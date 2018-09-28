Food Events

Friday 28

FAREGROUND: FIRKIN FRIDAY Yeah, it's just one firkin thing after another in this town, isn't it? And this Friday that Fareground's featuring a firkin of Real Ale’s Bitchin Camaro at $5 a pint. And other Oktoberfest beers of similar power and price. Also, live music on the plaza and a stein-holding contest? Yes. And, anyway, hey – it's Fareground! Fri., Sept. 28, 6-10pm. (2018) Fareground, 111 Congress. https://faregroundaustin.com

SALTY SOW: HOMEGROWN BY HEROES LUNCH The popular neighborhood gastropub has teamed with veteran-owned Ranger Cattle to offer Wagyu burgers and meatloaf sandwiches on their patio on Thursdays and Fridays, with a portion of sales going to benefit the Homegrown by Heroes program. Thu.-Fri., 11am-2pm. Salty Sow, 1917 Manor Rd., 512/391-2337. www.saltysow.com

WINE RIOT Not, we reckon, a quiet riot … but maybe one worth shouting about? Listen: "Come and meet other wine-curious friends just like you for an epic event filled with wine tastings, souvenir glasses, local food vendors, and access to all the wine crash courses your wino mind can handle." Sound like your goblet of Zin, happy tippler? Grab a ticket to any of the three three-hour sessions, before those tickets are gone. Fri., Sept. 28, 7pm; Sat., Sept. 29, 2 & 7pm Fair Market, 1100 E. Fifth, 512/494-9093. $65. www.wineriot.com

Saturday 29

FARM TO FORT FARMERS' MARKET Every Saturday Buzz Mill Coffee, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. www.buzzmillcoffee.com

GOODALL'S AFTERNOON TEA Mmmmm, sip your weekend afternoons away with a selection of organic blends from Austin-based Zhi Teas and an assortment of traditional tea sandwiches, pastries, and confectionary sweets. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm. Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande, at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $15-25. www.goodallskitchen.com

P. TERRY'S DAY OF CARING You know that P. Terry's are the best fast-food burgers in town – and probably in any town they're in, right? Know, also, that today all proceeds from the 15 burger stands in Austin will benefit the ARC of the Capital Area. That's a bodacious bounty of beef – and a delicious example of community action. Sat., Sept. 29 www.pterrys.com

STILL AUSTIN: FIRST ANNIVERSARY PARTY This excellent whiskey distillery, the first within Austin city limits since Prohibition ended, is one year old now? Considering the powerful goodness of what their custom-built stills have been producing, tell you what, that's some kind o' precocious! Join the whole crew and neighbors and friends in celebration today, at a veritable grain-to-glass country fair, featuring that Tiny Tails petting zoo, funnel cakes, Amy's Ice Cream, games for prizes, specialty cocktails, and more – with live music from the Mismatch bluegrass band. Sat., Sept. 29, 2-7pm. (2018) Still Austin, 440 E. St. Elmo. Free. www.stillaustin.com

SWEET EATS FRUIT FARM FALL FESTIVAL Located east of Georgetown on the banks of the San Gabriel river shaded by pecan trees, Sweet Eats Farm is a peach orchard that offers activities for the whole family to enjoy. This fall, Sweet Eats will be hosting a fall festival featuring classics like hay rides, face painting, and a pumpkin patch. Sat.-Sun., Sept. 29-Nov. 4, 9am-6pm Sweet Eats Fruit Farm, 14400 E. State Highway 29, Georgetown, 512/766-3276. www.sweeteats.com

TEXAS CRAFT BREWERS FESTIVAL If you kind of suspected that this is the state’s largest beer event focused exclusively on Texas-produced craft beer, well, congratulate your intuition: You're right! An almost overwhelming variety of seasonal, special, rare, and one-off beers will be available to slake your thirst and delight your palate – and so many experts and company reps and fellow aficionados will be on hand to talk shop that you might not even care (oh, but you should) that the live music at this celebration of ol' John Barleycorn will be positively rockin'. Sat., Sept. 29, 2-6:30pm Fiesta Gardens, 2101 Jesse E. Segovia St., 512/480-8318. $15-120. texascraftbrewersfestival.org

Sunday 30

LONE STAR FARMERS MARKET AT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

Monday 1

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out the CM Cooking School for a full slate of classes covering everything from savories to sweets, from paella to pork to pomegranate au gratin. And, word to the wise, longtime (and way popular) instructor Cindy "Knife Skills" Haenel will be retiring in January – as we report in full right here – so now is the time to schedule a class and glean some sharp acumen from this hometown guru of gastronomy. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school

EQUALITY TEXAS FUNDRAISER WITH NEW WATERLOO Love good food and good people? Then gather yer crew for a fancy Monday dinner at this month's New Waterloo restaurant – 10% of dinner sales gets donated to EQTX. Fighting the good fight never tasted so good. Mon., Oct. 1, 5-10pm. (2018) Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. www.equalitytexas.org

Wednesday 3

MATTIE'S NEIGHBORHOOD FAMILY-STYLE NIGHTS This beloved venue of fine dining now offers a rotating family-style dish that's served for groups of four or more. Currently on the menu: chicken & dumplings (with a biscuit and house salad for each guest). Aaaand, on Thursdays, indulge yourself at Mattie’s for Chicken-Fried Steak Night. Mattie's, 811 W. Live Oak, 512/444-1888. $24 ($12, kids). www.mattiesaustin.com

Thursday 4

AVIARY WINE & KITCHEN: FIRST ANNIVERSARY This place is also a year old now? And also doing well? Because some people in this business know how to do it right! Celebrate Aviary's successful oeno-culinary obsessions with an evening of bubbles and, in lieu of regular dinner service, a stunning array of noshable snacks from chef Thomas Calhoun. Note: The bar will be open with full service for additional imbibing desires. Bonus: Ticket sales benefit the Sustainable Food Center. Thu., Oct. 4, 9:30pm-12mid Aviary Wine & Kitchen, 2110-C S. Lamar, 512/916-4445. $10. www.aviarywinekitchen.com

BEER + BLUEGRASS Thursdays, 7-10pm St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.stelmobrewing.com

Friday 5

