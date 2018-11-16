Food Events

Friday 16

ALAMO DRAFTHOUSE: THANKSGIVING DINNER WITH A MOVIE Establishing shot, XCU: Roast turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and a big ol' slice of pecan pie. And you get to eat it while watching a movie, because the Alamo Drafthouse is inviting you in to gobble 'til you wobble. To reserve your dinner, purchase any film ticket for Thanksgiving Day; after you select the seats, you'll be able to add the turkey dinner to your order. Thu., Nov. 22 www.drafthouse.com

BIRD BIRD BISCUIT: GET 'EM FOR YOUR TURKEYDAY! It's no secret that we love what these guys are cooking up. And now you and your family can love it together during that big annual reunion-and-TV-watching shindig – or, like some of us, you can just sit there and happily stuff yourself, alone, in your miserable apartment. Either way, you can pre-order a half-dozen buttermilk biscuits for pick-up on Thanksgiving morning, for just $15. Note: Orders should be emailed to Brandon@birdbirdbiscuit.com. Through Nov. 20. Bird Bird Biscuit, 2701 Manor Rd.. www.birdbirdbiscuit.com

COOKING WITH CANNA BEES So, you love the cannabis – or CBD, at least – and want to help save the bees? This event from the food-forward professionals at Canna Bees is for you: A six-course, CBD-infused dinner from chef Preston Day, with complimentary wine and perfectly hemped-up beer selections. Fri., Nov. 16, 6:30-10pm. Swoop House, 3012 Gonzales, 512/467-6600. $75. www.beedelightful.com

EASY TIGER: ROLL OUT YOUR TURKEY The Tiger's beer garden will be closed on the 22nd, but the bakery will be open that morning – the better to enhance your turkey-powered Taboo tournaments with freshly baked dinner rolls and hand-cut, perfect-for-stuffing croutons. Note: There will be limited availability on Thanksgiving and the day before, but that's why we buy early. Make sure to place your orders at least two days in advance – and by 5pm on Nov. 20 – for this bready artisanal goodness. Thu., Nov. 15 - Thu., Nov. 22, Easy Tiger, 709 E. Sixth, 512/614-4972. www.easytigeraustin.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

SKI SHORES: DOCKSIDE PAIRING DINNER When Ski Shores says "dockside," they mean dockside. They also mean, a four-course dinner paired with your choice of beer, wine, or cocktails. And how's a culinary journey of shrimp cakes, apple walnut salad, a trio of deeeeelicious sliders, and fresh-baked beignets sound to you, lake-lover? Fri., Nov. 16, 6pm. Ski Shores Cafe, 2905 Pearce, 512/394-7511. www.skishoresaustin.com

SMOKED TURKEYS FROM RUDY’S BBQ Rudy’s BBQ is offering whole smoked turkeys for the holiday season! Stop by any one of their five Austin locations to reserve yours today – or order that tasty bird online. Deadline to pick up your vittles is Nov. 19-21 Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q, 2400 N. I-35, Round Rock, 512/329-5554. $50. www.rudysbbq.com

Saturday 17

BOURBON AND BOOTS Join the Garrison Brothers for this launch of their new Boot Flask Bourbon, introduced this very afternoon with live music, passed hors-d’oeuvres, and of course samples of the small-batch brilliance itself. Sat., Nov. 17, 1-4pm. Lucchese at Allen's, 1516 S. Congress, 512/447-1413. Free. www.garrisonbros.com

FARM TO FORT FARMERS' MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

GOODALL'S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande, at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

TREATY OAK X LOUIS DE GUZMAN X BLIND BARBER In which these local distillers of distinction have joined forces with John Cleveland of Skinny's Barbershop and Chicago-based visual artist De Guzman – and you're invited to a speakeasy showcase of the mixological, culinary, visual, and tonsorial arts. Bonus: Live music from Erik Hokkanen and more! Sat., Nov. 17, noon-9pm. Treaty Oak Distilling, 16604 Fitzhugh Rd., Dripping Springs. www.treatyoakdistilling.com

Sunday 18

AUSTIN EMPTY BOWL PROJECT This is the 22nd annual event, hosted by the Central Texas Food Bank, and it's as lovely as it is simple to participate: Select a ceramic bowl from the thousands donated by local potters; choose your favorite gourmet soups from Austin’s best chefs and restaurants, and enjoy lunch while listening to live music; take the bowl home with you. IS that still too much fuss? Then attend the fancy preview party on Saturday instead! Note: All proceeds benefit the CTFB children’s programs and Meals on Wheels Central Texas. Sun., Nov. 18, 11am-3pm. Central Texas Food Bank, 6500 Metropolis, 512/282-2111. www.centraltexasfoodbank.org

GOODALL'S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande, at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

LONE STAR FARMERS MARKET AT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

TINY PIES: FALL HARVEST POP-UP This tasty event is happening at the Lick Honest Ice Creams scoop shop at Mueller, with Tiny Pies’ Amanda Bates and Kit Seay producing and selling their signature baked goods. Note: The tiny pies will be sold individually, with or without ice cream, or in half-dozen boxes; first-come, first-served, ending when the pies run out. Sun., Nov. 18, 11:30am-2pm. Lick Honest Ice Creams, 1905 Aldrich #150. www.ilikelick.com

WINE & SWINE This is the Austin Food and Wine Alliance's annual pairing-pork-with-vino-in-styles-of-global-diversity celebration, with chefs Kati Luedecke of Killa Wasi, Franklin Barbecue's Andrew Risner, Olamaie's Michael Fojtasek, Otoko's Yoshi Okai, Barlata's Daniel Olivella, Foreign & Domestic's Sarah Heard and Nathan Lemley, and – hell, a whole lot more of that stunning calibre, cooking up pigs to carnivorous perfection. Also, a panoply of wines, spirits, and various craft brews, all lusciously lubricating the array of food-laden booths and tables decking out the grounds of Camp Mabry on a golden afternoon. Sun., Nov. 18, 3-6pm. Camp Mabry, 2200 W. 35th. $75-150. www.austinfoodwinealliance.org

Monday 19

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out the CM Cooking School for a full slate of classes covering everything from savories to sweets, from paella to pork to pomegranate au gratin. And, word to the wise, longtime (and way popular) instructor Cindy "Knife Skills" Haenel will be retiring in January – as we report in full right here – so now is the time to schedule a class and glean some sharp acumen from this hometown guru of gastronomy. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school

Tuesday 20

Wednesday 21

THE NIGHT BEFORE THANKSGIVING Yes, and you could be at that Infinite Monkey Theorem urban winery just off South Congress for a family-friendly evening of hand-turkey crafts for kids, a screening of that ol' Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, and a one-day-only menu created by the culinary brilliants of Holy Roller, Swift’s Attic, Uchi, Uchiko, and Loro. And why? Because it's a guaranteed good time and it benefits SAFE! Wed., Nov. 21, 2-8pm. Infinite Monkey Theorem Urban Winery, 121 Pickle Rd. #110, 512/956-7757. austin.theinfinitemonkeytheorem.com

Thursday 22

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

BUCA DI BEPPO This place is perfect for rocking that "go big or don't go out at all" aesthetic: Family gatherings are a specialty. Book your table now to enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal – or order from the regular Italian menu. Thu., Nov. 22, 11am-10:45pm. Buca di Beppo, 3612 Tudor, 512/342-8462. www.bucadibeppo.com

CANNON + BELLE Right there in the Hilton Downtown, chef Yesica Arredondo has prepared an extraordinary holiday buffet that includes an oven-roasted turkey, southern-style stuffing, butternut squash stuffed ravioli, mashed potatoes, pumpkin spice cake, and more. Thu., Nov. 22, 11am-4pm. Cannon & Belle, 500 E. Fourth, 512/493-4900. $49.95 ($22.50, kids). https://www.cannonandbelle.com/

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out the CM Cooking School for a full slate of classes covering everything from savories to sweets, from paella to pork to pomegranate au gratin. And, word to the wise, longtime (and way popular) instructor Cindy "Knife Skills" Haenel will be retiring in January – as we report in full right here – so now is the time to schedule a class and glean some sharp acumen from this hometown guru of gastronomy. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school

CICLO If you're dining at this newly revealed restaurant in the Four Seasons for turkey day, we reckon you've got many different reasons for giving thanks – and that's not even counting the excellent buffet with its array of more than 80 delicacies from land and sea and garden and grove. Thu., Nov. 22, 11am-8pm. Ciclo, 98 San Jacinto, 512/478-4500. $90 ($40, kids). www.fourseasons.com

CRÚ FOOD & WINE BAR Cru's doing this Thanksgiving up right, with a three-course prix fixe menu – and that prix is fixed at half-off for the kiddos. Mmmmm, entree choices include roasted turkey breast, seared scallops, filet mignon, and herb-crusted Scottish salmon. Thu., Nov. 22, noon-9pm. Crú Food & Wine Bar, 238 W. Second, 512/472-9463. $42. www.cruawinebar.com

EDDIE V'S Seafood, yes, and you can order from the regular (impressive) menu tonight – but they'll also have a turkey dinner with all the traditional trimmings. Thu., Nov. 22, 11am-9pm. Eddie V's Prime Seafood, 301 E. Fifth, 512/472-1860. $42 ($15, kids). www.eddiev.com

FOGO DE CHAO BRAZILIAN STEAKHOUSE Just saying the name of this beef-forward place conjures up visions of succulent, fire-roasted meats. And now they've got seasonal recipes exclusive to the holidays – and dinner prices all day on Thanksgiving. Thu., Nov. 22, 11am-9pm. Fogo de Chão, 309 E. Third, 512/472-0220. www.fogodechao.com

HYATT REGENCY How about a Thanksgiving brunch in the Hyatt's newly-renovated Foothills Ballroom, a 17th-floor expanse looking out on Downtown's gleaming and crane-studded skyline? Among the culinary offerings: herb-roasted turkey, apple cornbread stuffing, candied sweet potatoes, a fall harvest salad bar, chef-prepared sushi rolls, bourbon-glazed ham, prime rib, and more. Bonus: live music by Tim Eismeier. Thu., Nov. 22, 10am-3pm. Hyatt Regency Austin, 208 Barton Springs Rd., 512/477-1234. $85. www.austin.hyatt.com

HYATT REGENCY LOST PINES RESORT You know that relaxing getaway between here and Bastrop, right? Well, they're hosting a Thanksgiving feast of herb-brined turkey and all the fixin's, an array of fresh seafood options, and a dessert station with several pumpkin-infused treats and, of course, that chocolate fountain. Bonus: It's "Turkey Day Family Olympics,” where families can compete in a variety of holiday-themed games refereed by the resort’s turkey mascot, Tex the Turkey. Thu., Nov. 22, 11am-3pm. Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort & Spa, 575 Hyatt Lost Pines Rd., Bastrop, 512/308-1234. $68 ($34, kids). www.lostpines.hyatt.com/en/hotel/home.html

PERRY'S STEAKHOUSE & GRILLE You know this place: Downtown, definitely some fine dining going on, and that OMG perfect Friday pork chop? Today, the full dinner menu will be available, as well as a three-course prix fixe that includes soup or salad, roasted turkey breast with traditional sides, and pumpkin pie for dessert. Thu., Nov. 22, 11am-9pm. Perry's Steakhouse & Grille, 114 W. Seventh, 512/474-6300. $49.95. www.perryssteakhouse.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

THANKSGIVING AT LINE AUSTIN'S ARLO GREY You just know such a fine hotel's gonna have a good turkeyday opportunity for dining, of course. And, yes, in addition to their regular (excellent) menu, Arlo Grey's featuring Thanksgiving-only dinner options of pork shoulder pappardelle, honey-roasted duck, and apple tart tatin. Thu., Nov. 22, 5-10pm. Arlo Grey, 111 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/478-2991. www.thelinehotel.com

THE CAPITAL GRILLE Slow-roasted turkey with brioche stuffing and upscale takes on the usual trimmings sounds like a fine Thanksgiving meal, doesn't it? You know this Downtown joint's gonna do it up all fancy – we raved about them when they first opened, remember? – and impress your favorite family members even before the pumpkin cheesecake arrives. Thu., Nov. 22, The Capital Grille, 117 W. Fourth, 512/322-2005. $42 ($15, kids). www.thecapitalgrille.com

THE MELTING POT: FRIENDSGIVING Okay, maybe calling it "Friendsgiving" is a little … cheesy? But then, this fondue-based eatery is all about the cheese. Today, get your fromage-o-phile gang together and indulge in a four-course meal featuring cheese fondue, salad, entree, and chocolate fondue for $29. Thu., Nov. 22, 5-10pm. The Melting Pot, 13343 Hwy. 183 N. #350, 512/401-2424. www.meltingpot.com

THE RUSSIAN HOUSE That's right – Austin's only Russian restaurant and bar is open and serving a full menu on this day, with holiday drinks that feature sweet spiced pumpkin infusions. Thu., Nov. 22, 11am-10pm. Russian House, 307 E. Fifth, 512/428-5442. www.russianhouseofaustin.com

Friday 23

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com