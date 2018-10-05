AC Food Fight: Tacos at ACL
Handheld food won’t interrupt the dance party
By Jessi Cape, Fri., Oct. 5, 2018
National Taco Day might technically be the day before Austin City Limits Festival kicks off, but any reasonable person knows celebrating the ultimate handheld food never goes out of style. This year's ACL Eats food court vendor list is stacked, and tacos are an easy way to ensure you've got enough energy to keep up with the nonstop dance moves of David Byrne. But which one of these offerings is the best bet? The Chronicle investigates.