ACL Eats Vendor List 2018
Fri., Oct. 5, 2018
Amy's Ice CreamsThis local crew has been folding up handcrafted ice creams and vegan fruit ices for 34 years.
www.amysicecreams.com
Austin's PizzaYou can't go wrong with some simple pepperoni or cheese slices from a hometown favorite.
www.austinspizza.com
Bananarchy Revolutionary DessertsFrozen bananas dipped in chocolate are practically a health food.
www.bananarchy.net
Blenders & BowlsFuel your fest with clean energy from tasty bowls of acai and toppings.
www.blendersandbowls.com
Burro Cheese KitchenUsing local artisan bread, small-batch cheeses, and custom-blended sauces and jams, these sammies take a childhood staple to the next level.
www.burrocheesekitchen.com
Chi'LantroWhere Korean cuisine meets BBQ; try the house-made kimchi fries.
www.chilantrobbq.com
East Side KingThis Japanese street food – like chicken karaage – is worth the wait.
www.eastsideking.com
Flyrite ChickenThis local chain offers fast food with real ingredients, like their crispy chicken sandwiches and tempura cauliflower wraps.
www.flyritechicken.com
FrankTheir "hot dogs, cold beer" slogans sums it up for this artisan sausagemaker.
www.hotdogscoldbeer.com
GoodPopLocal popsicles so good they'll balance out the junk food and alcohol.
www.goodpops.com
High Brew CoffeeCold-brewed coffee in a can!? Mexican vanilla FTW.
www.highbrewcoffee.com
JuiceLandLet these fresh juices and smoothies refresh your dancing legs.
www.juiceland.com
KababequeMediterranean plus South Asian flavors equals can't-miss dishes like chicken shawarma and falafel wraps.
www.kababequetx.com
Lamba's Indian KitchenTraditional North Indian cuisine with wraps for days.
www.lambasindiankitchen.com
Lonesome Dove Western BistroMaybe it's "kick ass nachos," maybe it's truffle mac & cheese, but whatever chef Tim Love serves will hit the spot.
www.lonesomedoveaustin.com
Maine Root BeveragesTake a break from the booze with these Fair Trade-certified, organically sweetened beverages.
www.maineroot.com
Micklethwait Craft MeatsThis East Austin food trailer does barbecue right, and their vinegar-based slaw adds the perfect complement.
www.craftmeatsaustin.com
The Mighty ConeIf you're new to ACL, stop what you're doing and try the Crunchy Avocado Cone. They're literally designed for this festival.
www.mightycone.com
MMMpanadasEmpanadas are fest favorites: self-contained pockets of deliciousness, with options for veggies and carnivores.
www.mmmpanadas.com
The Noble PigIt doesn't get much better than these scratch-made sandwiches stuffed with goodness.
www.noblesandwiches.com
The Peached TortillaDelicious modern Asian cuisine with a Southern flair comes in the form of bánh mì and fancy fries. See the Food Fight!
www.thepeachedtortilla.com
Shade Tree Organic LemonadeCool off with USDA-certified organic, low-calorie lemonades in original, strawberry, and blueberry flavors.
www.shadetreelemonade.com
Shake ShackDiner-style burgers that originated in New York.
www.shakeshack.com
Skull & CakebonesVegan, handcrafted, sweet and savory treats are ideal for any sweet tooth.
www.skullandcakebones.com
Sno-BeachCool off with sno-cones from an Austin original.
www.snobeachatx.com
Southside Flying PizzaHuge slices of scratch-made local pies are great for a midday shade break.
www.southsideflyingpizza.com
TacoDeliQuintessentially Austin, this local fave makes just about anything work in a taco. See the Food Fight!
www.tacodeli.com
Tamale AddictionTraditional tamales using gluten-free ingredients with no lard or trans fat oils. Stuff one in your mouth and one in your pocket.
www.tamaleaddiction.com
The Salt LickThis Central Texas staple has served up tasty meats for more than 50 years.
www.saltlickbbq.com
Tiff's TreatsTiff's has been delivering warm cookies for years, so it's high time we come to them. Snickerdoodle forever.
www.cookiedelivery.com
Tinos Greek CafeGreek food with options for everyone.
www.tinosgreekcafe.com
Torchy's TacosRepublican, Democrat, Independent – no matter your affiliation, these generous tacos are always tasty and even just one will satisfy. See the Food Fight!
www.torchystacos.com
Trudy'sYou can't go wrong with these powerhouse tacos.
www.trudys.com
Wholly Cow BurgersLocal grass-fed burgers, plus Reubens, cheesesteaks, and more.
www.whollycowburgers.com