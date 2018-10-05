Food Events

Friday 5

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

Saturday 6

FARM TO FORT FARMERS' MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

GOODALL'S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande, at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

SWEET EATS FRUIT FARM FALL FESTIVAL Located east of Georgetown on the banks of the San Gabriel river shaded by pecan trees, Sweet Eats Farm is a peach orchard that offers activities for the whole family to enjoy. This fall, Sweet Eats will be hosting a fall festival featuring classics like hay rides, face painting, and a pumpkin patch. Through Nov. 4. Sat.-Sun., 9am-6pm Sweet Eats Fruit Farm, 14400 E. State Highway 29, Georgetown, 512/766-3276. www.sweeteats.com

WHEATSVILLE: BIG CO-OP FAIR Wheatsville Food Co-op on South Lamar invites the public to kick off National Co-op Month at this second annual celebration, featuring carnival rides, a climbing wall, face-painting, behind-the-scenes tours of the store, and a pleasing plethora of free samples from local purveyors. Family-friendly? And then some! Sat., Oct. 6, 10am-1pm Wheatsville Food Co-op, 4001 S. Lamar, 512/814-2888. https://www.wheatsville.coop/

Sunday 7

CONTIGO PIG ROAST Yes, the nonprofit Austin Foster Closet is hosting their fall kickoff party, and they're doing it with a full-on pig roast featuring all-you-can-eat of the slow-cooked porcine succulence. It's an evening of great noms and drinks for a great cause! Sun., Oct. 7, 6-9pm. Contigo, 2027 Anchor, 512/614-2260. $20-50. www.contigotexas.com/austin

LONE STAR FARMERS MARKET AT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

Monday 8

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out the CM Cooking School for a full slate of classes covering everything from savories to sweets, from paella to pork to pomegranate au gratin. And, word to the wise, longtime (and way popular) instructor Cindy "Knife Skills" Haenel will be retiring in January – as we report in full right here – so now is the time to schedule a class and glean some sharp acumen from this hometown guru of gastronomy. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school

EASY TIGER: PUMPKIN BEER FLIGHT One of our favorite pubs is getting in the autumnal spirit with a craft flight seemingly inspired by the Great Pumpkin. Four beers for $8? Yes – and those brews are Dogfish Head Punkin Ale, Elysian Night Owl Pumpkin Ale, Brooklyn Post Road Pumpkin Ale, and Breckenridge Nitro Pumpkin Spice Latte. Mon., Oct. 8-Tue., Oct. 9, 11am-12mid Easy Tiger, 709 E. Sixth, 512/614-4972. www.easytigeraustin.com

THE MONKEY MIXER VIEWING PARTY The blended malt Scotch whisky brand Monkey Shoulder's been rolling out promotions lately, and this one features their ultimate cocktail apparatus that can hold up to 2,400 gallons of liquid and serves the concoctions straight from that machine’s gargantuan chute. Holy Slim Gaillard, that sounds about right-oreenie for a Monday afternoon. Mon., Oct. 8, 1-4pm Dirty Bill's, 511 Rio Grande, 512/477-3789. www.monkeyshoulder.com

THE SLOPPIEST JOE Where can a person get a good sloppy joe in this town? Well, since Swift's Attic hosts a series called "Big-Ass Burger Nights" every single Monday through Nov. 5 and features a different burgertastic creation each time, this Monday you can get one there: sesame seed bun, beef patty, cheddar cheese, housemade sloppy joe sauce, slow simmered onions and peppers … mmmmmmmyeah, just one more napkin and we're good, bro. Mon., Oct. 8, 5-10pm. Swift's Attic, 315 Congress, 512/482-8842. www.swiftsattic.com

Tuesday 9

"222" NIGHTS AT THE LOCAL POST In which the popular watering hole partners with Los Cazadores Tequila (on the second Tuesday of each month) for a night featuring free tacos and liquor specials. Tue., June 12, 7-9pm The Local Post Pub, 7113 Burnet Rd., 512/375-5599.

VIVA TEXAS VINO Discover Texas winemakers – specifically, Brennan Vineyards, Dutchman Winery, Spicewood Vineyards, Fall Creek Vineyards, Lost Draw Cellars – with an in-depth wine tasting tutorial from certified sommelier, author, and Texas Monthly columnist Jessica Dupuy. Tue., Oct. 9, 6pm. Bullock Texas State History Museum, 1800 Congress, 512/936-4629. $25-40. www.thestoryoftexas.com

Wednesday 10

24 DINER X AUSTIN BEERWORKS That around-the-clock bastion of Really Good Food at Sixth + Lamar teams up with a local powerhouse of Really Good Beer for this latest four-course, beer-pairing, culinary extravaganza. Last such event we attended at this joint? Was pretty fekkin' terrific, tbh, and we can't imagine that the chefs or these particular brewmasters will disappoint for this one. Wed., Oct. 10, 6:30pm. 24 Diner, 600 N. Lamar, 512/472-5400. $48. www.24diner.com

MATTIE'S NEIGHBORHOOD FAMILY-STYLE NIGHTS This beloved venue of fine dining now offers a rotating family-style dish that's served for groups of four or more. Currently on the menu: chicken & dumplings (with a biscuit and house salad for each guest). Aaaand, on Thursdays, indulge yourself at Mattie’s for Chicken-Fried Steak Night. Mattie's, 811 W. Live Oak, 512/444-1888. $24 ($12, kids). www.mattiesaustin.com

Thursday 11

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

TEXAS STATE LIBRARY: SETTING THE TEXAS TABLE The Texas State Library and Archives presents this celebration of Texas foods and Texas Archives Month, offering a look at the role the state plays in supporting and promoting Texas food commodities. Bonus: Local vittles and drinks will be served. Thu., Oct. 11, 6-8pm. Texas State Library & Archives, 1201 Brazos, 512/463-5455. Free – but RSVP, because noms. www.tsl.texas.gov

Friday 12

