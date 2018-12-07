Food Events

Friday 7

FLUFF UP SOME FINE CERAMICS Sure, this busy Fluffery is a fine thing all year 'round – but, oh holy meringue, does the confectioner truly shine during the winter holiday season! Bourbon-walnut and orange-chestnut tarts? Sparkling meringue drops in pistachio and peppermint? Oh, yes. And you know when's a perfect time to check out their latest offerings? When they're hosting Eliana Bernard, local artisan of beautifully marbled porcelain dinnerware. Stop by today for some elegant shopportunities among the sweetness. Fri., Dec. 7, 3-7pm. (2018) Fluff Meringues & More, 4800 Burnet Rd. #450. fluff-meringues.com/

GIBSON STREET BAR GETS JOLLY WITH IT And now that rockin' Gibson on South Lamar joins in with the jiggery jingles, featuring over-the-top holiday decor (a totally Instagrammable sleigh, FFS) and a slate of seasonal libations. (We're partial to the so-called Rum-Pa-Pa-Pum, because a mix of Sailor Jerry's, cinnamon-brown-sugar butter, clove, and honey is, woooo, powerfully delicious.) Bonus: live music from the Misfit Toys on Wednesday nights. Through Dec. 31 Gibson Street Bar, 1109 S. Lamar, 512/386-1345. www.gibsonstreetbar.com

MIRACLE ON 5TH STREET The Roosevelt Room & the Eleanor have teamed up for this second annual holiday pop-up bar, transforming the space to look like a classic family living room on Christmas morning. There's also a ski lodge on the dance floor and a mountain summit on the mezzanine. Snag a special holiday drink and explore. Through Dec. 29 The Eleanor, 307-A W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.theeleanoratx.com

NICKEL CITY: SIPPIN' SANTA Wait, Nickel City has done what? Turned itself into a sort of tiki-powered Polynesian holiday wonderland? Yes, until the year's end – with a raft of new themed cocktails among the classic oceanic gewgaws. (Kris Kringle Colada, anyone? How about a Rudolph Shoots the Curl?) And they'll be hosting a luau party every Saturday in December. Bonus: 10% of all sales go to Action Against Hunger. Through Dec. 31 Nickel City, 1133 E. 11th. www.nickelcitybar.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

UNCLE BILLY'S: LAGER LAUNCH PARTY But not just any lager! No, the popular joint will be offering specials on Uncle Billy's brand new KCCO Austin-Style Lager this day – and you get to keep the branded pint glass. Fri., Dec. 7, 5-7pm. (2018) Uncle Billy’s Brewery & Smokehouse, 1530 Barton Springs Rd., 512/476-0100. www.unclebillys.com

Saturday 8

EASY TIGER AT THE LINC: GRAND OPENING Sure, we've spent a lot of time snarking about how the former Lincoln Village complex rebranded itself with the heyyyyy-we're-so-casually-hip appellation "The Linc" a few years ago. We've been cracking wise about it even though the rambling mall is home to the Austin Film Society cinema we love so much. Because, what else did it have? A Pluckers? Ha!

But then came that excellent Peruvian restaurant Lima Criolla into the same complex, and we were like, uh, OK, hold on just a second.

And then, most recently, Tio Pepe Chicken opened its Portuguese-inflected doors to birdy heaven in that very Linc.

And now we're just gonna STFU and embrace the area's corporately cute name – because next week the expansion of Downtown's brilliant bakery-and-brewpub Easy Tiger is opening in the Linc, and we've had a sneak peek at it, and we're thinking that, no matter what you call that commercial development between ACC Highland and I-35, by now it should be one of your best friends. Even just because of that big new Tiger all by itself: The new digs boast more of the same thirst-quenching beers and other adult beverages, ditto for delectable culinary creations – the pastries to die for, those big soft pretzels, charcuterie and loaves of bread and sandwiches like they probably serve in Valhalla – all the things that Easy Tiger's become known for. And now the venue's infrastructure is a soaring Furman + Keil-designed store and outdoor biergarten (full bar, gorgeous dining tables, Ping-Pong rigs), and their grand opening is this weekend, and, tbh, we just want to hang out there all the livelong day and night, forever, and the rest of the world and its stress-o-matic bullshit can go to hell.

FARM TO FORT FARMERS' MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

GOODALL'S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande, at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

Sunday 9

EASY TIGER AT THE LINC: GRAND OPENING Sure, we've spent a lot of time snarking about how the former Lincoln Village complex rebranded itself with the heyyyyy-we're-so-casually-hip appellation "The Linc" a few years ago. We've been cracking wise about it even though the rambling mall is home to the Austin Film Society cinema we love so much. Because, what else did it have? A Pluckers? Ha!

But then came that excellent Peruvian restaurant Lima Criolla into the same complex, and we were like, uh, OK, hold on just a second.

And then, most recently, Tio Pepe Chicken opened its Portuguese-inflected doors to birdy heaven in that very Linc.

And now we're just gonna STFU and embrace the area's corporately cute name – because next week the expansion of Downtown's brilliant bakery-and-brewpub Easy Tiger is opening in the Linc, and we've had a sneak peek at it, and we're thinking that, no matter what you call that commercial development between ACC Highland and I-35, by now it should be one of your best friends. Even just because of that big new Tiger all by itself: The new digs boast more of the same thirst-quenching beers and other adult beverages, ditto for delectable culinary creations – the pastries to die for, those big soft pretzels, charcuterie and loaves of bread and sandwiches like they probably serve in Valhalla – all the things that Easy Tiger's become known for. And now the venue's infrastructure is a soaring Furman + Keil-designed store and outdoor biergarten (full bar, gorgeous dining tables, Ping-Pong rigs), and their grand opening is this weekend, and, tbh, we just want to hang out there all the livelong day and night, forever, and the rest of the world and its stress-o-matic bullshit can go to hell.

LONE STAR FARMERS MARKET AT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

Monday 10

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out the CM Cooking School for a full slate of classes covering everything from savories to sweets, from paella to pork to pomegranate au gratin. And, word to the wise, longtime (and way popular) instructor Cindy "Knife Skills" Haenel will be retiring in January – as we report in full right here – so now is the time to schedule a class and glean some sharp acumen from this hometown guru of gastronomy. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school

ODD DUCK'S ANNUAL TRAILER THROWBACK Here's a party to celebrate the acclaimed restaurant’s fifth year in a brick-and-mortar space, and everyone's invited to stop in for beer and wine, as well as Odd Duck Farm to Trailer food from back in the day. Yes, it's the one time each year when those OG dishes return – including chef Bryce Gilmore’s famous pork belly sliders. Note: A portion of the proceeds goes to the Sustainable Food Center and Zilker Elementary. Mon., Dec. 10, 6-9pm. Odd Duck, 1201 S. Lamar, 512/433-6521. $35. www.oddduckaustin.com

Tuesday 11

"222" NIGHTS AT THE LOCAL POST In which the popular watering hole partners with Los Cazadores Tequila (on the second Tuesday of each month) for a night featuring free tacos and liquor specials. Tue., June 12, 7-9pm The Local Post Pub, 7113 Burnet Rd., 512/375-5599.

Wednesday 12

ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT UZBEK CUISINE FEAST Well, yes, where else but at Austin's own celebrated Russian House would such a cavalcade of culinary marvels be offered up like a more exotic (and, we daresay, more delicious) version of Golden Corral? You know farm-to-table, citizen? How about some Uzbekistan-to-your-hungry-mouth? на здоро́вье! Wed., Dec. 12, 4-9pm. Russian House, 307 E. Fifth, 512/428-5442. $35 ($15, age 12 and younger). www.russianhouseofaustin.com

TEXAS KEEPER: CIDER NOIR LAUNCH The cunning crew of applemongers from Texas Keeper will be at 24 Diner tonight, pouring three of their ciders and "hanging out to talk cider with anyone and everyone that is interested." Go ahead, ask about that new Cider Noir of theirs, specifically – these guys are e-x-c-i-t-e-d! Wed., Dec. 12, 5-8pm. 24 Diner, 600 N. Lamar, 512/472-5400. Free. www.texaskeeper.com

Thursday 13

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out the CM Cooking School for a full slate of classes covering everything from savories to sweets, from paella to pork to pomegranate au gratin. And, word to the wise, longtime (and way popular) instructor Cindy "Knife Skills" Haenel will be retiring in January – as we report in full right here – so now is the time to schedule a class and glean some sharp acumen from this hometown guru of gastronomy. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school

Friday 14

