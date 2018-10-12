AC Food Fight: Desserts at ACL
Sweet treats are naturally occurring mood boosters
By Jessi Cape, Fri., Oct. 12, 2018
With a hurricane blowing into the Gulf Coast, and catastrophic judicial decisions at the federal level, dessert is pretty much imperative these days. On the second weekend of ACL Fest, ice cream will not only help power you through the dizzying number of strangers who appear to be on the at-risk list for accidental death by selfie, but hey, it's 2018 and these three local vendors give us borderline healthy options. Go classic cow's milk and butter or opt out and spring for a you'll-never-know-it's-vegan treat. But which one of these offerings is the best bet? The Chronicle investigates.
