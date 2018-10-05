Food

AC Food Fight: Tacos at ACL

Handheld food won’t interrupt the dance party

By Jessi Cape, Fri., Oct. 5, 2018

National Taco Day might technically be the day before Austin City Limits Festival kicks off, but any reasonable person knows celebrating the ultimate handheld food never goes out of style. This year's ACL Eats food court vendor list is stacked, and tacos are an easy way to ensure you've got enough energy to keep up with the nonstop dance moves of David Byrne. But which one of these offerings is the best bet? The Chronicle investigates.


More Food Fight columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
MORE Torchy's Tacos
Restaurant Review
Torchy's Tacos
As long as the quality is akin to Torchy's, Austin can never have too many taco joints

Barbara Chisholm, Aug. 15, 2008

More Food Fight
<i>AC</i> Food Fight: Frozen Desserts
AC Food Fight: Frozen Desserts
Which one of these frozen desserts is the best bet?

Jessi Cape, Oct. 13, 2017

<i>AC</i> Food Fight: Burgers
AC Food Fight: Burgers
We dream of cheeseburgers at ACL Eats

Jessi Cape, Oct. 6, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

tacos, Torchy's Tacos, Trudy's, Tacodeli

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Generative Art Project: denial.of.service
1621 E. Sixth #1107
Austin Corn Lovers Fiesta w/ Slobberbone, Hamell, Cunto!, Hickoids, 8 Ball Aitken at Empire Control Room
Boo at the Zoo
at Austin Zoo
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  