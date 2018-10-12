Food Events

Friday 12

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

Saturday 13

FARM TO FORT FARMERS' MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

GOODALL'S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande, at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

INDEPENDENCE BREWING: 14TH ANNIVERSARY PARTY This brewtastic shindig features a 14-karat gold theme (Oh, look at those gonzos, just look at 'em!) and 14 new beers and live music from Guy Forsyth (who is said to possess 14 rings of arcane blues power). Note: The event's free, but $14 will get you a commemorative glass and three pints of the limited-edition beers. Sat., Oct. 13, 4-10pm. (2018) Independence Brewing Company, 3913 Todd #607, 512/707-0099. www.independencebrewing.com

SWEET EATS FRUIT FARM FALL FESTIVAL Located east of Georgetown on the banks of the San Gabriel river shaded by pecan trees, Sweet Eats Farm is a peach orchard that offers activities for the whole family to enjoy. This fall, Sweet Eats will be hosting a fall festival featuring classics like hay rides, face painting, and a pumpkin patch. Through Nov. 4. Sat.-Sun., 9am-6pm Sweet Eats Fruit Farm, 14400 E. State Highway 29, Georgetown, 512/766-3276. www.sweeteats.com

Sunday 14

LONE STAR FARMERS MARKET AT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

NEW WATERLOO LADIES OF PASTRY: DESSERT AT FIRST BITE Sweet dreams are made of this. You know that ATX hospitality group called New Waterloo, right? You should – as La Condesa and Le Politique and Sway and Il Brutto are only four of its extraordinary components. And of course you know that the cadre of pastry chefs in that company of glory, they're some of the best in this pastry-loving town. And now – for a series of seatings this Sunday evening – those badass confectioners are presenting a five-course meal of just desserts. Duck and cherry roulette! Cocoa Earl Grey ganache! Midwest tart tatin! Citrus cheesecake! Marquise au chocolat! And more, yes, right there in the elegant setting of Le Politique. Do we recommend this event, reader? Ha – does the pope eat cannoli? Does a bear awkwardly attempt to clarify butter in the woods? The answer is: Yes, we do. And we'll see you there, sweet tooth at the ready. Sun., Oct. 14 Le Politique, 110 San Antonio St., 512/580-7651. $50. www.lepolitiqueaustin.com

Monday 15

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out the CM Cooking School for a full slate of classes covering everything from savories to sweets, from paella to pork to pomegranate au gratin. And, word to the wise, longtime (and way popular) instructor Cindy "Knife Skills" Haenel will be retiring in January – as we report in full right here – so now is the time to schedule a class and glean some sharp acumen from this hometown guru of gastronomy. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school

Tuesday 16

HOOVER'S COOKING: 20TH ANNIVERSARY Listening to the man, his warm Texas timbre flowing like aural bourbon into your auditory goblets, you'd think, "This fellow could've had a fine career doing voiceover narration," y'know? How lucky for Austin that Hoover Alexander chose cooking instead, his neighborhood joint anchoring Manor Road since back in the day, his skilled crew dishing up the most deeply flavorful down-home cuisine this side of Heaven's Own Soulfood Diner. Now come on out – to the Sterling Event Center, mind you – and celebrate two decades of Hoover's Cooking, with live music from Arctic Blues and plenty to drink among the barbecue and tacos and pies and more. Bonus: Proceeds will benefit Six Square and Urban Roots. Tue., Oct. 16, 6-10pm. Sterling Event Center, 6134 U.S. 290 Frontage Rd., 512/261-0142. $20. www.hooverscooking.com

Wednesday 17

THE BOOZERY: A HAUNTED BAR TAKEOVER If this is October, then that East Austin bar called Craftsman is transforming itself into a haunted pop-up boozery, offering spookily themed cocktails, scares, and surprises. Well, whattaya know, mortal: It's October! Pro tip: Try the "Billy Butcherson" cocktail with its Grand Marnier foam. Oct. 17-31 Craftsman, 2000 E. Cesar Chavez. www.facebook.com/craftsmanbar

Thursday 18

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

Friday 19

