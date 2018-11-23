Food Events

Friday 23

FAIRWEATHER CIDER: FIRST ANNIVERSARY Few better ways for a one-year-old to celebrate than with a vintage van show, tell you what. And of course all that tasty Fairweather fermentation – in cans, on tap, flowing like a river of xanthous joy. Ah, who doesn't like these apples? Fri., Nov. 23, 2pm-12mid Fairweather Cider Co., 10609 Metric #108, 737/808-4190. www.fairweathercider.com

MIRACLE ON 5TH STREET The Roosevelt Room & The Eleanor have teamed up for this second annual holiday pop-up bar, transforming the space to look like a classic family living room on Christmas morning. There's also a ski lodge on the dance floor and a mountain summit on the mezzanine. Snag a special holiday drink and explore. Fri., Nov. 23-Sat., Dec. 29 The Eleanor, 307-A W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.theeleanoratx.com

NICKEL CITY: SIPPIN' SANTA Wait, Nickel City is doing what? Turning itself into a sort of tiki-powered Polynesian holiday wonderland? Yes, from this weekend until the year's end – with a raft of new themed cocktails among the oceanic gewgaws. (Kris Kringle Colada, anyone? How about a Rudolph Shoots the Curl?) Also, woohoo, they'll be hosting a luau party every Saturday in December. Bonus: 10% of all sales go to Action Against Hunger. Nov. 23-Dec. 31 Nickel City, 1133 E. 11th. www.nickelcitybar.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

Saturday 24

FARM TO FORT FARMERS' MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

GOODALL'S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande, at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

MIRACLE ON 5TH STREET The Roosevelt Room & The Eleanor have teamed up for this second annual holiday pop-up bar, transforming the space to look like a classic family living room on Christmas morning. There's also a ski lodge on the dance floor and a mountain summit on the mezzanine. Snag a special holiday drink and explore. Fri., Nov. 23-Sat., Dec. 29 The Eleanor, 307-A W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.theeleanoratx.com

NICKEL CITY: SIPPIN' SANTA Wait, Nickel City is doing what? Turning itself into a sort of tiki-powered Polynesian holiday wonderland? Yes, from this weekend until the year's end – with a raft of new themed cocktails among the oceanic gewgaws. (Kris Kringle Colada, anyone? How about a Rudolph Shoots the Curl?) Also, woohoo, they'll be hosting a luau party every Saturday in December. Bonus: 10% of all sales go to Action Against Hunger. Nov. 23-Dec. 31 Nickel City, 1133 E. 11th. www.nickelcitybar.com

Sunday 25

GOODALL'S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande, at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

LONE STAR FARMERS MARKET AT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

MIRACLE ON 5TH STREET The Roosevelt Room & The Eleanor have teamed up for this second annual holiday pop-up bar, transforming the space to look like a classic family living room on Christmas morning. There's also a ski lodge on the dance floor and a mountain summit on the mezzanine. Snag a special holiday drink and explore. Fri., Nov. 23-Sat., Dec. 29 The Eleanor, 307-A W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.theeleanoratx.com

NICKEL CITY: SIPPIN' SANTA Wait, Nickel City is doing what? Turning itself into a sort of tiki-powered Polynesian holiday wonderland? Yes, from this weekend until the year's end – with a raft of new themed cocktails among the oceanic gewgaws. (Kris Kringle Colada, anyone? How about a Rudolph Shoots the Curl?) Also, woohoo, they'll be hosting a luau party every Saturday in December. Bonus: 10% of all sales go to Action Against Hunger. Nov. 23-Dec. 31 Nickel City, 1133 E. 11th. www.nickelcitybar.com

Monday 26

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out the CM Cooking School for a full slate of classes covering everything from savories to sweets, from paella to pork to pomegranate au gratin. And, word to the wise, longtime (and way popular) instructor Cindy "Knife Skills" Haenel will be retiring in January – as we report in full right here – so now is the time to schedule a class and glean some sharp acumen from this hometown guru of gastronomy. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school

MIRACLE ON 5TH STREET The Roosevelt Room & The Eleanor have teamed up for this second annual holiday pop-up bar, transforming the space to look like a classic family living room on Christmas morning. There's also a ski lodge on the dance floor and a mountain summit on the mezzanine. Snag a special holiday drink and explore. Fri., Nov. 23-Sat., Dec. 29 The Eleanor, 307-A W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.theeleanoratx.com

NICKEL CITY: SIPPIN' SANTA Wait, Nickel City is doing what? Turning itself into a sort of tiki-powered Polynesian holiday wonderland? Yes, from this weekend until the year's end – with a raft of new themed cocktails among the oceanic gewgaws. (Kris Kringle Colada, anyone? How about a Rudolph Shoots the Curl?) Also, woohoo, they'll be hosting a luau party every Saturday in December. Bonus: 10% of all sales go to Action Against Hunger. Nov. 23-Dec. 31 Nickel City, 1133 E. 11th. www.nickelcitybar.com

Tuesday 27

DOUGHVEMBER: HOME SLICE X VIA 313 X PINTHOUSE PIZZA It could be that we're already dead? Because this gig seems totally like local pizza heaven. On this day, Home Slice shares its expert ovens with the Detroit-style savants of Via 313 for one-of-a-kind savory pie collaborations … and simultaneously turns its beer taps over to the maestros of Pinthouse Pizza to provide brews to wash all those perfect slices down with. Tue., Nov. 27, 5pm. Home Slice Pizza, 1415 S. Congress, 512/444-7437. www.homeslicepizza.com

MIRACLE ON 5TH STREET The Roosevelt Room & The Eleanor have teamed up for this second annual holiday pop-up bar, transforming the space to look like a classic family living room on Christmas morning. There's also a ski lodge on the dance floor and a mountain summit on the mezzanine. Snag a special holiday drink and explore. Fri., Nov. 23-Sat., Dec. 29 The Eleanor, 307-A W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.theeleanoratx.com

NICKEL CITY: SIPPIN' SANTA Wait, Nickel City is doing what? Turning itself into a sort of tiki-powered Polynesian holiday wonderland? Yes, from this weekend until the year's end – with a raft of new themed cocktails among the oceanic gewgaws. (Kris Kringle Colada, anyone? How about a Rudolph Shoots the Curl?) Also, woohoo, they'll be hosting a luau party every Saturday in December. Bonus: 10% of all sales go to Action Against Hunger. Nov. 23-Dec. 31 Nickel City, 1133 E. 11th. www.nickelcitybar.com

Wednesday 28

MIRACLE ON 5TH STREET The Roosevelt Room & The Eleanor have teamed up for this second annual holiday pop-up bar, transforming the space to look like a classic family living room on Christmas morning. There's also a ski lodge on the dance floor and a mountain summit on the mezzanine. Snag a special holiday drink and explore. Fri., Nov. 23-Sat., Dec. 29 The Eleanor, 307-A W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.theeleanoratx.com

NICKEL CITY: SIPPIN' SANTA Wait, Nickel City is doing what? Turning itself into a sort of tiki-powered Polynesian holiday wonderland? Yes, from this weekend until the year's end – with a raft of new themed cocktails among the oceanic gewgaws. (Kris Kringle Colada, anyone? How about a Rudolph Shoots the Curl?) Also, woohoo, they'll be hosting a luau party every Saturday in December. Bonus: 10% of all sales go to Action Against Hunger. Nov. 23-Dec. 31 Nickel City, 1133 E. 11th. www.nickelcitybar.com

Thursday 29

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out the CM Cooking School for a full slate of classes covering everything from savories to sweets, from paella to pork to pomegranate au gratin. And, word to the wise, longtime (and way popular) instructor Cindy "Knife Skills" Haenel will be retiring in January – as we report in full right here – so now is the time to schedule a class and glean some sharp acumen from this hometown guru of gastronomy. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school

L'OCA D'ORO: BIG NIGHT What a great idea! Chef Fiore Tedesco is cooking up a sumptuous Italian feast inspired by that Stanley Tucci foodie movie from the Nineties. Every table will get their own personal recreation of the Timpano, the baked "kitchen sink" dish with meatballs & sausage in a pastry shell. Plus, this unique pastapalooza will be accompanied by live music – those Lucky Strikes going all Louis Prima for you – and optional wine pairings. And, OMG, for dessert, it's the one-night-only return of L'Oca d'Oro's own addition to the pantheon of outlandish Italian food, "The S'mores Tartufo," a tower of gelato, marshmallow brûlée, hazelnut graham cracker, and chocolate sauce. Thu., Nov. 29, 5-10pm. L'oca d'oro, 1900 Simond, 737/212-1876. $75-125. www.locadoroaustin.com

MIRACLE ON 5TH STREET The Roosevelt Room & The Eleanor have teamed up for this second annual holiday pop-up bar, transforming the space to look like a classic family living room on Christmas morning. There's also a ski lodge on the dance floor and a mountain summit on the mezzanine. Snag a special holiday drink and explore. Fri., Nov. 23-Sat., Dec. 29 The Eleanor, 307-A W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.theeleanoratx.com

NICKEL CITY: SIPPIN' SANTA Wait, Nickel City is doing what? Turning itself into a sort of tiki-powered Polynesian holiday wonderland? Yes, from this weekend until the year's end – with a raft of new themed cocktails among the oceanic gewgaws. (Kris Kringle Colada, anyone? How about a Rudolph Shoots the Curl?) Also, woohoo, they'll be hosting a luau party every Saturday in December. Bonus: 10% of all sales go to Action Against Hunger. Nov. 23-Dec. 31 Nickel City, 1133 E. 11th. www.nickelcitybar.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

Friday 30

MIRACLE ON 5TH STREET The Roosevelt Room & The Eleanor have teamed up for this second annual holiday pop-up bar, transforming the space to look like a classic family living room on Christmas morning. There's also a ski lodge on the dance floor and a mountain summit on the mezzanine. Snag a special holiday drink and explore. Fri., Nov. 23-Sat., Dec. 29 The Eleanor, 307-A W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.theeleanoratx.com

NICKEL CITY: SIPPIN' SANTA Wait, Nickel City is doing what? Turning itself into a sort of tiki-powered Polynesian holiday wonderland? Yes, from this weekend until the year's end – with a raft of new themed cocktails among the oceanic gewgaws. (Kris Kringle Colada, anyone? How about a Rudolph Shoots the Curl?) Also, woohoo, they'll be hosting a luau party every Saturday in December. Bonus: 10% of all sales go to Action Against Hunger. Nov. 23-Dec. 31 Nickel City, 1133 E. 11th. www.nickelcitybar.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com