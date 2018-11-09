Food Events

Friday 9

BIG REDS AND BUBBLES This oenophile fest combines the divine chemistry from some of the world’s finest winemakers with cuisine by notable Austin chefs, just as it's done for 16 successful and full-bodied years. Recent vintage and non-vintage champagnes, a wide range of reds, live music, and those aforementioned gourmet-level noms – yes, citizen, this high-end hullaballoo is a grapemongers' paradise to which you (for a fee) are heartily invited. Fri., Nov. 9, 6-9:30pm Brazos Hall, 204 E. Fourth, 512/380-1675. $150 and up. www.winefoodfoundation.org

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

WURSTFEST Texas’ most famous sausage festival celebrates the area’s German heritage with food, craft beers, music, and family fun over 10 days. Through Nov. 11 New Braunfels, 830/625-9167. www.wurstfest.com

Saturday 10

FARM TO FORT FARMERS' MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

GOODALL'S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande, at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

WURSTFEST Texas’ most famous sausage festival celebrates the area’s German heritage with food, craft beers, music, and family fun over 10 days. Through Nov. 11 New Braunfels. www.wurstfest.com

Sunday 11

AUSTIN MAC & CHEESE FESTIVAL Talk about a perfect mash-up of comfort food and haute cuisine! This celebration of the childhood/dorm room staple takes that familiar cheese-covered-pasta goodness to the highest level possible without giving the noodles a hit off Willie's Own Bong. Not only a local phenomenon, this event is the start of the national Mac & Cheese Festival tour, with chefs from Portland, Seattle, Dallas, San Francisco, Denver, Philadelphia, and more joining with ATX locals in serving you up bowl after tasty bowl of what certain Kraft executives must have wet dreams about. Sun., Nov. 11, 11am-5pm Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts, 6020-B Dillard, 866/552-2433. $45-90.

BLOODY MARY FESTIVAL Need a reason to wake up on Sunday? Here's a tomato-forward celebration that offers the most innovative Bloody Mary mixes – curated by a team of booze-obsessed aficionados and crafted up by mixologists from some of the best bars and restaurants in town. (Hint: You know it's gonna be good, as Yellow Jacket Social Club, Hillside Farmacy, L’oca d’oro, Snooze, and Lustre Pearl are only a few of joints representing here.) Festival tickets include all participating Bloody Marys, tastes of local food and beverage products, temporary tattoos, live music, and more. Bonus: This event will benefit that excellent Boneshaker Project. Sun., Nov. 11, noon-3:30pm. Fair Market, 1100 E. Fifth, 512/494-9093. $45-55. www.thebloodymaryfest.com

GOODALL'S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande, at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

LONE STAR FARMERS MARKET AT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

WOMEN WHO COOK This here's the annual benefit for Austin Girls’ Choir, showcasing an array of fired-up Austin musicians and chefs, bringing you tastings of more than 70 varieties of wine and a wealth of food pairings (from Silver Creek and Cupprimo, no less). Bonus: Live, boot-scootin' country music by Heather Victorino and her band. Sun., Nov. 11, 5:30-8pm Water 2 Wine, 3300 W. Anderson #304. $40-56. www.girlschoir.com

WURSTFEST Texas’ most famous sausage festival celebrates the area’s German heritage with food, craft beers, music, and family fun over 10 days. Through Nov. 11 New Braunfels. www.wurstfest.com

Monday 12

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out the CM Cooking School for a full slate of classes covering everything from savories to sweets, from paella to pork to pomegranate au gratin. And, word to the wise, longtime (and way popular) instructor Cindy "Knife Skills" Haenel will be retiring in January – as we report in full right here – so now is the time to schedule a class and glean some sharp acumen from this hometown guru of gastronomy. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school

Tuesday 13

"222" NIGHTS AT THE LOCAL POST In which the popular watering hole partners with Los Cazadores Tequila (on the second Tuesday of each month) for a night featuring free tacos and liquor specials. Tue., June 12, 7-9pm The Local Post Pub, 7113 Burnet Rd., 512/375-5599.

Thursday 15

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out the CM Cooking School for a full slate of classes covering everything from savories to sweets, from paella to pork to pomegranate au gratin. And, word to the wise, longtime (and way popular) instructor Cindy "Knife Skills" Haenel will be retiring in January – as we report in full right here – so now is the time to schedule a class and glean some sharp acumen from this hometown guru of gastronomy. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

Friday 16

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com