Food Events

Friday 2

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

THE BREWER’S TABLE: FRIDAY NIGHT COOKOUT & GARDEN BBQ Celebrate the launch of two new Drew’s Brews with pitmasters Evan LeRoy of LeRoy & Lewis and Matt Horn of Oakland's Horn Barbecue, as those two guests team up with the Table's chef Zach Hunter for a night of collaborative 'cue and brews at this most excellent of eateries. Fri., Nov. 2, 5-8pm. (2018) The Brewer's Table, 4715 E. Fifth, 512/520-8199. $30. www.thebrewerstable.com

Saturday 3

FARM TO FORT FARMERS' MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

GAZ OAKLEY: AVANT GARDE VEGAN Yes, that endearing Welshman, that vegan chef with the popular YouTube channel, is in Austin to present his second cookbook, Vegan Christmas, just in time to help you start planning for those winter-holiday feasts. Even if you're an inveterate carnivore, oh, you know the man's sweet potato waffles and tofu Benedicts are gonna treat your tastebuds right. Sat., Nov. 3, 2pm. (2018) BookPeople, 603 N. Lamar, 512/472-5050. www.bookpeople.com

GOODALL'S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande, at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

SWEET EATS FRUIT FARM FALL FESTIVAL Located east of Georgetown on the banks of the San Gabriel river shaded by pecan trees, Sweet Eats Farm is a peach orchard that offers activities for the whole family to enjoy. This fall, Sweet Eats will be hosting a fall festival featuring classics like hay rides, face painting, and a pumpkin patch. Through Nov. 4. Sat.-Sun., 9am-6pm Sweet Eats Fruit Farm, 14400 E. State Highway 29, Georgetown, 512/766-3276. www.sweeteats.com

TEXAS MONTHLY BBQ FEST WEEKEND These Texas Monthly people know their 'cue, all right, and here they've set aside a weekend of special events with the best pitmasters and top chefs and the finest goddamn brisket 'n' ribs 'n' such that this Lone Star territory has to offer. (Note: Yes, of course Aaron Franklin is gonna be part of it.) The main gig is at the Long Center on Sunday, but there's related events going on all 'round Texas. Why, you could partake of the whole succulent shebang like a downhome gourmand and never go wrong once, pardner, save for maybe a sauce stain on your new jeans. Sun., Nov. 4, 1-4pm Long Center for the Performing Arts, 701 W. Riverside, 512/474-5664. $10-165. www.thelongcenter.org

Sunday 4

LONE STAR FARMERS MARKET AT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

Monday 5

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out the CM Cooking School for a full slate of classes covering everything from savories to sweets, from paella to pork to pomegranate au gratin. And, word to the wise, longtime (and way popular) instructor Cindy "Knife Skills" Haenel will be retiring in January – as we report in full right here – so now is the time to schedule a class and glean some sharp acumen from this hometown guru of gastronomy. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school

EQUALITY TEXAS FUNDRAISER WITH NEW WATERLOO Love good food and good people? Then gather yer crew for a fancy Monday dinner at this month's New Waterloo restaurant – 10% of dinner sales gets donated to EQTX. Fighting the good fight never tasted so good. (At both locations.) Mon., Nov. 5, 5-10pm. (2018) Sway, 1417 S. First, 512/326-1999. www.equalitytexas.org

Thursday 8

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

LUNCH WITH LIDIA BASTIANICH Oh, she's only one of the most-loved chefs on television, a best‐selling author of 13 cookbooks, and the Emmy award-winning host of Lidia’s Kitchen. It's not like chef Bastianich – hosted here by Les Dames d' Escoffier and the Austin Food & Wine Alliance – it's not like she descended from heaven or something, OK, it's not like she – no, you're right, we're hoping to get one of the only 100 tickets available, too. Lidia, O Lidia! Thu., Nov. 8, 11:30am. 7co, 1501 E. Seventh. $125. www.austinfoodwinealliance.org

Friday 9

BIG REDS AND BUBBLES This oenophile fest combines the divine chemistry from some of the world’s finest winemakers with cuisine by notable Austin chefs, just as it's done for 16 successful and full-bodied years. Recent vintage and non-vintage champagnes, a wide range of reds, live music, and those aforementioned gourmet-level noms – yes, citizen, this high-end hullaballoo is a grapemongers' paradise to which you (for a fee) are heartily invited. Fri., Nov. 9, 6-9:30pm Brazos Hall, 204 E. Fourth, 512/380-1675. $150 and up. www.winefoodfoundation.org

