT And now that rockin' Gibson on South Lamar joins in with the jiggery jingles, featuring over-the-top holiday decor (a totally Instagrammable sleigh, FFS) and a slate of seasonal libations. (We're partial to the so-called Rum-Pa-Pa-Pum, because a mix of Sailor Jerry's, cinnamon-brown-sugar butter, clove, and honey is, woooo, powerfully delicious.) Bonus: live music from the Misfit Toys on Wednesday nights. Through Dec. 31 Gibson Street Bar, 1109 S. Lamar, 512/386-1345. www.gibsonstreetbar.com

MIRACLE ON 5TH STREET The Roosevelt Room & the Eleanor have teamed up for this second annual holiday pop-up bar, transforming the space to look like a classic family living room on Christmas morning. There's also a ski lodge on the dance floor and a mountain summit on the mezzanine. Snag a special holiday drink and explore. Through Dec. 29 The Eleanor, 307-A W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.theeleanoratx.com

NICKEL CITY: SIPPIN' SANTA Wait, Nickel City has done what? Turned itself into a sort of tiki-powered Polynesian holiday wonderland? Yes, until the year's end – with a raft of new themed cocktails among the classic oceanic gewgaws. (Kris Kringle Colada, anyone? How about a Rudolph Shoots the Curl?) And they'll be hosting a luau party every Saturday in December. Bonus: 10% of all sales go to Action Against Hunger. Through Dec. 31 Nickel City, 1133 E. 11th. www.nickelcitybar.com

OLIVE & JUNE: HOLIDAY DESSERTS Can desserts ever be too delicious? Can they look too fancy? Or do you just love your friends and family so much that you would, for instance, include a few of these confectionary wonderments from Olive & June in your holiday celebrations? Pumpkin cheesecake bars topped with almond streusel and salted caramel, chocolate cake topped with chocolate glaze and white chocolate peppermint bark, gingerbread cake topped with almond streusel, vanilla orange glaze, and orange chips … OMG, are you drooling yet? Mon., Dec. 10 - Thu., Dec. 20, Olive & June, 3411 Glenview, 512/467-9898. www.oliveandjune-austin.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

Friday 21

FRESA'S HOLIDAY MENU PREORDERING Fresa's, that local powerhouse of Mexican-inflected sabor – is offering a special menu this holiday season, featuring tamales (chicken tinga or black bean & cheese) and a variety of tasty desserts – and you can preorder the goods online for your own fête as of … right now! (Note: Same-day orders can be placed December 22-24, from 11am until they're sold out.) Fresa's Chicken al Carbon, 915 N. Lamar, 512/428-5077. www.fresaschicken.com

GETTING FLUFFY WITH THE LIPSTICK Sure, this busy Fluffery is a fine thing all year 'round – but now, with bourbon-walnut and orange-chestnut tarts and sparkling meringue drops in pistachio and peppermint, they're a highlight of the season. And today the confectionary is hosting a pop-up by Lip Service XO – their experts will whip you up your very own bespoke lipstick shade. Fri., Dec. 21, 3-7pm. Fluff Meringues & More, 4800 Burnet Rd. #450. fluff-meringues.com/

GIBSON STREET BAR GETS JOLLY WITH IT And now that rockin' Gibson on South Lamar joins in with the jiggery jingles, featuring over-the-top holiday decor (a totally Instagrammable sleigh, FFS) and a slate of seasonal libations. (We're partial to the so-called Rum-Pa-Pa-Pum, because a mix of Sailor Jerry's, cinnamon-brown-sugar butter, clove, and honey is, woooo, powerfully delicious.) Bonus: live music from the Misfit Toys on Wednesday nights. Through Dec. 31 Gibson Street Bar, 1109 S. Lamar, 512/386-1345. www.gibsonstreetbar.com

MIRACLE ON 5TH STREET The Roosevelt Room & the Eleanor have teamed up for this second annual holiday pop-up bar, transforming the space to look like a classic family living room on Christmas morning. There's also a ski lodge on the dance floor and a mountain summit on the mezzanine. Snag a special holiday drink and explore. Through Dec. 29 The Eleanor, 307-A W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.theeleanoratx.com

NICKEL CITY: SIPPIN' SANTA Wait, Nickel City has done what? Turned itself into a sort of tiki-powered Polynesian holiday wonderland? Yes, until the year's end – with a raft of new themed cocktails among the classic oceanic gewgaws. (Kris Kringle Colada, anyone? How about a Rudolph Shoots the Curl?) And they'll be hosting a luau party every Saturday in December. Bonus: 10% of all sales go to Action Against Hunger. Through Dec. 31 Nickel City, 1133 E. 11th. www.nickelcitybar.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

VERACRUZ ALL NATURAL: LA POSADA PARTY The good folks of that popular Veracruz All Natural food truck outside Radio Coffee are celebrating Las Posadas throughout December and want to share some of those cultural traditions with their Austin family – that's you, citizen – at tonight's Posada party. Enjoy traditional ponche and buñuelos among the festive camaraderie, surrounded by poinsettias and piñatas, accompanied by live music from Cienfuegos and La Moña Loca. Fri., Dec. 21, 4pm-12mid Radio Coffee & Beer, 4204 Manchaca Rd., 512/394-7844. www.radiocoffeeandbeer.com