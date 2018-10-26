Food Events

Friday 26

LICK HONEST ICE CREAMS: NOTHING BUT '90S BIRTHDAY BASH We've teamed up with the good folks at Lick (because tbh we love ice cream and they're soooooo good at making it) to celebrate their seven years in business. Thus, this Nineties-themed shindig featuring all the ice cream you can eat, fresh beats by DJ Breezah, a drag performance by the evening's emcee Shay'nia (donning her best Celine Dion), a fly photo booth for picture-perfect memories, and more. And all the proceeds go to AIDS Services of Austin, so deck yourself out in your best vintage Docs and acid-washed whatevs and know that you're getting old-school funky (cold medina) for a good cause. Fri., Oct. 26 - Sat., Oct. 27, 9pm-1am. (2018) Spider House Ballroom, 2906 Fruth, 512/480-9562. $15. www.spiderhouseaustin.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

THE BOOZERY: A HAUNTED BAR TAKEOVER If this is October, then that East Austin bar called Craftsman is transforming itself into a haunted pop-up boozery, offering spookily themed cocktails, scares, and surprises. Well, whattaya know, mortal: It's October! Pro tip: Try the "Billy Butcherson" cocktail with its Grand Marnier foam. Through Oct. 31 Craftsman, 2000 E. Cesar Chavez. www.facebook.com/craftsmanbar

Saturday 27

FARM TO FORT FARMERS' MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

GOODALL'S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande, at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

SWEET EATS FRUIT FARM FALL FESTIVAL Located east of Georgetown on the banks of the San Gabriel river shaded by pecan trees, Sweet Eats Farm is a peach orchard that offers activities for the whole family to enjoy. This fall, Sweet Eats will be hosting a fall festival featuring classics like hay rides, face painting, and a pumpkin patch. Through Nov. 4. Sat.-Sun., 9am-6pm Sweet Eats Fruit Farm, 14400 E. State Highway 29, Georgetown, 512/766-3276. www.sweeteats.com

TEXAS MEAD FESTIVAL Now here's a real honey of an event! The seventh annual Texas Mead Festival out in Seguin is a celebration of that versatile alcoholic beverage made by fermenting the golden goodness that comes from bees, and it features the potent creations of nine different Texas-based meaderies – including Austin's own Meridian Hive – and the international participants in this year's Texas Mead Cup competition and, as if the finest beverages weren't sufficient, you can also sample the honey that the mead's made from. Listen: "The fest is the only time you'l be able to see all the state's commercial mead makers in one place, and taste their products!" True enough – and, we reckon, what an excellent excuse for a day trip. Recommended! Sat., Oct. 27, 10am-5pm. (2018) Seguin Town Square, 101 E. Court, Seguin. $15-20. www.texasmead.org

TEXAS TRUCKLANDIA FESTIVAL Here's a festival we can really get behind. Or, rather, it can get behind us – or wherever else it wants to go – because it's a gathering of so many of the innovative food trucks represented in this mobile-nom-crazed city of ours. Now in its sixth year of robust cuisine-on-wheels celebration, all decked out with live music and plenty of tippling opportunities (hell, Dewar's is the main sponsor!), this panoply of dining opps will take place right there in the vast parking lot of what can still be more or less considered Austin's daily newspaper. Sat., Oct. 27, (2018) Austin American-Statesman Parking Lot, 305 S. Congress. www.trucklandia.com

Sunday 28

GROW LOCALLY COOK GLOBALLY FALL FESTIVAL Help Green Corn Project celebrate growing and cooking good food at the 20th annual fall fundraiser. Fabulous food from more than 20 local food/drink artisans, and live music on the back porch. Restaurants include Odd Duck, Olamaie, Cafe Josie, Confituras. Proceeds benefit Green Corn Project. Sun., Oct. 28, noon-3:30pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. $35-45. www.boggycreekfarm.com

LONE STAR FARMERS MARKET AT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

OLAMAIE BRUNCH WITH CHEF EDWARD LEE Why, yes, the acclaimed chef is in town (with his new cookbook) for the Texas Book Festival, and that's why this special event's happening, wherein Olamaie's own Michael Fojtasek presents his takes on recipes from Lee’s Buttermilk Graffiti: A Chef’s Journey to Discover America’s New Melting-Pot Cuisine and Smoke & Pickles. Tell you what: Breakfasty noms don't get any better than this, amigo, and the ticket includes a copy of Buttermilk Graffiti. UPDATE: OOPS, SOLD OUT! Sun., Oct. 28, 11am. Olamaie, 1610 San Antonio St., 512/474-2796. $125. www.olamaieaustin.com

Monday 29

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out the CM Cooking School for a full slate of classes covering everything from savories to sweets, from paella to pork to pomegranate au gratin. And, word to the wise, longtime (and way popular) instructor Cindy "Knife Skills" Haenel will be retiring in January – as we report in full right here – so now is the time to schedule a class and glean some sharp acumen from this hometown guru of gastronomy. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school

Tuesday 30

Wednesday 31

EASY TIGER: NIGHT OF THE GARGOYLE You know the Tiger's opening its big new place in The Linc soon, right? But right here, in the original location, right now, on Halloween night, they've got a showcase of craft whistle-wetters from Stone Brewing, featuring four, ah, spooktacular brews: ParaXtranormal, w00tstout, Enter Night, and Xocoveza. Note: That last one's a mocha stout. Mmmmmdamn, that sounds good, dunnit? Wed., Oct. 31, 4pm-12mid Easy Tiger, 709 E. Sixth, 512/614-4972. www.easytigeraustin.com

Thursday 1

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

YUYO: PISCO PARTY Why a Pisco Party from Yuyo right now? Because it's already the contemporary Peruvian restaurant's first anniversary, citizen! Thus they are offering a complimentary pisco tasting, live music, $1 signature bites – including ceviche, grilled choclo, and grilled chicken and beef heart anticuchos – and happy hour prices all night long. Thu., Nov. 1, 6-9pm. Yuyo, 1900 Manor Rd., 512/919-4147. www.yuyoaustin.com

Friday 2

