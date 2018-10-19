Food Events

Friday 19

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

THE BOOZERY: A HAUNTED BAR TAKEOVER If this is October, then that East Austin bar called Craftsman is transforming itself into a haunted pop-up boozery, offering spookily themed cocktails, scares, and surprises. Well, whattaya know, mortal: It's October! Pro tip: Try the "Billy Butcherson" cocktail with its Grand Marnier foam. Oct. 17-31 Craftsman, 2000 E. Cesar Chavez. www.facebook.com/craftsmanbar

Saturday 20

AUSTIN MARGARITA FESTIVAL Check it out: Live music, Downtown location, and a potent panoply of margaritas – that's frozen or on-the-rocks, as you like – available in more than two dozen flavors throughout what a diehard Jimmy Buffett fan might call a chillaxing event. Never mind that lost shaker of salt, amigo, just be prepared to sip the night away in sweet liquid style. Sat., Oct. 20, noon-8pm Austin American-Statesman Parking Lot, 305 S. Congress. $23-175. www.austinmargaritafestival.com

FARM TO FORT FARMERS' MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

GOODALL'S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande, at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

GUY FIERICON AUSTIN FieriCon is, quote, "a collection of Guy Fieri (and Girl Fieri) enthusiasts who embrace all things Flavortown and, yes, if you so dare, to even dress up as the Mayor of said town himself!" Oooooookay. Note: This will be the third FieriCon in the USA. Some fellow named Dave Gold started the thing – a sort of garrulous bar crawl on steroids – in NYC, then took it to Milwaukee, and now, well, we reckon that now all of Austin can help make sure St. Anthony's ghost is spinning in his fucking grave, n'est-ce pas? Sat., Oct. 20, 512/905-1077. Free. www.fiericon.com

NORTH BY NORTHWEST: OKTOBERFEST You know what'd be good right about now, fellow workaday toiler? A weekend full of beer, brats, and bands. That's craft beer and bratwursts and live bands, of course. And, lucky us, it's all happening at this festival of Germanically inflected cuisine and frivolity, during which there's also a stein hoisting contest, a brat eating contest, and – pardon us while we squeeeee – a canine costume contest! With a separate wiener-dog category! October, you're getting better every minute. Oct. 20-21. Sat., noon-9pm; Sun., 11am-7pm North by Northwest Restaurant & Brewery, 10010 N. Capital of TX Hwy., 512/467-6969. $2 and up. www.nxnwbrew.com

SWEET EATS FRUIT FARM FALL FESTIVAL Located east of Georgetown on the banks of the San Gabriel river shaded by pecan trees, Sweet Eats Farm is a peach orchard that offers activities for the whole family to enjoy. This fall, Sweet Eats will be hosting a fall festival featuring classics like hay rides, face painting, and a pumpkin patch. Through Nov. 4. Sat.-Sun., 9am-6pm Sweet Eats Fruit Farm, 14400 E. State Highway 29, Georgetown, 512/766-3276. www.sweeteats.com

Sunday 21

ASAHI IMPORTS: ONIGIRI SOCIAL Holy little balls of perfectly cooked rice, Batman! This third-annual celebration at Asahi Imports features free samples and giveaways, a chance to meet the onigiri chefs, an origami crafting table for the kiddos, and live music by the Asahi Five – the store's own "happy-time jazz band." Yes, this Sunday it's time to rice and shine, citizen, riiiiiiiiiiiice and shine! Sun., Oct. 21, 6-8pm. Asahi Imports, 6105 Burnet Rd., 512/453-1850. Free. www.asahi-imports.com

AUSTIN FERMENTATION FESTIVAL This is a free educational event celebrating all things fermented in Central Texas. Featuring 13 workshops focused on fermented foods and beverages; local chefs and vendors with wine, beer, cider, and other drinks; and – this is Austin, after all – some live music, too. Right there in the big library Downtown and (the music, we reckon) on its nearby lawn. Sun., Oct. 21, 11am-4pm. Central Library, 710 W. Cesar Chavez, 512/974-7400. Free. library.austintexas.gov/central-library

LIBATION BIBLE SCHOOL This here's an occasional Sunday afternoon educational drinking experience, an informative series hosted by cocktail maven (and Drink.Well owner) Jessica Sanders and a captivating roster of guest speakers. Not drunk history, but drink history: Learn about the tipple before you topple! With classes on American whiskey (Sept. 16), and agave-based spirits (Oct. 21). Note: Every class includes two cocktails and a guided spirits flight. Drink.Well, 207 E. 53rd, 512/614-6683. $25 per class. www.drinkwellaustin.com

LONE STAR FARMERS MARKET AT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

Monday 22

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out the CM Cooking School for a full slate of classes covering everything from savories to sweets, from paella to pork to pomegranate au gratin. And, word to the wise, longtime (and way popular) instructor Cindy "Knife Skills" Haenel will be retiring in January – as we report in full right here – so now is the time to schedule a class and glean some sharp acumen from this hometown guru of gastronomy. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school

Tuesday 23

EASY TIGER: SHACKSBURY HARVEST PARTY Only thing better than a big ol' Easy Tiger pretzel is a big ol' Easy Tiger pretzel washed down with some excellent cider, right? Answer: No. Because, see, this week the Tiger has flown in a batch of wild apples from Vermont and will be dishing up fresh Tarte Normande (apple tart with cream filling) to accompany a four-cider flight of craft brews from Shacksbury. OMG, catch you next time, pretzels – this E.T. Tuesday is all about the tarts. Tue., Oct. 23, 5pm-12mid Easy Tiger, 709 E. Sixth, 512/614-4972. www.easytigeraustin.com

Wednesday 24

Thursday 25

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

EDEN EAST: ROYA PREVIEW POP-UP If chef Amir Hajimaleki was going to offer a sneak preview of Roya, his forthcoming Persian restaurant, we wouldn't be so rude as to say, "Well, chef, that sounds terrific and all – but couldn't you, like, team up with William Chris Vineyards for some wine pairings, too?" And, since that's exactly what Hajimaleki has already done for this pop-up dinner, we don't have to be that rude. We just have to see if we can get a ticket for the, mmmmm, heavenly event. You, too, huh? Thu., Oct. 25, 6pm. Eden East, 755 Springdale, 512/428-6500. $100. www.edeneastaustin.com

Friday 26

LICK HONEST ICE CREAMS: NOTHING BUT '90S BIRTHDAY BASH We've teamed up with the good folks at Lick (because tbh we love ice cream and they're soooooo good at making it) to celebrate their seven years in business. Thus, this Nineties-themed shindig featuring all the ice cream you can eat, fresh beats by DJ Breezah, a drag performance by the evening's emcee Shay'nia (donning her best Celine Dion), a fly photo booth for picture-perfect memories, and more. And all the proceeds go to AIDS Services of Austin, so deck yourself out in your best vintage Docs and acid-washed whatevs and know that you're getting old-school funky (cold medina) for a good cause. Fri., Oct. 26 - Sat., Oct. 27, 9pm-1am. Spider House Ballroom, 2906 Fruth, 512/480-9562. $15. www.spiderhouseaustin.com

